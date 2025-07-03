Skip to Main Content
Overall 52-35 • AL undefined • WEST 1st

Houston Astros

Houston Astros
  • Overall
    52-35
  • WEST
    1st
Houston Astros
Last Game
Thu, Jul 3 |
MLBN
@ Colorado Rockies (20-67)
  • Coors Field
6
Final
7
Game Recap

AL West Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
HOU
 52-35 8-2 L1
SEA
 45-42 5-5 L1
LAA
 43-43 6-4 W1
TEX
 43-44 5-5 W2
ATH
 36-53 4-6 L1
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CHC
Sat, Jun 28
L 12-3
vs
CHC
Sun, Jun 29
W 2-0
@
COL
Tue, Jul 1
W 6-5
@
COL
Wed, Jul 2
W 5-3
@
COL
Thu, Jul 3
L 7-6
@
LAD
Fri, Jul 4
9:10 pm
@
LAD
Sat, Jul 5
7:15 pm
FOX
@
LAD
Sun, Jul 6
4:10 pm
vs
CLE
Mon, Jul 7
8:10 pm
GDTV
vs
CLE
Tue, Jul 8
8:10 pm
GDTV
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Highlights: Astros at Rockies (7/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Highlights: Astros at Rockies (7/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    Highlights: Astros at Rockies (7/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    9:33

    Jeremy Peña Replacements & Other Waiver Wire Adds!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    MLB Power Rankings: Astros AL West Lead Up to 6.5 Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Highlights: Phillies at Astros (6/25)

  • Image thumbnail
    7:09

    MLB Tuesday Recap (6/4)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Highlights: Mariners at Astros (5/22)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Highlights: Astros at Brewers (5/7)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Highlights: Astros at Royals (4/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    8:57

    Week 6 Sleepers & Two-Start Pitchers!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Padres Top Astros 3-2

  • Image thumbnail
    8:47

    Justin Steele Out For The Season!

  • Image thumbnail
    9:07

    Jared Jones Update, Cam Smith Makes the Astros & More!

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    MLB Playoff Predictions: American League Division Champs

  • Image thumbnail
    8:43

    Jared Jones Dealing With Elbow Injury! Who's Next Up?

  • Image thumbnail
    10:58

    12 Deep Sleepers to Target Late in Drafts!

  • Image thumbnail
    9:36

    2025 Starting Pitcher Preview!

  • Image thumbnail
    9:53

    Alex Bregman to the Red Sox!

  • Image thumbnail
    9:29

    2025 Third Base Preview! Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts at the Position!

Top Astros News

  • Astros' Isaac Paredes: Another multi-hit game

    Rotowire

    Paredes went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Colorado.

    Paredes gave the Astros a one-run lead in the second inning after his double to center field brought Cooper Hummel home. Paredes has four multi-hit games over his last six starts and has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with one home run and two RBI over that span.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Cam Smith: Drives in three runs

    Rotowire

    Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

    Smith logged three hits for a second straight game, highlighted by his two-run triple in the seventh inning that tied things up at 5-5. Smith has logged six multi-hit games over his last seven starts, and over that span he has gone 14-for-28 (.500) with one steal, two home runs and 11 RBI.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Brandon Walter: Gives up five runs in no-decision

    Rotowire

    Walter did not factor into Thursday's decision against the Rockies, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

    Walter entered Thursday's game with three quality starts over his last four outings, but he wasn't able to replicate that success in Colorado. He generated 13 whiffs on 91 pitches (62 strikes) but gave up at least one run in three of the five innings he pitched and avoided the loss only thanks to the run support he received from the Astros hitters. Walter is now at a 4.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:2 K:BB over 34.2 innings this season, and he's lined up to face the Guardians at home next week.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Jeremy Pena: Could begin activities this weekend

    Rotowire

    Astros general manager Dana Brown said that Pena (rib) could resume baseball activities this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

    Pena has been resting for the past few days after landing on the 10-day injured list Monday with a small rib fracture on his left side, but it sounds like he could start ramping things up soon. A timetable for the shortstop's return could become clearer after he advances in those activities.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Chas McCormick: Ready for rehab assignment

    Rotowire

    McCormick (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

    McCormick has been shelved since late May with a left oblique strain but is finally ready to test things out in game action. If all goes well, he has a shot for activation from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break. McCormick was playing sparingly before getting hurt and that's unlikely to change upon his return.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Given two injections for hand issue

    Rotowire

    Alvarez was administered two injections in his right hand after a hand specialist determined Wednesday that the Alvarez is dealing with inflammation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

    Alvarez experienced renewed soreness in the hand Tuesday after ramping up baseball activities, prompting a visit to the specialist. Additional imaging revealed that the main cause of the discomfort is inflammation, and the previously discovered fracture is a non-factor in Alvarez's soreness. Alvarez will be shut down for a few days before being re-evaluated. While the latest news is about is good as Alvarez and the Astros could have hoped for, there is no timetable for the resumption of his hitting progression or for his return to the active roster.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Yainer Diaz: Getting afternoon off

