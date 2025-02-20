In this review, we'll take a closer look at bet365 Sportsbook and what users can expect from the popular sportsbook if they use it to place a bet. We'll dive into the introductory promotional offers offered by the sportsbook and the overall user experience.

The current bet365 promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

bet365 Sportsbook promo code review and details

The latest bet365 Sportsbook promo for new users is a bet-and-get welcome offer: After signing up, new users must deposit $10 or more. Then, by wagering at least $5 on any bet, they will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets. Those interested in getting started can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page. Use the special bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 during registration to unlock this promo.

Here are some more details to know about the bet365 bonus:

This offer is available only to new bet365 Sportsbook users.

Users must be at least 21 to use bet365, except in KY, where the minimum age is 18.

This offer is exclusive to the bet365 app.

New users must claim the offer within 30 days following registration.

The minimum deposit is $10+ and the minimum qualifying bet amount is $5+.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Bonus bets stake excluded from returns. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100. A cash wager at the same odds and amount returns $300.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

$100 in bonus bets can be used on a single wager or spread across multiple bets.

Bonus bets can be applied in the bet slip.

Our favorite part about this promo is that the bonus bets are guaranteed. It does not matter if your first bet wins or loses, as long as it is at least a $5 bet.

How does the bet365 promo compare to other sports betting app bonus offers?

bet365's bonuses are comparable to those of other sportsbook promos. DraftKings and FanDuel have similar promos and welcome offers via bet-and-get bonus bets following a first wager.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Promo Code bet365 Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings for your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here

Types of welcome promos

The bet365 promo code offers a "bet and get" sign-up bonus, similar to the DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code. With these types of welcome offers, you generally need to place a small bet to receive a large amount of bonus bets. These welcome promos are considered to be geared towards novice bettors, allowing them the chance to try out the sportsbook without having to wager hundreds of dollars (or even thousands) to maximize the welcome promo.

With bet-and-get sportsbook promos, it's important to check if you need to win your first bet to receive bonus bets. The current bet365 bonus code does not require you to win your first bet. The bonus bets are paid out after your first bet of at least $5 settles.

The BetMGM promo code is a "first-bet insurance" type of promo. You can bet up to $1,500 on your first wager and get it back as bonus bets if you lose. Note that sometimes bet insurance is called a No Sweat Bet, which excludes the stake if the bonus bets are won.

That's the term used in the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code; however, its bonus details are structured uniquely. Instead of only first-bet insurance/No Sweat First Bet, it offers 10 No Sweat Bets, the first bet up to $100 after opting in each day for the first 10 days your account is open.

How to sign up for bet365 and claim the CBSBET365 promo code

Once users get to bet365, they can create a bet365 Sportsbook account by following these steps:

Create a username and password. When prompted, enter promo code CBSBET365. Enter the requested personal information to confirm your identity, which includes email address, cell phone number, first and last name, date of birth and last four of SSN. Fund your account with at least $10 to be eligible for the promo.

After placing your first $5 bet, your account will be credited with $100 in bonus bets (which exclude stake on wins), whether your initial bet wins or loses.

How to place a bet on bet365

Like many other popular sportsbooks, placing a bet on bet365 can be a simple endeavor. Select the bet that you want to wager on, and it will instantly appear in your bet slip. Once you're on the bet slip screen, you can type in the amount of money that you wish to bet on said wager. Upon doing so, bet365 will calculate the total profit that you will receive if it ends up being a winning bet.

bet365 promos and bonuses for existing users

bet365 consistently provides various betting offers for existing users. We've listed the most common ones below, but also note that bet365 requires users to opt into most promos. Click the banner ad on the home screen or the Promos button to find the promo and its opt-in button.

Bet boosts

Pre-packaged bets and parlays are offered by bet365 with increased odds compared to what you would get building the bet in your own bet slip. These can be found in "bet boost" banners showing the increased odds on the home screen. You can also find them by clicking into a sport or league and then tapping the "Bet Boost >>" button with white and green font.

