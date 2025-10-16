Fantasy Football
Player News
-
Riley Leonard IND QB
Colts' Riley Leonard: Stepping in as No. 2 quarterback29m ago
Leonard appears in line to serve as the top backup to starting quarterback Daniel Jones for a second straight game Sunday against the Chargers after the Colts placed Anthony Richardson (orbital) on injured reserve Monday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
After being inactive for the first five games of the season, Leonard suited up as the Colts' No. 2 quarterback during this past Sunday's 31-27 win over the Cardinals due to Richardson sustaining an orbital fracture in a freak pregame accident. With Richardson's injury now set to keep him out for at least four more games, Leonard is the lone healthy option at quarterback on the 53-man roster beyond Jones, though Indianapolis signed veteran Brett Rypien to its practice squad Wednesday. Rypien brings more experience to the table and could eventually make a push for the No. 2 role if he's able to quickly familiarize himself with head coach Shane Steichen's playbook, but Leonard, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, would offer far more fantasy upside if he's forced into action in the event of an injury to Jones. Leonard put his dual-threat abilities on full display during the preseason, carrying seven times for 58 yards while completing 34 of 56 pass attempts (60.7 percent) for 345 yards, one touchdown and one interception over three games.
-
David Njoku CLE TE
Browns' David Njoku: Missing practice Wednesday31m ago
Njoku (knee) is not slated to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Njoku is in line to miss Wednesday's practice due to the knee injury that forced him to leave Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers early. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the tight end is "truly day-to-day," per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. Njoku will almost certainly need to resume practicing on at least a limited basis Thursday and/or Friday, and if he's unable to suit up in time to face the Dolphins in Week 7, rookie Harold Fannin -- who led the Browns in receptions and yards versus Pittsburgh -- will again benefit from increased target opportunities.
-
Mike Gesicki CIN TE
Bengals' Mike Gesicki: Lands on IR1h ago
The Bengals placed Gesicki (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Gesicki will be forced to miss at least four games due to a pectoral injury sustained during the Bengals' loss to the Packers on Sunday. Since Bengals have a Week 10 bye, Gesicki's first chance to return to action will arrive Week 12 against the Patriots on Nov. 23. With Gesicki sidelined, Noah Fant is expected to step up as the No. 1 tight end for Cincinnati, beginning with Thursday's game versus the Steelers. Reserve tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) also may benefit from increased receiving opportunities, though he looks uncertain to be available Thursday.
-
Connor Heyward PIT TE
Steelers' Connor Heyward: Cashes in on first TD2h ago
Heyward recorded a 12-yard touchdown reception on his lone target in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.
Heyward was on the field for just six of the Steelers' 59 offensive snaps, but he was able to make the most of his limited playing time by connecting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a touchdown grab midway through the third quarter to gave Pittsburgh a 13-point lead. The touchdown was the first of the season for Heyward, who has notched just two receptions through the team's first five games. The fullback/tight end will continue to handle a limited role on offense in the weeks to come.
-
Scott Miller PIT WR
Steelers' Scotty Miller: Fails to draw target in Week 62h ago
Miller didn't draw a target while playing 26 of the Steelers' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.
Miller has been active for all five of Pittsburgh's games to date but has yet to record a reception and has drawn just one target. The 26 snaps he played Week 6 were a season-high total and ranked second among Steelers wideouts, but Miller was unable to capitalize on the increased time on the field. Despite the underwhelming showing in Week 6, Miller could in store for another boosted snap count Thursday against the Bengals with fellow receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) seemingly trending toward missing a second straight game.
-
Josh Palmer BUF WR
Bills' Joshua Palmer: Labeled week-to-week2h ago
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Palmer (ankle) is viewed as week-to-week, Alec White of the team's official site reports.
Palmer was forced out of the first half of Monday's 24-14 loss to the Falcons with an ankle injury, finishing the night with two receptions for 60 yards. Though Palmer may have been hard-pressed to make it back to the field if the Bills played on Sunday this week, he'll benefit from Buffalo being on bye for Week 7. The wideout will still need to resume practicing in some fashion during Week 8 to have a chance at playing in the Bills' next game Oct. 26 versus the Panthers.
