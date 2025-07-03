Bello (4-3) allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk over five innings out of the bullpen and scooped up a win in the Red Sox's 5-3 victory over the Reds on Wednesday in the continuation of a game that was suspended Tuesday. He struck out three batters in the 62-pitch appearance.

Rather than having Bello start the regularly scheduled game for Wednesday, the Red Sox had the right-hander take the hill in the top of the fourth inning for the suspended game from Tuesday. Making what was his first relief appearance since 2022, Bello entered the contest with the Red Sox up 2-1, but Boston quickly fell behind after he served up a one-out, two-run home run to Spencer Steer in the fourth. Bello buckled down thereafter, however, retiring 13 of the final 15 batters he faced and inducing inning-ending double plays in the seventh and eighth. The Red Sox were able to plate the tie-breaking run in the bottom of the eighth to put Bello in line for the win before closer Aroldis Chapman finished out the contest with a scoreless ninth. Bello will return to a traditional starting role for his next appearance, which is expected to come during next week's series with the Rockies at Fenway Park.