Super boosts

Think of these as bet boosts with even more generous odds. They are bet boosts with extremely generous increased odds compared to what's usually offered. Note that the maximum bet amount allowed for these varies by user and is typically less than $100. They are colored yellow to distinguish themselves from the other green bet boosts.

Parlay boosts

You can get a bigger boost with every leg you add to your parlay. Here's how it breaks down:

Parlay / SGP Legs Parlay Boost 2-6 Legs 2.5-12.5%, increasing 2.5% with each added leg 7-16 Legs 15-60%, increasing by 5% with each added leg 17-20 Legs 70-100%, increasing by 10% with each added leg

Profit boosts

Increase the odds on straight bets or same-game parlays by up to 50%. The minimum odds and legs required can vary depending on the sport, but the most common terms we found to be able to apply profit boosts to SGPs on bet365 are 3+ legs and combined odds of +100 or longer.

Safety net bets

This is bet365's term for No Sweat Bets. Apply the token to your bet slip and if the wager loses, you will get bonus bets/bonus credits up to the specified amount.

Bet-and-get promos

Occasionally, bet365 will offer promos where all users can earn bonus bets no matter if their bet wins or loses. One example we've seen was for every Thursday Night Football game, where bet365 would offer bonus bets for every touchdown scored in the game (the amount per touchdown varies by user). Users must opt in and place a qualifying wager, typically a same-game parlay with 3+ legs and at least +100 odds.

No matter the promo bet365 offers, always check the terms to ensure you've met the requirements for the bonuses.

Does bet365 have a loyalty rewards program?

There is currently no dedicated loyalty or rewards program for bet365 Sportsbook users. This is certainly a knock on the sportsbook, as the majority of top sportsbooks offer some sort of rewards program.

Instead, bet365 focuses on the above promotions rather than traditional loyalty programs to reward its customers.

bet365 Sportsbook user experience

The bet365 user experience is full of depth and clearly showcases how bet365 has been doing this for a long time, as a respected operator in Europe for decades before now breaking into American markets.

Here's everything you need to know about what it's like to bet at bet365.

User interface

Everything just works. That's more than can be said about some other betting apps. The home screen has about 25 different buttons and features users can tap on any given day, less than the DraftKings home screen but about the same as FanDuel. With so many clickable features, bet365 has still achieved organizing it all in a very intuitive fashion.

Here's what you'll find on the home screen from top to bottom:

bet365 Sportsbook home screen layout

Promos button: top-left corner

Deposit and profile: top-right corner

Search: search bar to find players, teams and leagues quickly

Promo banners: banner ads for offers that day

Sports: Navigate to odds for NFL, NBA, etc.

Trending: curated quick links to odds based on popular events today

Bet boosts: pre-built odds boosts including Super Boosts with a View All button option

App Navigation Menu: Home (with account balance), All Sports, Live In Game, My (Pending) Bets, Search buttons

The search button and its functionality are challenges for many sportsbooks, but bet365 has nailed their version. The simplest way we can explain it is it just works. Too often, searches in other sportsbooks are not intuitive, yielding strange or no results at all. That's not the case with bet365. It is extremely dependable.

Sportsbook app design, speed, functionality

During my experience using the app, placing a bet on bet365 was a very easy process. For example, I added a wager (Detroit Lions to cover the spread) to my bet slip by clicking on it. The wager immediately appeared in my bet slip, where I could enter my desired bet amount.

In addition, parlays and same-game parlays only take a few moments longer to place. Once you add the legs that you want to include on your parlay, you can hit "Place Bet" with the specific wager amount just as you would for a straight bet.

The app is fast and reliable, with no lag when quickly changing from screen to screen, and is among the best in avoiding all-out app crashes. The only potential issue with functionality is with geolocation.