    Rotowire

    Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

    Diaz will receive a breather for the series finale in Colorado after he had started in each of the Astros' last six games, with five of those starts coming behind the dish. Victor Caratini will handle catching duties Thursday for the Astros.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Cooper Hummel: Picking up fifth straight start

    Rotowire

    Hummel will start in left field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

    With all of Yordan Alvarez (hand), Pedro Leon (knee), Chas McCormick (oblique), Zach Dezenzo (hand) and Jacob Melton (ankle) stuck on the injured list, Hummel has been able to emerge as a fixture in the Houston outfield of late. He'll pick up his fifth consecutive start in left field Wednesday and his ninth start in the last 10 games overall. Since the Astros called him up from Triple-A Sugar Land on June 14, Hummel has hit .242 with two home runs, three RBI and two additional runs over 15 games.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Getting fifth straight start

    Rotowire

    Dubon will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

    Dubon will cover shortstop for Houston for the fifth consecutive game and looks primed to serve as the Astros' primary option at the position until Jeremy Pena (rib) is ready to return from the injured list. The 30-year-old possesses strong contact skills and is striking out at a career-low 8.4 percent rate this season, but he doesn't hit the ball hard or for much power, which is reflected in his .247 batting average (.253 xBA) and his five home runs in 178 plate appearances.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Cam Smith: Racking up multi-hit performances

    Rotowire

    Smith went 3-for-5 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Rockies.

    Smith opened and closed the Astros' scoring with a pair of singles in the first and sixth innings. He now has five multi-hit games in his last six starts, delivering eight RBI and five runs scored in that span. After a slow start to the season, Smith has an impressive .285/.355/.430 line across 276 plate appearances.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Jose Altuve: Knocks in two

    Rotowire

    Altuve went 2-for-5 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Rockies.

    Altuve had gone 10 consecutive starts without recording multiple hits, but he tallied two singles Wednesday. The latter was a two-RBI knock that gave the Astros the lead. Altuve has hit only .180 across his last 17 games, dropping his average to .259 across 352 plate appearances.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Jake Meyers: Moving up order

    Rotowire

    Meyers went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

    Meyers has progressively moved up the Astros' order, in part due to injuries and in part due to his strong performance. He's now hit second in the lineup in four straight games, and he's reached base at a .353 clip with four runs scored and a stolen base in that short sample. Meyers has had a breakout season at the plate, maintaining a .302 average with 14 stolen bases across 307 plate appearances.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Shay Whitcomb: Pops first career homer

    Rotowire

    Whitcomb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies.

    Whitcomb was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, after Jeremy Pena (rib) was placed on the injured list. Whitcomb was in the lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter while slotting into the eighth spot in the lineup. He took advantage of the opportunity by slugging his first career home run in the second inning. Whitcomb looks to be in a reserve role, but he could continue to get sporadic looks at a combination of shortstop and designated hitter.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Hunter Brown: Splendid work continues in Colorado

    Rotowire

    Brown (9-3) recorded the win Wednesday against the Rockies, giving up two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.

    The damage came on a Mickey Moniak two-run shot in the second inning, but Brown conceded five innocuous singles otherwise. The right-hander registered a strong 17 whiffs on the evening, and he also fired at least six frames while surrendering two runs or fewer for the 12th time already this season. Brown will take an exceptional 1.82 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 126:29 K:BB across 104 innings into what sets up as a favorable home matchup versus the struggling Guardians, who have a .594 OPS over their last 24 games.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Bennett Sousa: Nabs third save Wednesday

    Rotowire

    Sousa secured the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

    Closer Josh Hader was presumably unavailable after notching the save in Tuesday's victory over Colorado, opening up a rare save opportunity for Sousa. Through 32.1 frames, Sousa has emerged as a weapon out of Houston's bullpen with a 1.95 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB. The southpaw has also converted each of his three save chances to go with two holds this year, but he should continue to serve primarily as a middle reliever and setup man going forward.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Victor Caratini: Sitting Wednesday

    Rotowire

    Caratini is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

    Caratini will begin Wednesday's game on the bench after going 2-for-4 with a grand slam against Colorado on Tuesday. Shay Whitcomb will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Moved to 60-day IL

    Rotowire

    The Astros transferred Alvarez (hand) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

    Alvarez hasn't played for the Astros since May 3 and doesn't look on track to return until after the All-Star break after suffering a setback with his fractured right hand while swinging the bat earlier this week, so his move to the 60-day is merely procedural. The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Zack Short, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land. Alvarez is scheduled to visit a hand specialist within the next few days, after which the Astros may have an update regarding when he might be ready to resume his hitting progression.

    ... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings

Avg R HR ERA
Team .258
(4th) 		367
(18th) 		93
(15th) 		3.53
(5th)

Injuries

Player Injury
Y. Alvarez DH Yordan Alvarez DH Hand
J. Pena SS Jeremy Pena SS Ribs
S. Arrighetti SP Spencer Arrighetti SP Thumb
R. Blanco SP Ronel Blanco SP Elbow
C. Javier SP Cristian Javier SP Elbow
Full Injuries

Astros Tickets

@
LAD
Fri, Jul 4 @ 9:10 pm
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