-
-
Caleb Williams CHI QB
Bears' Caleb Williams: Scores twice in MNF win2d ago
Williams completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for a loss of two yards and another touchdown in Monday's 25-24 win over Washington.
Williams didn't post gaudy numbers on Monday Night Football, but he played a clean game while lifting the Bears to a third straight victory. The 2024 first-overall pick won the individual battle between the top two quarterback selections from that draft, but Jayden Daniels arguably had the superior fantasy score after hitting pay dirt thrice in a losing effort. Williams has been looking more comfortable running head coach Ben Johnson's offense with each passing week, a trend the duo will look to maintain against the Saints on Sunday.
-
Jayden Daniels WAS QB
Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Three TDs in Week 6 loss2d ago
Daniels completed 19 of 26 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday night. He also rushed 10 times for 52 yards and committed two fumbles, losing one and recovering the other.
As his collection of numbers indicates, it was a mixed bag of a night for Daniels in his second game back from a knee sprain that cost him a pair of contests. The second-year signal-caller threw a season-high three touchdown passes, connecting with Chris Moore (22 yards), Luke McCaffrey (33 yards) and Zach Ertz (six yards) to erase 13-0 and 16-10 deficits. However, Daniels' first-quarter interception, his first of the season, led to a Bears field goal, and his fumble at Chicago's 45-yard line on an attempted handoff to Jacory Croskey-Merritt with 3:10 remaining and Washington clinging to a two-point lead would eventually result in a game-winning field goal by opposing kicker Jake Moody. Daniels also took three sacks, and this was his first multi-turnover tally of the season. The star quarterback and his teammates don't have time to dwell on the last-second defeat, however, as a road date with the arch-rival Cowboys awaits Sunday afternoon.
-
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB
Falcons' Michael Penix: Upsets Bills on MNF2d ago
Penix completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 250 yards and a touchdown while gaining six yards on two carries in Monday's 24-14 win over Buffalo.
Penix outdueled Bills star QB Josh Allen (57.7 completion percentage for 180 yards) on the national stage en route to the Falcons' third win of the campaign. Bijan Robinson stole the show on offense with 238 yards from scrimmage, but Atlanta's signal-caller also deserves praise for the upset victory. Penix led an impressive 14-play drive midway through the fourth quarter that ate up most of the remaining clock while deflating Buffalo's hopes of a comeback. The surging sophomore will look to build on a modest two-game win streak when the Falcons take on the 49ers in Week 7.
-
Josh Allen BUF QB
Bills' Josh Allen: Rough night in Week 6 loss2d ago
Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed six times for 42 yards in the Bills' 24-14 loss to the Falcons on Monday night. He also committed two fumbles, neither of which were lost.
Allen's final line tells the tale of a difficult night against a well-rested and aggressive Falcons defense fueled by its home crowd. Despite his signature mobility, Allen was sacked four times, and he also tossed multiple interceptions for the first time this season, including a game-sealing pick at Atlanta's 7-yard line with 51 seconds remaining. The reigning NFL MVP's yardage total also was his second lowest of the season, and the fact he went into the contest without Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) before also losing Joshua Palmer to an ankle injury in the first half certainly didn't help Allen's cause. Buffalo now gets a much-needed bye following back-to-back losses before returning to action against the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 26.
-
Carson Wentz MIN QB
Vikings' Carson Wentz: Back on practice field2d ago
Wentz (shoulder) was able to practice Monday, Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Wentz contended with soreness in his non-throwing shoulder during the Vikings' Oct. 6 win over the Browns in London, but he was able to finish out the contest. He appears to have made some progress in his recovery over the Vikings' Week 7 bye, though it won't be clear until Wednesday whether he's participating in practice as a full participant. J.J. McCarthy (ankle) also returned to practice Monday for the first time since Sept. 14, so even if his shoulder proves to be a non-issue, Wentz may move to the bench for Sunday's game against the Eagles after starting in each of the previous three games. The Vikings will likely gauge the health of McCarthy and Wentz throughout the week of practice before announcing a starter for Sunday.