Potential geolocation bug

One potential bug we found is when you switch over from the bet365 app to another on your smartphone. When you switch back to bet365, it sometimes has issues re-confirming your location to allow betting. The only fix we found for this occasional annoyance was re-starting the app.

bet365 app vs. desktop site (as of 2/1/2025)

Apple App Store (iOS): 4.7/5 stars (342k reviews)

Google Play (Android): 4.5/5 stars (159k reviews)

The desktop site is a similar experience to the app when using bet365. Users can log into their account on the desktop site just as they normally would on the app itself. Users will see bet365's promotions across the top of the desktop version just like the mobile app. The app is probably a little bit easier to scroll around on, but the desktop site is basically the same version.

Variety of sports and betting markets on bet365

bet365 offers a wide range of sports available for betting. Bettors can place wagers on a large amount of prop bets from everything from basketball to football to soccer.

Sport Bet types Aussie Rules Money lines, point spreads, player props, game props Baseball Futures, run lines, point spread, totals, player props, game props Basketball Money lines, totals, point spreads, player props, game props, futures Bowling To win match Boxing Money lines, props Cricket Money lines (3-way), tie no bet, double chance, first innings lead, first over, player props, team props Cycling Futures Darts Match winner, leg markets, 180s, correct leg score, spreads, props Football Futures, totals, money lines, point spreads, game props, player props Formula 1 Winner, top 2, points finish, fastest lap, podium finish, top 6, finishing position Golf Futures, to make the cut, winning margin, each way, finishing position Handball Money line (three-way), player props, game props Hockey Money line (two-way & three-way), player props, game props, totals, spreads, futures Indy Car Futures Lacrosse Futures, money lines, totals, point spreads MMA Money lines Motorbikes Futures NASCAR Futures, race props Pelota/Jai Alai Singles, total sets, point spreads Rugby League Money lines (two-way & three-way), point spreads, total score, team props Rugby Union Money lines (two-way & three-way), point spreads, total score, team props Soccer Money lines (two-way & three-way), player props, game props, totals, spreads, specials, futures Tennis Money lines, first set money lines, player props, game props

Quality of odds

bet365 Sportsbook is gaining momentum in the United States and offers an abundance of betting markets, including ones involving some very obscure sports. The quality of odds at the sportsbook is middle-of-the-line, offering relatively favorable odds in sports such as basketball and hockey.

Key betting features

Elias insights

The Elias Sports Bureau has offered up key insights for decades as one of the most respected sports information services in the country. It has partnered with bet365 to provide those insights to bettors at no additional cost. Find the red Elias logo on the home screen for "Elias insights." On the app, click All Sports on the navigation menu at the bottom of the app to find these under the Trending section.

On the desktop site, the Trending section is already on the home page in the left-hand column.

Parlays and same-game parlays

Like every other sportsbook, bet365 allows you to click on any bet and build a traditional or same-game parlay in your bet slip.

Be on the lookout for parlay boosts as you build them, as bet365 will automatically add up to a 100% boost depending on how many legs are in your parlay. This is available to new and eligible customers.

Early cash-out offers

The app allows users to receive an early payout for some pending bets in their account. The offer is determined by the current odds of the bet vs. what the odds were when you bet it. So the cash-out offer could be anywhere between a big loss to a big profit. The market determines it.

Early payouts

This promotion sounds similar to early cash-outs but is different. It typically requires the user to place a money line bet prior to the game starting. If that team has a lead that goes over a certain threshold, the bet would settle as a win prior to the game ending. This perk is sometimes offered at DraftKings, but bet365 is the only sportsbook that offers it every day.

You can find the specifics for each sport under the Promos tab of the app or by scrolling the promo banners on the home screen. Here are a few:

NBA: Instant payout if your team goes up by 20

College basketball: Instant payout if your team goes up by 18

Soccer: Instant payout if your team goes up by two goals

Each-way betting

A staple of European sports betting, bet365 is one of only two sportsbooks in the United States offering this style of wagering. It also offers extra each-way betting to distinguish itself further in this offering.

Each Way Extra gives users the option to increase or decrease the number of places when they are betting pre-event on the Win Outright market on selected Golf events – add places on to your Each Way Golf bets for extra security at lower odds, or increase the price by removing places.

Essentially, this allows you to still cash your bet if your outright bet doesn't win but still finishes top five, top 10, etc., depending on which each-way bet you choose.

