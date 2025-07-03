Skip to Main Content
Overall 6-11-0 • WEST 1-5-0 • WEST 4th

  • Overall
    6-11-0
  • WEST
    1-5-0
  • WEST
    4th
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:30 pm ET
vs Denver Broncos (10-7-0)
  • Levi's Stadium
Game Preview

NFC West Standings

Team Div Overall
LAR
 4-2-0 10-7-0
SEA
 4-2-0 10-7-0
ARI
 3-3-0 8-9-0
SF
 1-5-0 6-11-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
DEN
Sat, Aug 9
8:30 pm
@
LV
Sat, Aug 16
4:00 pm
NFL+
vs
LAC
Sat, Aug 23
8:30 pm
Regular season
@
SEA
Sun, Sep 7
4:05 pm
FOX
@
NO
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
ARI
Sun, Sep 21
4:25 pm
FOX
vs
JAC
Sun, Sep 28
4:05 pm
FOX
@
LAR
Thu, Oct 2
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
TB
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
vs
ATL
Sun, Oct 19
8:20 pm
NBC
@
HOU
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
FOX
@
NYG
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
vs
LAR
Sun, Nov 9
4:25 pm
FOX
@
ARI
Sun, Nov 16
4:05 pm
FOX
vs
CAR
Mon, Nov 24
8:15 pm
ESPN
@
CLE
Sun, Nov 30
1:00 pm
BYE
vs
TEN
Sun, Dec 14
4:25 pm
FOX
@
IND
Mon, Dec 22
8:15 pm
ESPN
vs
CHI
Sun, Dec 28
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
SEA
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Top 49ers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 127.2
(12th) 		260.2
(4th) 		376.3
(4th)
Def. 124.6
(18th) 		204.5
(3rd) 		317.4
(8th)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Jennings WR Jauan Jennings WR Calf
B. Aiyuk WR Brandon Aiyuk WR Knee - ACL + MCL
R. Pearsall WR Ricky Pearsall WR Hamstring
D. Lenoir CB Deommodore Lenoir CB Shoulder
M. Mustapha SAF Malik Mustapha SAF Knee - ACL
Full Injuries

49ers Tickets

vs
DEN
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:30 pm
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $21.60
