Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Nabs win in suspended game
Bello (4-3) allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk over five innings out of the bullpen and scooped up a win in the Red Sox's 5-3 victory over the Reds on Wednesday in the continuation of a game that was suspended Tuesday. He struck out three batters in the 62-pitch appearance.
Rather than having Bello start the regularly scheduled game for Wednesday, the Red Sox had the right-hander take the hill in the top of the fourth inning for the suspended game from Tuesday. Making what was his first relief appearance since 2022, Bello entered the contest with the Red Sox up 2-1, but Boston quickly fell behind after he served up a one-out, two-run home run to Spencer Steer in the fourth. Bello buckled down thereafter, however, retiring 13 of the final 15 batters he faced and inducing inning-ending double plays in the seventh and eighth. The Red Sox were able to plate the tie-breaking run in the bottom of the eighth to put Bello in line for the win before closer Aroldis Chapman finished out the contest with a scoreless ninth. Bello will return to a traditional starting role for his next appearance, which is expected to come during next week's series with the Rockies at Fenway Park.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Returns to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Criswell will return to Worcester after he was called up to serve as the Red Sox's 27th man Wednesday while Boston and Cincinnati resumed a suspended game from Tuesday before playing the series finale. He was expected to work in bulk relief in the second game of the day, but the Red Sox used five other pitchers before Criswell was called upon to record the final five outs of their 8-4 win. He kept the Reds off the board and gave up two hits during his appearance, bringing his ERA and WHIP to 5.06 and 1.78, respectively, through 10.2 innings with the big club.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Begins rehab assignment
Yoshida (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Yoshida kicked off a rehab assignment with the WooSox, serving as the DH and playing all seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader. Given his lengthy stint on the injured list, Yoshida may be given the maximum time allowed (20 days) before before being activated. It's unclear if there will be a regular role for Yoshida when he returns, particularly as Boston looks to get at-bats for top prospect Roman Anthony.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Fourth rehab outing scheduled
Houck (elbow) is scheduled to make his next rehab start with Double-A Portland on Friday, MLB.com reports.
The right-hander labored through his first three rehab appearances at Triple-A Worcester, giving up a combined 12 hits (two home runs), four walks and nine earned runs over 6.1 innings. Houck will bump down a level for his fourth rehab outing, but as long as he's able to build on the 65 pitches and 3.2 innings he covered during his most recent start with Worcester, he could be cleared to rejoin the Red Sox rotation next week.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Getting rest Wednesday
Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Narvaez will rest his legs Wednesday after going 7-for-19 with a homer, five RBI and four runs scored across his last five contests. Connor Wong will fill in at catcher and bat ninth.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Brennan Bernardino: Opening Wednesday's game
Bernardino will be Boston's opening pitcher for Wednesday's contest versus the Reds, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander will likely pitch just one inning before turning the game over to Cooper Criswell, who is slated to work in bulk relief. Bernardino holds a 4.26 ERA and 26:17 K:BB over 31.2 innings out of the Boston bullpen in 2025.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Serving as bulk reliever
The Red Sox recalled Criswell from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Criswell will serve in a bulk-relief role behind opening pitcher Brennan Bernardino in Wednesday's game versus the Reds. The right-hander went five innings and threw 87 pitches Saturday for Worcester, so he won't have a normal starter's workload Wednesday while pitching on short rest. Since Criswell is being designated as the Red Sox's 27th man for the day after Boston and Cincinnati resumed Tuesday's suspended game earlier Wednesday, he's expected to head back to Triple-A immediately after the contest.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Getting test run at first base
The Red Sox plan to give Yoshida (shoulder) some "light work" at first base during his rehab assignment, Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com report.
Yoshida was seen working out at the position Wednesday prior to the first game of Worcester's doubleheader. While the Red Sox haven't ruled out Yoshida playing the position in games, it's seen as unlikely at this juncture, as he will focus on designated hitter and the outfield. Yoshida is serving as the DH and batting second in the first game of Worcester's twin bill in what will be his first game action since spring training. He could be transferred to Double-A Portland this weekend while Worcester begins a road trip. The Red Sox haven't put a timeline on Yoshida's activation from the 60-day injured list, but his rehab assignment could be a lengthy one given the 31-year-old's long layoff.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Makes weather-shortened start
Fitts struck out one and allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks in three innings in his start Tuesday against the Reds before the game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to inclement weather.
The two teams will resume the suspended game Wednesday before playing the series finale immediately after. The Red Sox were up 2-1 prior to the game being suspended, but because he didn't cover five innings and won't be asked to pitch again a day later, Fitts won't be in line for the win if Boston is able to maintain the lead for the rest of the contest. Assuming the Red Sox have Tanner Houck (elbow) make at least one more rehab start before activating him from the injured list, Fitts should be in line for at least one more turn through the rotation. Fitts' next start will likely come next Monday or Tuesday versus the Rockies at Fenway Park.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Expected to be 27th man Wednesday
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Criswell will likely be recalled from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game versus the Reds following the completion of a suspended game, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Brayan Bello had been scheduled to start the regularly scheduled contest, but he will be handed the ball in the earlier suspended game instead. That leaves Criswell -- who will added as the 27th man -- to start the nightcap, although it's possible an opener is used ahead of him. Criswell would be pitching on three days' rest after going five innings and throwing 87 pitches Saturday for Worcester, so he'd likely have a truncated workload against Cincinnati.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Pitching in suspended game
Bello is scheduled to take the hill Wednesday when the Red Sox and Reds resume their game from Tuesday that was suspended in the top of the fourth inning, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Bello had been lined up to start the regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. ET, but he'll instead pitch in the suspended game in what will mark his first appearance as a reliever since 2022. Because the game will resume in the fourth inning, Bello's workload will likely be more suppressed compared to a typical start, but he'll have an inside track at scooping up a win since he'll be taking the hill with the Red Sox holding a 2-1 lead. Bello has picked up just one win over his last 11 starts.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Cleared for rehab start
Dobbins (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland this weekend, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Dobbins has missed the last week-plus of action with a right elbow strain but has been cleared for a rehab start after throwing a bullpen session without issue Monday. He's expected to require just one rehab outing, setting Dobbins up to potentially return from the 15-day injured list next week.... See More ... See Less
Red Sox's Jordan Hicks: Makes debut for new team
Hicks struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 13-6 win over the Reds.
Hicks made his debut for the Red Sox after being acquired from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers trade and brought 100-mph heat to the table. Although Hicks entered with Boston ahead by four runs, manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that the plan calls for the newly acquired reliever to pitch in high-leverage spots.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.251
(12th)
|
421
(6th)
|
107
(10th)
|
4.01
(18th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|A. Bregman 3B Alex Bregman 3B
|Quadriceps
|T. Houck SP Tanner Houck SP
|Elbow
|T. Casas 1B Triston Casas 1B
|Knee
|H. Dobbins SP Hunter Dobbins SP
|Elbow
|M. Yoshida DH Masataka Yoshida DH
|Shoulder
