Top Marlins News
-
Marlins' Agustin Ramirez: Launcehs 13th homer of 2025
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.
Ramirez entered Thursday's game having gone 0-for-7 over the first two games of the series, but he gave the Marlins a 3-0 lead in the first inning, when he took David Festa deep to left-center field for a two-run homer. Ramirez is up to 13 home runs on the season, which is second most on the Marlins behind Kyle Stowers (15).... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Crosses home plate twice
Edwards went 2-for-4 with a steal and two runs scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.
Edwards logged his 15th steal of the season in the third inning before being brought home on a Jesus Sanchez single. Edwards is on a six-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games, going 13-for-44 (.295) with three steals, three doubles and four RBI over that span.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Ronny Henriquez: Collects fifth save
Hernandez earned the save in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Twins, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth.
Hernandez was brought in to protect the Marlins' three-run lead, and he needed 15 pitches (11 strikes) to get the job done. He has logged a save in each of his last three outings and appears to have taken the Marlins' closing gig from Calvin Faucher, who registered a hold after tossing a scoreless eighth. Hernandez has yielded just one earned run over his last 10 outings, which has brought him down to a 2.79 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 42 innings with 58 strikeouts this season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Marlins' Dane Myers: Out of Miami lineup
Myers is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Twins.
Myers started each of the first two games of the series, but he'll grab a seat for the finale. Derek Hill will play center field and bat ninth in his first start since coming back from the injured list earlier this week.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Power surge continues Wednesday
Stowers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.
The outfielder chopped a Simeon Woods Richardson slider down the right-field line in the second inning to get the Marlins on the board, but their offense went cold the rest of the way. Stowers is up to 15 homers on the season in a breakout campaign, and five of them have come over the course of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's batting .406 (13-for-32) with four doubles, eight runs and 11 RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Janson Junk: Fans seven in tough loss
Junk (2-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 2-1 by the Twins, giving up two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.
The 29-year-old righty set a new season high in strikeouts en route to his first career quality start, but a Kyle Stowers solo shot in the second inning was all the offense Miami could muster for him. Junk has had a couple stumbles since joining the Marlins' staff in late May, but he's made a good case to stick in the rotation as either a traditional starter or bulk reliever, posting a 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and eye-popping 33:2 K:BB over 37.1 innings in eight appearances (three starts). He's scheduled to make his next trip to the mound on the road early next week in Cincinnati.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Marlins' Joe Mack: Goes yard twice for Jacksonville
Mack went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
All of a sudden, the 22-year-old catcher might be the hottest hitter in the International League. Over the last seven games, Mack has gone 16-for-29 (.552) with two doubles, five homers, nine runs and nine RBI. There's no room for him on the big-league roster right now, but Mack could rocket up prospect lists in the second half if he continues to rake.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Marlins' Ronny Henriquez: Notches save Tuesday
Henriquez struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save against the Twins on Tuesday.
Henriquez came into a 2-0 contest and retired Minnesota's 1-2-3 batters with ease on 13 pitches (eight strikes). It was his fourth save of the year and third since June 22. He's given up one run over his last 8.2 innings, dropping his season ERA to 2.85 with a 57:16 K:BB through 41 frames. Anthony Bender threw a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday, while Calvin Faucher did not appear in the victory.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Goes deep in win
Stowers went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the Twins.
Stowers ripped a solo shot in the second inning for his 14th long ball of the year. After a 31-game homerless drought, he's gone deep four times in his last eight games. During that stretch, Stowers is hitting .392 (11-for-28). His season slash line is up to an impressive .283/.359/.509 with 30 extra-base hits and 44 RBI through 305 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Delivers scoreless outing
Cabrera (3-2) allowed two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings Tuesday, striking out six and earning a win over Minnesota.
Cabrera gave up one extra-base hit and let only two runners reach scoring position during his impressive outing Tuesday. It was his third scoreless outing of the year and his first time completing at least seven frames. He tossed 58 of 93 pitches for strikes and forced 14 whiffs, including six each with his changeup and slider. Cabrera owns a 3.41 ERA with a 75:30 K:BB across 71.1 frames. He's produced a stellar 2.05 ERA in 52.2 innings since the start of May. Cabrera's next outing is lined up to be at home against the Brewers this weekend.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Jack Winkler: Optioned to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Winkler to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Winkler was with the big club for a month but made just four starts, going 1-for-11 at the dish. He's clearing out to make room on the roster for Derek Hill's (wrist) return.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Max Meyer: Shifted to 60-day injured list
The Marlins transferred Meyer (hip) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move frees a 40-man roster spot for waiver claim Nick Nastrini. Meyer is out for the rest of the season after undergoing hip surgery last week.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Nick Nastrini: Claimed off waivers by Marlins
The Marlins claimed Nastrini off waivers from the White Sox on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Nastrini has struggled mightily at Triple-A Charlotte this season, posting a 7.51 ERA and 48:39 K:BB over 44.1 innings. He also managed just a 7.07 ERA and 26:36 K:BB in 35.2 frames at the big-league level in 2024. However, Nastrini is still just 25 and was a fairly well-thought-of prospect at one time, so the Marlins felt he was worth a waiver claim.... See More ... See Less
-
Marlins' Derek Hill: Back from 10-day IL
The Marlins activated Hill (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Hill missed more than a month with a left wrist sprain but has been cleared to return following a brief rehab assignment. He'll see some action in center field but could play second fiddle to Dane Myers at the position.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.254
(8th)
|
360
(20th)
|
75
(26th)
|
4.75
(26th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Meyer SP Max Meyer SP
|Hip
|R. Weathers SP Ryan Weathers SP
|Lat
|J. Tinoco RP Jesus Tinoco RP
|Forearm
|B. Garrett SP Braxton Garrett SP
|Elbow
|G. Conine LF Griffin Conine LF
|Shoulder