-
Christopher Brooks GB RB
Packers' Chris Brooks: Handles one carry in Week 63h ago
Brooks rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.
Brooks continued to operate as the No. 3 running back behind Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson, playing just five of the Packers' 61 offensive snaps Sunday. The 25-year-old can be ignored for fantasy purposes going forward based on his extremely limited usage. Next up for the Packers is a road game against the Cardinals in Week 7.
-
Emanuel Wilson GB RB
Packers' Emanuel Wilson: Four touches in win3h ago
Wilson rushed three times for 11 yards and caught his lone target for minus-four yards in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.
Wilson continued to operate as the primary backup to Josh Jacobs in Week 6. The 26-year-old running back played just 11 of the Packers' 61 offensive snaps Sunday, while Jacobs handled 48 snaps. Barring an injury to Jacobs, Wilson remains far off the fantasy radar as anything more than an insurance policy. The Fort Valley State University product will have his next chance to spell Jacobs out of the backfield in Week 7 when the Packers visit the Cardinals.
-
Keaton Mitchell BAL RB
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: No touches in Week 63h ago
Mitchell failed to log a rushing attempt or target while playing just two of the Ravens' 78 offensive snaps in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams. He returned one kickoff for 17 yards over six snaps on special teams.
After touching the ball on all four of the snaps he played in a Week 5 loss to the Texans, Mitchell didn't see any usage Sunday and ranked fourth in snaps among Ravens running backs, trailing Derrick Henry (38), Justice Hill (35) and Rasheen Ali (three). The 23-year-old speedster doesn't appear to be a priority in Baltimore's offensive attack at the moment, despite the playmaking ability he can offer as a change-of-pace back.
-
Avery Williams NYJ RB
Avery Williams: Let go from Jets' practice squad18h ago
The Jets cut Williams from the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.
The move makes room on the Jets' practice squad for fellow wide receiver Trenton Irwin. Williams joined the Jets' practice squad Oct. 3 and was elevated for Week 5 loss to the Cowboys, when he returned five kickoffs for 133 yards and four punts for 41 yards across 12 snaps on special teams. Williams should garner interest from teams looking for another return option on special teams.
-
Michael Wiley KC RB
Michael Wiley: Gets opportunity with Tampa Bay18h ago
The Buccaneers signed Wiley to the practice squad Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Wiley was unable to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but the 24-year-old running back will get an opportunity on the Bucs' practice squad. He has not played in a single regular-season game since signing with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in April of 2024.
-
Brashard Smith KC RB
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Nabs three passes23h ago
Smith didn't record a carry but reeled in three of his four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 30-17 victory versus Detroit.
Smith claimed just six total offensive snaps in this contest and has totaled double-digit offensive snaps just once all season. He remains a reliable weapon as a receiver out of the backfield, handling three catches in each of the last three tilts, but he failed to register a carry Sunday for the first time since the season opener versus the Chargers. Smith converted from wide receiver to running back late in his career at SMU, so it shouldn't be shocking that he excels in the receiving department. The rookie primarily remains a speculative hold in dynasty formats at this juncture.
-
-
-
Malik Heath GB WR
Packers' Malik Heath: Not involved against Bengals3h ago
Heath failed to record a single target in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.
Heath saw his highest snap share of the season Sunday, playing 46 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps after averaging a 26 percent snap share over the team's first four games. Despite the uptick in playing time, the third-year wideout was unable to get anything going against a vulnerable defense. Considering Heath is already buried on the depth chart and teammate Christian Watson (knee) is nearing his return, the 25-year-old is best ignored for fantasy purposes going forward. Up next for Green Bay is a Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals.
-
Kameron Johnson TB WR
Buccaneers' Kameron Johnson: Career-best effort in win11h ago
Johnson secured all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-19 win over the 49ers in Week 6. He also returned one kickoff for 31 yards and ran back one punt for six yards.
Johnson put together a career-best line on a career-high 26 snaps (49 percent), as the early exit of Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) coupled with the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) opened up plenty of opportunities for Tampa Bay's depth wideouts. Johnson topped off his performance with his first career TD, a 34-yard grab late in the first half. While Evans may return for Monday night's showdown against the Lions in Week 7, Godwin and Egbuka could both miss the contest, meaning Johnson could see an expanded role again.
