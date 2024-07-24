The Paris Olympic Games will get underway on Wednesday, July 24 as men's soccer leads the way before the opening ceremony. For the first time since 2008, the United States men will be in the tournament but don't expect to see stars like Christian Pulisic present. Led by Marko Mitrovic, the United States U-23's will be the side taking part in this tournament as is the case with the me's side. With 18-man rosters, flexibility will be key but there are replacements if any injuries are suffered.
Drawn into the same group as hosts France, while being pitted against teams like Argentina and Spain if they are to make the knockout stages the United States will need to show fortitude. Led by Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, and Djordje Mihailovic as the overaged players in the squad, younger players will need to look up to their example to defeat teams who may be more talented on paper.
Here's the schedule and standings for the men's side of the Olympic Games:
Group standings and schedule
All times Eastern.
|W-L-D
|PTS
|GD
|NEXT GAME
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. USA (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. France (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. New Zealand (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Guinea (7/24)
July 24
Guinea vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m. on Universo
France vs. United States, 3 p.m. on USA
July 27
New Zealand vs. United States, 1 p.m. on USA
France vs. Guinea, 3 p.m. on Telemundo
July 30
United States vs. Guinea, 1 p.m. on USA
New Zealand vs. France, 1 p.m. on Universo
|W-L-D
|PTS
|GD
|NEXT GAME
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Morocco (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Argentina (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Ukraine (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Iraq (7/24)
July 24
Argentina vs. Morocco, 9 a.m. on Telemundo
Iraq vs. Ukraine, 1 p.m. on Universo
July 27
Argentina vs. Iraq, 9 a.m. on Universo
Ukraine vs. Morocco, 11 a.m. on Universo
July 30
Morocco vs. Iraq, 11 a.m. on Universo
Ukraine vs. Argentina, 11 a.m. on Telemundo
|W-L-D
|PTS
|GD
|NEXT GAME
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Spain (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Uzbekistan (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Dominican Republic (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Egypt (7/24)
July 24
Uzbekistan vs. Spain, 9 a.m. on USA
Egypt vs. Dominican Republic, 11 a.m. on USA
July 27
Dominican Republic vs. Spain, 9 a.m. on Telemundo
Uzbekistan vs. Egypt, 11 a.m. on Peacock
July 30
Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan, 9 a.m. on Universo
Sapin vs. Egypt, 9 a.m. on Telemundo
|W-L-D
|PTS
|GD
|NEXT GAME
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Paraguay (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Japan (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Israel (7/24)
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|vs. Mali (7/24)
July 24
Japan vs. Paraguay, 1 p.m. on Telemundo
Mali vs. Isreal, 3 p.m. on Universo
July 27
Isreal vs. Paraguay, 1 p.m. on Universo
Japan vs. Mali, 3 p.m. on Universo
July 30
Paraguay vs. Mali, 3 p.m. on Telemundo
Israel vs. Japan, 3 p.m. on Universo
Knockout stage schedule
Aug. 2
1B vs. 2A, 9 a.m.
1D vs. 2C, 11 a.m.
1C vs. 2D, 1 p.m.
1A vs. 2B, 3 p.m.
Aug. 5
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Aug. 8
Bronze medal match, 11 a.m.
Aug. 9
Gold medal match, 12 p.m.