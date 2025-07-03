Last Game
Top Astros News
-
Astros' Isaac Paredes: Another multi-hit game
Paredes went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Colorado.
Paredes gave the Astros a one-run lead in the second inning after his double to center field brought Cooper Hummel home. Paredes has four multi-hit games over his last six starts and has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with one home run and two RBI over that span.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Cam Smith: Drives in three runs
Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.
Smith logged three hits for a second straight game, highlighted by his two-run triple in the seventh inning that tied things up at 5-5. Smith has logged six multi-hit games over his last seven starts, and over that span he has gone 14-for-28 (.500) with one steal, two home runs and 11 RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Brandon Walter: Gives up five runs in no-decision
Walter did not factor into Thursday's decision against the Rockies, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three across five innings. He did not issue a walk.
Walter entered Thursday's game with three quality starts over his last four outings, but he wasn't able to replicate that success in Colorado. He generated 13 whiffs on 91 pitches (62 strikes) but gave up at least one run in three of the five innings he pitched and avoided the loss only thanks to the run support he received from the Astros hitters. Walter is now at a 4.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:2 K:BB over 34.2 innings this season, and he's lined up to face the Guardians at home next week.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Could begin activities this weekend
Astros general manager Dana Brown said that Pena (rib) could resume baseball activities this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Pena has been resting for the past few days after landing on the 10-day injured list Monday with a small rib fracture on his left side, but it sounds like he could start ramping things up soon. A timetable for the shortstop's return could become clearer after he advances in those activities.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Chas McCormick: Ready for rehab assignment
McCormick (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCormick has been shelved since late May with a left oblique strain but is finally ready to test things out in game action. If all goes well, he has a shot for activation from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break. McCormick was playing sparingly before getting hurt and that's unlikely to change upon his return.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Given two injections for hand issue
Alvarez was administered two injections in his right hand after a hand specialist determined Wednesday that the Alvarez is dealing with inflammation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez experienced renewed soreness in the hand Tuesday after ramping up baseball activities, prompting a visit to the specialist. Additional imaging revealed that the main cause of the discomfort is inflammation, and the previously discovered fracture is a non-factor in Alvarez's soreness. Alvarez will be shut down for a few days before being re-evaluated. While the latest news is about is good as Alvarez and the Astros could have hoped for, there is no timetable for the resumption of his hitting progression or for his return to the active roster.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Yainer Diaz: Getting afternoon off
Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Diaz will receive a breather for the series finale in Colorado after he had started in each of the Astros' last six games, with five of those starts coming behind the dish. Victor Caratini will handle catching duties Thursday for the Astros.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Cooper Hummel: Picking up fifth straight start
Hummel will start in left field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
With all of Yordan Alvarez (hand), Pedro Leon (knee), Chas McCormick (oblique), Zach Dezenzo (hand) and Jacob Melton (ankle) stuck on the injured list, Hummel has been able to emerge as a fixture in the Houston outfield of late. He'll pick up his fifth consecutive start in left field Wednesday and his ninth start in the last 10 games overall. Since the Astros called him up from Triple-A Sugar Land on June 14, Hummel has hit .242 with two home runs, three RBI and two additional runs over 15 games.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Getting fifth straight start
Dubon will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Dubon will cover shortstop for Houston for the fifth consecutive game and looks primed to serve as the Astros' primary option at the position until Jeremy Pena (rib) is ready to return from the injured list. The 30-year-old possesses strong contact skills and is striking out at a career-low 8.4 percent rate this season, but he doesn't hit the ball hard or for much power, which is reflected in his .247 batting average (.253 xBA) and his five home runs in 178 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Cam Smith: Racking up multi-hit performances
Smith went 3-for-5 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Rockies.
Smith opened and closed the Astros' scoring with a pair of singles in the first and sixth innings. He now has five multi-hit games in his last six starts, delivering eight RBI and five runs scored in that span. After a slow start to the season, Smith has an impressive .285/.355/.430 line across 276 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Knocks in two
Altuve went 2-for-5 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Rockies.
Altuve had gone 10 consecutive starts without recording multiple hits, but he tallied two singles Wednesday. The latter was a two-RBI knock that gave the Astros the lead. Altuve has hit only .180 across his last 17 games, dropping his average to .259 across 352 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Jake Meyers: Moving up order
Meyers went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.
Meyers has progressively moved up the Astros' order, in part due to injuries and in part due to his strong performance. He's now hit second in the lineup in four straight games, and he's reached base at a .353 clip with four runs scored and a stolen base in that short sample. Meyers has had a breakout season at the plate, maintaining a .302 average with 14 stolen bases across 307 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Shay Whitcomb: Pops first career homer
Whitcomb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies.
Whitcomb was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, after Jeremy Pena (rib) was placed on the injured list. Whitcomb was in the lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter while slotting into the eighth spot in the lineup. He took advantage of the opportunity by slugging his first career home run in the second inning. Whitcomb looks to be in a reserve role, but he could continue to get sporadic looks at a combination of shortstop and designated hitter.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Astros' Hunter Brown: Splendid work continues in Colorado
Brown (9-3) recorded the win Wednesday against the Rockies, giving up two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.
The damage came on a Mickey Moniak two-run shot in the second inning, but Brown conceded five innocuous singles otherwise. The right-hander registered a strong 17 whiffs on the evening, and he also fired at least six frames while surrendering two runs or fewer for the 12th time already this season. Brown will take an exceptional 1.82 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 126:29 K:BB across 104 innings into what sets up as a favorable home matchup versus the struggling Guardians, who have a .594 OPS over their last 24 games.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Astros' Bennett Sousa: Nabs third save Wednesday
Sousa secured the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.
Closer Josh Hader was presumably unavailable after notching the save in Tuesday's victory over Colorado, opening up a rare save opportunity for Sousa. Through 32.1 frames, Sousa has emerged as a weapon out of Houston's bullpen with a 1.95 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB. The southpaw has also converted each of his three save chances to go with two holds this year, but he should continue to serve primarily as a middle reliever and setup man going forward.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Victor Caratini: Sitting Wednesday
Caratini is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Caratini will begin Wednesday's game on the bench after going 2-for-4 with a grand slam against Colorado on Tuesday. Shay Whitcomb will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.... See More ... See Less
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Moved to 60-day IL
The Astros transferred Alvarez (hand) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez hasn't played for the Astros since May 3 and doesn't look on track to return until after the All-Star break after suffering a setback with his fractured right hand while swinging the bat earlier this week, so his move to the 60-day is merely procedural. The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Zack Short, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land. Alvarez is scheduled to visit a hand specialist within the next few days, after which the Astros may have an update regarding when he might be ready to resume his hitting progression.... See More ... See Less
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Y. Alvarez DH Yordan Alvarez DH
|Hand
|J. Pena SS Jeremy Pena SS
|Ribs
|S. Arrighetti SP Spencer Arrighetti SP
|Thumb
|R. Blanco SP Ronel Blanco SP
|Elbow
|C. Javier SP Cristian Javier SP
|Elbow