Live streaming of games

Bet and watch your favorite sports on mobile, desktop and tablet.

bet365 live golf tracker

Golf bettors can follow their favorite players with more than just a leaderboard. This feature on bet365 lets you follow every shot with shot tracker data on maps of hole layouts.

How to track your bets on bet365

Once you place a bet on bet365, all of your bets will appear in the "My Bets" tab at the bottom of the app. Once a game that you place as a straight bet on is finished, it will move to the "Settled" tab within "My Bets."

bet365 customer support

To access customer support on the bet365 app or site, log in and click the profile icon in the top-right corner of the home screen next to the deposit button. From there, click the help button. You will be directed to an FAQ portal with a search function.

There is also a "Contact Us" option you can choose to navigate to these support methods:

Live Chat: Available 24/7 in the app

Email: Click the button or use this address: supportusa-eng@customerservices365.com

Web Message: Similar to e-mail but sends messages to/from your sportsbook account inbox within the app

Call: available 24/7; 1-888-8-BET-365 but be prepared for long hold times

Mail: Send to Customer Services, Suite 200, Two Greentree Center, 9000 Lincoln Drive East, Marlton, NJ, 080053

Live Chat review

Like most sportsbook live chats, it is not all that helpful if you have a specific question about a bet in your account. You have to specifically request an agent if you want to talk with a human being.

The chatbot will also make you request an agent multiple times and first choose a category of concern before transferring you. Here's an example of a past interaction with the bet365 chatbot:

Me: "Agent"

Chatbot: "I can look into your question for you. Please summarize your question so I can help."

Me: "Agent"

Chatbot: "I can help. Please summarize your question so I can get you to the right assistance."

Live chatbots are never the ideal experience. This is why Web Message is our preferred customer support option on bet365. If you need help, send a message with this feature in the app. It's more efficient than e-mail and having to dig through a large inbox to see if bet365 responded. It's also less annoying than waiting on hold on the phone.

bet365 Sportsbook responsible gaming tools

bet365 users can keep track of their betting frequency on the app. This allows bettors to set limits on bets, set limits on deposits, and have resources available to them if they need assistance.

Stake limits: Bettors can determine how much money they're permitted to wager on a single bet slip. Users can also set deposit limits in a given period as well as how long they scroll through the app before being alerted to how long they've been active.

Deposit limits: Users can determine their deposit limits for a given period of time. If they set a limit and reach that threshold, then bettors won't be able to deposit any additional funds until that limit is satisfied.

Additional resources: Users are reminded to play responsibly and are provided with additional resources such as 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bettors must be 21 years or older to register and place wagers. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.

bet365 banking options

Deposits and withdrawals are also an effortless process. There are many different ways in which users can deposit and withdraw their funds. Funds are immediately available to use in your account after depositing with most methods.

Deposit methods

Most deposit methods come without fees and are processed instantly. The minimum deposit of $30 via PayPal sticks out, though most other options require a $10 minimum deposit.

Deposit method Fees Process time Min. deposit Debit card No additional fee Instant $10 Credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AmEx) Cash advance fees may apply from your bank Instant $10 Online banking via Trustly No additional fee Instant $10 PayPal No additional fee Instant $30 Venmo No additional fee Instant $10 Apple Pay No additional fee Instant $10 Cash with PayNearMe Varies; see PayNearMe terms & conditions Up to 24 hours $5

Withdrawal options

The withdrawal button is harder to find on bet365 compared to other sports betting apps. Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the home screen. Click the bank button next, and then click withdrawal.

Withdrawal method Fees Process time Minimum withdrawal ACH/Online banking None 1-4 hours $10 PayPal None 1-4 hours $10 Venmo None 1-4 hours $10 Debit card None 1-4 hours $10 Credit card None 1-5 banking days $10

Like every sportsbook, only methods you have first deposited with will be available to use for withdrawals, but the speed of the instant options is good. I've received withdrawals from bet365 in less than one hour.

