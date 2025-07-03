Foerster sustained an injury and a subsequent infection in his elbow while representing Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship, and his status for training camp is up in the air, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Tuesday.

Foerster's unclear status could leave the Flyers without one of their top players early in the season. The winger is currently in a wait-and-see mode regarding the infection, which is where the doubt about his status comes from. The Flyers' forward depth is still a bit lackluster, but Trevor Zegras or Owen Tippett could be candidates for larger roles if Foerster begins 2025-26 on the shelf.