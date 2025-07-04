Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 61-21 • EAST 2nd

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    61-21
  • EAST
    2nd
Boston Celtics
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, May 16 |
ESPN
@ New York Knicks (51-31)
  • Madison Square Garden
81
Final
119
Game Recap

Eastern Atlantic Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
BOS
 61-21 8-2 W2
NY
 51-31 6-4 W1
TOR
 30-52 5-5 L2
BKN
 26-56 3-7 L3
PHI
 24-58 1-9 L2
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
NY
Mon, May 5
L 108-105 / OT
vs
NY
Wed, May 7
L 91-90
@
NY
Sat, May 10
W 115-93
@
NY
Mon, May 12
L 121-113
vs
NY
Wed, May 14
W 127-102
@
NY
Fri, May 16
L 119-81
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Eastern Conference Seemingly Wide Open In 2025-26

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NBA Eastern Conference: Celtics Trade Away Kristaps Porzingis & Jrue Holiday

  • Image thumbnail
    3:24

    Celtics Trade Away Kristaps Porzingis & Jrue Holiday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    NBA Free Agency: C Al Horford

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Top Available NBA Free Agents: Al Horford (Unrestricted)

  • Image thumbnail
    12:43

    NBA FA Lookahead: Questions Surround LeBron, Randle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    NBA Offseason Injuries: Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday to Trail Blazers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NBA East Semifinal Preview: Are the Celtics Playing a Better Style Without Tatum?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    NBA East Semifinal Preview: Knicks Hosting Biggest Playoff Game Since 2000

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    NBA East Semifinal: Knicks Seeking 1st Conference Finals Appearance Since 2000

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NBA East Semifinal: How Celtics Overcome 3-1 Deficit Without Tatum

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Former NBA Players Weigh In on Jayson Tatum's Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Breaking News: Jayson Tatum Undergoes Surgery For Torn Achilles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    NBA East Semifinals: Knicks Take 3-1 Lead, Tatum Leaves With Non-Contact Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    NBA East Semifinals: Which Celtics Need to Step Up if Tatum Is Out?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NBA East Semifinal Preview: No. 2 Celtics at No. 3 Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    NBA East Semifinals: Knicks Come Back From 20 Point Deficit to Beat Celtics

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NBA East Semifinals: Knicks Have Historic Comebacks in Games 1 & 2

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    Celtics Pull Away In Game 1

See All NBA Videos

Top Celtics News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 116.3
(8th) 		107.2
(2nd)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Tatum PF Jayson Tatum PF Achilles
J. Brown SF Jaylen Brown SF Knee
A. Simons SG Anfernee Simons SG Forearm
Full Injuries