Top Flyers News
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Uncertain for start of season
Foerster sustained an injury and a subsequent infection in his elbow while representing Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship, and his status for training camp is up in the air, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Tuesday.
Foerster's unclear status could leave the Flyers without one of their top players early in the season. The winger is currently in a wait-and-see mode regarding the infection, which is where the doubt about his status comes from. The Flyers' forward depth is still a bit lackluster, but Trevor Zegras or Owen Tippett could be candidates for larger roles if Foerster begins 2025-26 on the shelf.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Dennis Gilbert: Pens one-year deal Tuesday
Gilbert signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.
Gilbert accounted for six helpers, 50 PIM, 36 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-3 rating over 29 regular-season appearances between the Sabres and Senators in 2024-25. The left-shot defenseman is unlikely to receive anything more than third-pairing minutes with his new team, and he could serve as a periodic healthy scratch in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Dan Vladar: Signs with Philly
Vladar signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.
Vladar posted a 12-11-6 record, .898 save percentage and 2.80 GAA over 30 regular-season appearances in the backup role to Dustin Wolf in Calgary last season. Philadelphia also has Ivan Fedotov and Samuel Ersson under contract for this coming season. Vladar could certainly compete for the No. 1 gig between the pipes, but it'll be a situation worth monitoring during training camp in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Lane Pederson: Agrees to one-year deal
Pederson signed a one-year, two-way contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Pederson had five goals and 12 points in 18 regular-season appearances with AHL Bakersfield in 2024-25. The 27-year-old forward will compete for a depth spot with the Flyers during training camp but could spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Christian Dvorak: Inks one-year deal
Dvorak signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Dvorak registered 12 goals, 33 points, 104 shots on net and 74 hits across 82 regular-season games with Montreal in 2024-25. The 29-year-old forward could occupy a bottom-six role with the Flyers in the 2024-25 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Noah Juulsen: Snags one-year deal
Juulsen (groin) inked a one-year, $900,000 contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.
Juulsen will have to prove he can stay healthy after being limited to just 35 games for the Canucks last season. It was a rough year for the 28-year-old blueliner, as he failed to register a point in those appearances despite logging 16:17 of ice time per game. With the Flyers, Juulsen figures to compete with Egor Zamula for a third-pairing role.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Matthew Gard: Links up with Philly in Round 2
Gard was the 57th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Gard has elite size (6-foot-4), solid foot speed and is a center. Those are three things every single NHL organization is looking for on draft day. The offense? Well, that's a work in progress. Gard finished 2024-25 with 19 goals and 36 points in 66 regular-season appearances for WHL Red Deer, which are underwhelming numbers for a legitimate prospect. To Gard's credit, he does the little things well. He wins board battles and has a physical element to his game. Although the upside here is limited, Gard might be able to use his combination of size and speed to develop into a fourth-line penalty killer.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Shane Vansaghi: Another quality pick for Philly
Vansaghi was the 48th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
It sure seems as if every NHL team is constantly talking about getting bigger and stronger, and when you take that into account, it's easy to see why Vansaghi went at this point in the draft. The St. Louis native recently completed his freshman season at Michigan State, posting six goals and 16 points in 37 games. There's very little flash and dash to Vansaghi's game. He plays hard, wins board battles and uses his size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) to carve out offensive space down low. Vansaghi's long-term upside is directly tied to making further improvements with his puck play. The size and effort will always be there.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Jack Murtagh: BU commit selected in second round
Murtagh was the 40th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
In a down year for the US NTDP, Murtagh is one guy who has seen his draft stock steadily improve throughout the season. A native of upstate New York, Murtagh plays a direct, honest game and has shown more offensive ability than originally forecasted. With a late August birthday, Murtagh was one of the youngest players available, which NHL teams typically love. He has dabbled at center in the past but is probably a long-term winger. Murtagh is off to Boston University in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Carter Amico: Defender latest to join Philly
Amico was the 38th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A knee injury wrecked Amico's draft season, limiting him to just 17 games with the US NTDP. He posted five assists and 14 PIM. A hulking 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, the right-shot rearguard has decent speed. It's easy to envision Amico having gone much higher than this if he was able to make it through the year in one piece. As is, he seems likely to spend the 2025-26 campaign trying to regain his past form before heading off to Boston University in the fall of 2026.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Jack Nesbitt: Selected 12th overall at draft
Nesbitt was the 12th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. The Flyers traded up to select the big center.
Nesbitt was one of the OHL's most improved players this past season. He nearly quadrupled his point totals from his rookie year (18 to 64), and he became more and more reliable in a 200-foot game as he grew into his big body. And Nesbitt is big. At 6-foot-4-plus, the pivot is a giraffe on ice, and his skating shows it, at least right now. Skating has become a highly trainable skill -- just look at what John Tavares has been able to accomplish over time with his so-called slow feet. Nesbitt is not Tavares -- don't get us wrong. But the 18-year-old Nesbitt does have small-man puck skills. He will be a middle-six center for a long time, and maybe even a 2C at his peak, once he gets those legs under him a bit more.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Porter Martone: Sixth overall pick at entry draft
Martone was the sixth overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Martone is big, smart and skilled, and his north-south power game is full of appeal. But there are still holes in his game. Martone's skating is weak at best -- his first few steps are slow, and he can get caught reaching in. He was outclassed at the World Juniors and more than a few teams softened on him. But skating is no longer the Achilles' heel that it once was. With work, Martone can get that part of his game to NHL average, and that will be good enough for Philly. He has everything to be a top-line power winger. We're not convinced by the Matthew Tkachuk comps, but there's a place for a guy whose skills might fall between early Corey Perry and Filip Forsberg.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Trevor Zegras: Dealt to Philadelphia
Zegras was traded to the Flyers from the Ducks on Monday in exchange for Ryan Poehling, the No. 45 pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and a 2026 fourth-round pick, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Zegras was mentioned in trade rumors in the second half of the 2024-25 season, but he ultimately remained with Anaheim. However, he'll now don a new sweater for the first time since being drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 24-year-old racked up 12 goals, 20 assists, 50 hits and 27 blocked shots while averaging 17:02 of ice time over 57 appearances with the Ducks last year.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Noah Cates: Earns four-year deal with Philly
Cates signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Flyers on Tuesday.
Over 235 regular-season appearances with the Flyers during his four-year career, Cates has accumulated 40 goals and 102 points. The Minnesota native's new contract runs through the 2028-29 season, though he did not receive any no-trade protection, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. The 26-year-old Cates will likely see top-six minutes while skating with one of the power-play units in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Flyers' Helge Grans: Inks two-year contract
Grans signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with the Flyers on Friday.
Grans had eight goals, 23 points and 42 PIM in 68 regular-season outings with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. He also registered an assist across six appearances with the Flyers. The 23-year-old will fight for an NHL roster spot out of training camp, but he might begin the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. That said, his new contract begins as a two-way deal but becomes a one-way contract for 2026-27, which speaks to the Flyers' outlook for the blueliner.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.79
(25th)
|
3.40
(29th)
|
15.0
(31st)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|N. Juulsen D Noah Juulsen D
|Groin
|R. Ellis D Ryan Ellis D
|Back