-
Tylan Wallace BAL WR
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Not targeted in loss12h ago
Wallace failed to record a single target in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams.
Wallace played just seven of the Ravens' 78 offensive snaps behind fellow wide receivers Zay Flowers (71), Rashod Bateman (44) and DeAndre Hopkins (26). The 26-year-old Wallace failed to record a reception for the fourth time through six games. Wallace has not been a big part of Baltimore's offensive plans, as he's been targeted just five times so far this season. Wallace should not be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Ravens host the Bears on Oct. 26 following the team's Week 7 bye.
-
Greg Dortch ARI WR
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Finds end zone in loss13h ago
Dortch caught all three of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.
Dortch's trip to the end zone was his first touchdown of the 2025 campaign. The 27-year-old wideout's 44 percent offensive snap share was his second highest mark of the season, likely due to teammate Marvin Harrison leaving the game early due to a concussion suffered in the second quarter of the contest. Despite scoring his first touchdown of the season and playing more snaps in Week 6, Dortch remains very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, even if Harrison is sidelined for a Week 7 matchup against the Packers.
-
-
-
-
Luke Musgrave GB TE
Packers' Luke Musgrave: One grab in win3h ago
Musgrave caught one of his two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.
Musgrave had a quiet day Sunday as he continued to fill his role as Green Bay's No. 2 tight end behind starter Tucker Kraft. The 25-year-old Musgrave played just 21 of Green Bay's 61 offensive snaps in the contest, while Kraft played 56 snaps. Barring an injury to Kraft, Musgrave is not worthy of consideration for fantasy lineups. With that said, next up for the Packers is a road game against the Cardinals in Week 7.
-
Isaiah Likely BAL TE
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Records two catches against Rams4h ago
Likely secured both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams.
Likely's 81 percent offensive snap share was his highest mark of the season. Additionally, his two targets were the most he's seen through three games. With that said, Likely was unable to get much going, as the Ravens' offense continued to struggle without quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) in the lineup. Though the 25-year-old tight end should continue to split time with Mark Andrews going forward, the possible return of Jackson after the team's Week 7 bye should help Likely see an uptick in production. Nonetheless, fantasy managers would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach when Jackson returns before putting Likely into their lineups. Following the bye, the Ravens will host the Bears on Oct. 26.
-
Elijah Higgins ARI TE
Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Two catches against Colts13h ago
Higgins caught both of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.
Higgins was targeted twice in a contest for the second straight week, although the third-year tight end was unable to get much going with his opportunities. The 24-year-old played 33 of the Cardinals' 73 offensive snaps, behind starting tight end Trey McBride (66). As long as McBride is healthy, Higgins remains far off the fantasy radar. Next up for the Cardinals is a Week 7 matchup against the Packers.
-
Jake Moody CHI K
Bears' Jake Moody: Back to practice squad18h ago
Moody reverted to the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moody was called up from the Bears' practice squad for Monday's game against the Commanders due to the absence of Cairo Santos (thigh). Moody went 4-for-5 on his field-goal attempts Monday, which included a 38-yard kick as time expired to lift the Bears to a 25-24 victory. The 2023 third-rounder could be elevated for Chicago's Week 7 contest against New Orleans on Sunday if Santos is not cleared to play.
-
Jake Moody CHI K
Bears' Jake Moody: Comes through with game-winning FG2d ago
Moody went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try Monday in a 25-24 win over Washington.
Moody made his Bears debut as a result of Cairo Santos being inactive due to a thigh injury. Moody instilled confidence with his first field-goal try, a successful 47-yarder early in the first quarter. The former 49er then hit a 48-yarder and a 41-yarder before having another 48-yard try blocked at the start of the fourth period. However, Moody was able to conclude a successful team debut by nailing a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Chicago a one-point win. Whether or not he kicks again in Week 7 versus New Orleans likely depends on Santos' health and ability to suit up.
-
Matt Gay WAS K
Commanders' Matt Gay: Imperfect in Week 62d ago
Gay went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Monday night's 25-24 loss to the Bears.