If you are requesting a withdrawal for the first time, or if you are requesting a large withdrawal, it may take up to 48 hours for you to receive your funds.

bet365 Sportsbook review: Final verdict

Overall, the user experience on bet365 is very impressive. It's very easy to maneuver throughout the app to find any type of bet. Plus, bet365 offers more than just a sign-up bonus, with frequent promotions on the app each week.

bet365 has many strong betting features within the app, but its "Early Payout" is one of the more attractive promotions in the industry for all users. If the team you bet on gets a big enough lead, you get paid before the game goes final, even if that team blows a lead and loses.

It's clear why bet365 is already one of the titans of the sports betting industry in Europe and should be one of the apps sports bettors use to find the best odds.

Honest feedback on how bet365 Sportsbook can improve

Bump up the promo code and welcome offers to match or exceed what FanDuel and DraftKings offer. If DK and FanDuel are offering bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets, bet365 should offer more than bet $5, get $100.

Make it easier to find and read the terms and conditions for promos. The banners on the home screen make it clear promos are available, but it doesn't tell users what the bet/odds requirements are for these promos unless you know to click the tiny "T&Cs apply" footnote in the promo banner.

bet365 account balances will combine cash and bonus bets if you have bonus bets in your account, which can make it confusing at times for new users to separate the two. It would be easier if the account balance only included cash, as is standard practice at other sportsbooks, and listed your bonus bets balance separately.

bet365 Sportsbook FAQ

How long does it take to withdraw money from bet365?

Most withdrawals only take 1-4 hours to process on bet365. Those methods include debit cards, online banking transfers, PayPal and Venmo. A credit card withdrawal is also listed as an option on bet365's website with processing time listed as 1-5 banking days.

Which states have bet365? Is bet365 legal in NY?

These are the states where bet365 Sportsbook currently operates: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, and VA. bet365 is not available in New York.

What is the bet365 Sportsbook welcome promo code?

Use CBSBET365 for a "bet $5, get $100 win or lose" welcome promo code at bet365 Sportsbook. New users must deposit a minimum of $10 and place a bet of at least $5 to activate the promo after registration. Upon settlement of your first bet, $100 in bonus bets will be added to the account, which can be used all at once or split up however you'd like.

What kinds of promos does bet365 offer to existing users?

Various promos are available to all bet365 users every week. They include bet boosts, super boosts, parlay boosts, profit boosts, safety-net bets, and bet-and-get promos. Most promos require users to opt into them on bet365 under the Promos section of the app.

Can I stream major sports events live on bet365?

Live Streaming is available throughout the year when you wager on the game. bet365 streams over 600,000 events worldwide every year, including the NFL, NHL, Europe's top soccer leagues, and Grand Slam Tennis tournaments. Navigate to the Live In Game link at the top of the homepage. Any event with a play button beside it has Live Streaming. To watch, you need a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. To watch games from the NFL, you need to wager $1 on the game you wish to stream.

Can I edit my bet after placing it on bet365?

Yes, bet365 has an Edit Bet feature that gives you the ability to add, swap or remove selections and increase the wager on unsettled bets both pre-game and Live In Game. You can also use the feature to change your bet type to any applicable parlay option, or between Win Only and Each Way betting, where available.

Even if a number of selections within your parlay have already been settled, you still have the option to use the Edit Bet feature. You can edit a bet via the Cash Out tab within My Bets. Select Edit Bet in the top right of the bet slip.

How does in-play (live) betting work on bet365?

Even if a game has started, bet365 will usually offer live odds for those who are part of major professional leagues. Betting spreads, money lines, and totals via in-play (live) betting works the same as if you were placing it pre-game. Once you make a bet, your odds are locked in and the potential payout is set. However, odds will shift and move frequently depending on what is happening in the game. It's also important for bettors to note that their TV feeds are often more delayed than these live odds feeds; therefore, the odds you are saying may be a play or two ahead of what you just watched on your TV.

Can I use Bet365 on both mobile and desktop devices?

Yes, bet365 is available via a smartphone app for both Apple and Android devices. It also has a desktop site available.