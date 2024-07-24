The Paris Olympic Games will get underway on Wednesday, July 24 as men's soccer leads the way before the opening ceremony. For the first time since 2008, the United States men will be in the tournament but don't expect to see stars like Christian Pulisic present. Led by Marko Mitrovic, the United States U-23's will be the side taking part in this tournament as is the case with the me's side. With 18-man rosters, flexibility will be key but there are replacements if any injuries are suffered.

All matches are available on Fubo (Try for free).

Drawn into the same group as hosts France, while being pitted against teams like Argentina and Spain if they are to make the knockout stages the United States will need to show fortitude. Led by Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, and Djordje Mihailovic as the overaged players in the squad, younger players will need to look up to their example to defeat teams who may be more talented on paper.

Here's the schedule and standings for the men's side of the Olympic Games:

Group standings and schedule

All times Eastern. All matches are available on Fubo (Try for free).

Group A

W-L-D PTS GD NEXT GAME FRA France 0-0-0 0 0 vs. USA (7/24) USA United States 0-0-0 0 0 vs. France (7/24) GUI Guinea 0-0-0 0 0 vs. New Zealand (7/24) NZL New Zealand 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Guinea (7/24)

July 24

Guinea vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m. on Universo

France vs. United States, 3 p.m. on USA

July 27

New Zealand vs. United States, 1 p.m. on USA

France vs. Guinea, 3 p.m. on Telemundo

July 30

United States vs. Guinea, 1 p.m. on USA

New Zealand vs. France, 1 p.m. on Universo

Group B

W-L-D PTS GD NEXT GAME ARG Argentina 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Morocco (7/24) MAR Morocco 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Argentina (7/24) IRQ Iraq 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Ukraine (7/24) UKR Ukraine 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Iraq (7/24)

July 24

Argentina vs. Morocco, 9 a.m. on Telemundo

Iraq vs. Ukraine, 1 p.m. on Universo

July 27

Argentina vs. Iraq, 9 a.m. on Universo

Ukraine vs. Morocco, 11 a.m. on Universo

July 30

Morocco vs. Iraq, 11 a.m. on Universo

Ukraine vs. Argentina, 11 a.m. on Telemundo

Group C

W-L-D PTS GD NEXT GAME UZB Uzbekistan 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Spain (7/24) ESP Spain 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Uzbekistan (7/24) EGY Egypt 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Dominican Republic (7/24) DOM Dominican Republic 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Egypt (7/24)

July 24

Uzbekistan vs. Spain, 9 a.m. on USA

Egypt vs. Dominican Republic, 11 a.m. on USA

July 27

Dominican Republic vs. Spain, 9 a.m. on Telemundo

Uzbekistan vs. Egypt, 11 a.m. on Peacock

July 30

Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan, 9 a.m. on Universo

Sapin vs. Egypt, 9 a.m. on Telemundo

Group D

W-L-D PTS GD NEXT GAME JPN Japan 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Paraguay (7/24) PAR Paraguay 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Japan (7/24) MLI Mali 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Israel (7/24) ISR Israel 0-0-0 0 0 vs. Mali (7/24)

July 24

Japan vs. Paraguay, 1 p.m. on Telemundo

Mali vs. Isreal, 3 p.m. on Universo

July 27

Isreal vs. Paraguay, 1 p.m. on Universo

Japan vs. Mali, 3 p.m. on Universo

July 30

Paraguay vs. Mali, 3 p.m. on Telemundo

Israel vs. Japan, 3 p.m. on Universo

Knockout stage schedule

Aug. 2

1B vs. 2A, 9 a.m.

1D vs. 2C, 11 a.m.

1C vs. 2D, 1 p.m.

1A vs. 2B, 3 p.m.

Aug. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Aug. 8

Bronze medal match, 11 a.m.

Aug. 9

Gold medal match, 12 p.m.