Gay hit the left upright on a 50-yard field-goal try in the second quarter, missing his first kick since Week 3. The kicker later added a make from 53 yards to finish off the Commanders' first drive of the second half. Gay has gone 10-for-14 on field-goal attempts, including 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making all 16 of his extra-point tries over six games this year.
-
John Parker Romo ATL K
Falcons' Parker Romo: Has field goal blocked in Week 62d ago
Romo went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries Monday in a 24-14 victory versus Buffalo.
The Falcons scored three touchdowns in the first half, and Romo converted the extra-point try each time. He was then called upon for a 37-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter and had it blocked. However, Romo was able to essentially seal the victory with a 33-yard make later in the period. Romo is now 8-for-11 on field-goal attempts on the campaign.
-
Matt Prater BUF K
Bills' Matt Prater: Quiet night on MNF2d ago
Prater did not attempt a field goal and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Monday night's 24-14 loss to the Falcons.
Prater went without a field-goal try for the first time this season, previously having notched multiple attempts in four of five games to open the year. With Tyler Bass (hip) still unable to return to practice, Prater seems likely to remain the team's starting kicker following Buffalo's bye week in Week 7.
-
Matthew Wright TEN K
Titans' Matthew Wright: Goes back to practice squad2d ago
Wright reverted to Tennessee's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Wright was elevated from the practice squad to kick for the Titans this past Sunday and made his lone field-goal attempt and only extra-point try. His opportunity came as a result of Joey Slye missing the game due to a calf injury. If Slye is sidelined again this Sunday against New England, Wright figures to kick for Tennessee again.
-
Antoine Winfield Jr. TB SAF
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Team-best tackle total in win11h ago
Winfield recorded nine tackles (five solo) in the Buccaneers' 30-19 win over the 49ers in Week 6.
Winfield paced the Buccaneers in stops on a busy day for the defense, one that saw six players record at least five tackles. The star safety hadn't posted more than four stops in any of the first five games of the season, but he had a big surge in that department while playing on all 69 of the defensive snaps. Winfield could well be busy again in Week 7, as the Buccaneers visit the Lions and their typically prolific offense for a Monday night showdown.
-
Geno Stone CIN SAF
Bengals' Geno Stone: Snags interception in loss13h ago
Stone recorded three solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and an interception in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers.
Stone had himself a day in Week 6, picking off Jordan Love in the first quarter and sacking the quarterback in the fourth, both of which were his first of the year. The safety has now compiled 37 total tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding an interception over six games this season.
-
Demetrius Knight Jr. CIN LB
Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Productive in loss13h ago
Knight totaled seven tackles (four solo) during Cincinnati's loss versus the Packers on Sunday.
Knight had a solid outing despite the loss, finishing tied for second on the team in tackles behind Barrett Carter's 10 (seven solo). Sunday's outing marked the fifth time this season that the 25-year-old has surpassed six tackles across six games played.
-
Daxton Hill CIN CB
Bengals' Dax Hill: Solid outing in loss13h ago
Hill recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Cincinnati's loss versus the Packers on Sunday.
Hill finished tied for second on the team in tackles behind Barrett Carter during the loss. The 25-year-old is off to a strong start this season and is currently on pace to surpass his career-high 110 tackles (72 solo) set in 2023.
-
Jordan Battle CIN SAF
Bengals' Jordan Battle: Logs seven tackles Sunday13h ago
Battle tallied seven tackles (four solo) in the Bengals' loss versus Green Bay on Sunday.
Battle's strong season continued Sunday despite the loss, as he's now recorded at least six tackles in five of his first six outings. The 2023 third-round pick has racked up 45 tackles (19 solo) on the campaign and will look to add to those numbers in the team's Week 7 matchup versus the Steelers.
-
Christian Rozeboom CAR LB
Panthers' Christian Rozeboom: Leading tackler in win14h ago
Rozeboom logged six tackles (three solo) in the Panthers' win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Rozeboom led Carolina in tackles during Sunday's victory. The 28-year-old has now racked up 43 tackles (23 solo) across his first six appearances of the season. He will look to build on this solid performance and keep producing in the Week 7 matchup versus the Jets.