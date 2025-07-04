Last Game
- Madison Square Garden
Top Celtics News
-
-
Celtics' Josh Minott: Gets two-year deal with Boston
Minott agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with the Celtics on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Timberwolves declined Minott's $2.19 million team option for 2025-26 ahead of free agency, but he'll get a mild bump in pay as he moves on to the Celtics. According to Michael Scotto of USA Today, the second season of the deal is a team option. After entering the league in 2022 as a second-round pick, Minott averaged just 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest across 93 regular-season appearances with Minnesota over the last three seasons, but the 6-foot-8 forward turned in excellent production at the G League level in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and makes for a worthwhile flier for the Celtics. Though he may find himself outside of the rotation to begin his time in Boston, Minott should have a better chance at earning minutes with his new team than he did in Minnesota, especially with star forward Jayson Tatum (Achilles) likely to miss most of the 2025-26 season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Celtics' Luka Garza: Inks pact with Boston
Garza agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Garza will get a new opportunity with the Celtics after the Timberwolves declined the team option on his contract Sunday. The Iowa product averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds across 5.6 minutes per game in 39 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. However, with Luke Kornet joining the Spurs and Al Horford exploring unrestricted free agency, Garza could be in line for an increased role in Boston.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Celtics' JD Davison: Team option exercised
The Celtics exercised their $2.27 million team option in Davison's contract for 2025-26 on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Davison will return to Boston for a fourth season and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2026-27 campaign. The 22-year-old guard appeared in 16 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.1 points across a career-high 5.8 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
116.3
(8th)
|
107.2
(2nd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Tatum PF Jayson Tatum PF
|Achilles
|J. Brown SF Jaylen Brown SF
|Knee
|A. Simons SG Anfernee Simons SG
|Forearm