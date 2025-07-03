Paredes went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Colorado.

Paredes gave the Astros a one-run lead in the second inning after his double to center field brought Cooper Hummel home. Paredes has four multi-hit games over his last six starts and has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with one home run and two RBI over that span.