We're taking a look at the best DFS sites, where users can make predictions on player statistics for larger payouts, play short-term fantasy sports contests and even participate in season-long leagues for big prize money. Here's a look at some of the top DFS sites and their promo codes.

Here's a look at the welcome offers across DFS platforms.

Brand Welcome Offer Promo Code FanDuel Play $5+, Get $250 in bonus bets if first bet wins None required DraftKings Play $5+, Get $200 in bonus bets None required Underdog Deposit match; up to $1,000 in site credit UDPROMO Sleeper Play $5+, Get $55 in site credit None required ParlayPlay Deposit match; up to $100 in site credit None required Boom Fantasy No Sweat First Entry; up to $100 in site credit back if first entry loses TOPPROMO

The bonus offers for FanDuel and DraftKings are for the sportsbooks, but the bonus credits can be used on each company's DFS platforms.

Brand Reviews

FanDuel and DraftKings were pioneers of DFS offerings and while they are still the most recognized platforms, they are not alone in the landscape. It's important to note DFS sites are not as uniform as sportsbooks and have unique quirks, usually revolving around bonuses, boosts and payout structure. Here's a breakdown of some of the top DFS platforms and what they offer.

FanDuel

Welcome Promo Deposit match; up to $100 in site credit Promo Code None required Sports Offered NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Soccer, CBB, Golf, NASCAR, WNBA, more Legal States 43 plus Washington D.C. Year Founded 2009

FanDuel's daily fantasy sports app welcome offer is a deposit match up to $100 in site credit. If you deposit $50, for example, you will receive an extra $50 in site credit. FanDuel DFS site credit has a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw.

Whereas bonus bets at FanDuel Sportsbook only pay out the winnings and not the original stake/amount of the bonus bet, that is not how FanDuel DFS site credit works. Users can use this site credit to enter DFS contests, and if they win, the winnings/payout are the same as anybody else who may have entered the contest with cash.

FanDuel is one of the oldest DFS platforms and offers contests ranging from single-game entries to season-long Best Ball.

DraftKings

Welcome Promo 20% deposit match up to $500 + one $3 ticket valid for single-use DFS contest Promo Code None required Sports Offered NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Soccer, more Legal States 44 plus Washington D.C. Year Founded 2012

Similar to FanDuel, DraftKings' welcome bonus is a deposit match for DFS; however, it is a 20% deposit match. To get the maximum $500 bonus, a new user must deposit $2500. DK will also add a ticket to your account to use on any $3 DFS contest. Any bonus funds have a 1x playthrough requirement before they can be withdrawn.

DraftKings is also one of the oldest DFS platforms and offers a wide range of contests from single-game Showdowns to lineup builders to season-long tournaments.

Underdog

Welcome Promo Up to $1,000 in bonus funds via deposit match Promo Code None required Sports Offered NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, PGA, more Legal States 41 plus Washington D.C. Year Founded 2020

Underdog is a relatively newer platform and is offering up to $1,000 in bonus funds through a deposit match promotion when new users make a first deposit. The company offers a variety of contests, ranging from single-game entries and tournaments to season-long competitions.

Sleeper

Welcome Promo Play $5, Get $55 Promo Code None required Sports Offered NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Soccer, more Legal States 31 plus Washington D.C. (iOS) 30 (Android) Year Founded 2015

Sleeper is offering a "play and get" promotion, where playing at least $5 awards a $55 bonus. Sleeper offers hosting services for season-long fantasy leagues. It does offer Best Ball, but not in a large tournament format like other outfits. Sleeper offers Sleeper Picks, PicksVS and Daily Draft as its most popular formats. Picks and PicksVS is similar to Pick'Em and Pick'Em Arena. Daily Draft is only offered for NFL and is a week-long contest where users pick a lineup, exactly like fantasy football.

ParlayPlay

Welcome Promo $100 deposit match Promo Code None required Sports Offered NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Soccer, more Legal States 16 states plus Washington D.C. (iOS) 17 states (Android) Year Founded TBD

ParlayPlay is offering a deposit match up to $100, which effectively doubles a user's account balance for the first $100. This platform might not be as prevalent nationally as some others but still offers a variety of DFS contests, ranging from peer-to-peer play to season-long projection contests. The season-long projections can be equated to player futures bets at sportsbooks.

Boom Fantasy

Welcome Promo No Sweat First Entry up to $100 Promo Code TOPPROMO Sports Offered NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Soccer, more Legal States 21 plus Washington D.C. Year Founded 2015

The Boom Fantasy promo is a No Sweat First Entry, meaning you get site credit back up to $100 if that first entry loses. Boom Fantasy has three game modes of the daily/short-term variety. Pick 'Em is similar to the standard DFS entry, while Pick & Spin lets users make a 2-pick entry and spin a wheel for a multiplier. Squad Ride lets users pick three players to combine to pass certain scoring milestones, with users getting paid out at each milestone.

What is Daily Fantasy Sports?

Daily fantasy sports focuses on player statistics rather than game results. It allows users to submit combinations of predictions for player statistics into a variety of contests, often for larger payouts than the sportsbook equivalent of combining player props. There are also more deviations from the standard betting market, with promotions and special contests surrounding player statistics.

FanDuel originally operated as a DFS outfit, with DraftKings joining the market shortly after. Though both companies have expanded beyond DFS, it remains a core part of their identities.

Unlike sports betting, DFS was meant to condense the season-long fantasy football, basketball and baseball leagues into short-term offerings to appeal to a wider audience. Rather than playing in one league over the full season, users could potentially compete in new contests every night, depending on the sport. This original premise has since expanded into different formats such as stat predictions, full lineup contests, season-long tournaments and even free-to-play pools.

In some daily fantasy contests, users are essentially competing against themselves. In others, they are competing against other users over single games or full seasons. Competitions like Best Ball are most similar to traditional fantasy football. Most DFS operators have set payout structures involving multipliers based on how many picks a user makes. These multipliers often exceed the equivalent odds a sportsbook would provide for combining picks. For example, taking an Over on one player's points prop at -110 and pairing it with an Over on another player's rebounds prop at -110 would result in a two-leg parlay at +264 at sportsbooks. On DFS platforms like PrizePicks, the multiplier for 2-pick entries is 3x, which is equivalent to +300 at a sportsbook. That's a decent edge for DFS payouts over the long run.

The most popular sports for season-long DFS contests are football, basketball, baseball and hockey. These four sports also dominate short-term contests, although this is where users may see more opportunities with soccer, tennis, UFC and other sports.

Daily Fantasy Sports tips, strategies

Because each DFS platform operates somewhat differently, there's no universal strategy when it comes to DFS contests. Most DFS operators will show player statistics and how often the player is being picked when users make selections, so this can be used in one of two ways in larger contests. Either a user can select a popular player as part of an entry and make one or two less popular selections to hope for differentiation, or a user can go completely against the trend and hope the popular player falters.

In contests where users build lineups with a salary cap or other constraints, it's best to find value. One example of this would be in contests involving NBA lineups. Positions like point guard, small forward and power forward are generally more even from the top players to those in the middle of the pack when it comes to fantasy production. Centers and shooting guards have greater differentiation, so users might want to spend more of their allotted salary cap on those positions and save at the other spots while not sacrificing much from overall fantasy scoring.

50/50 Contests

50/50 contests are unique, where the top half of all users in the contest are paid out. In these contests, it might be wiser to lean on popular players and make one or two contrarian picks rather than go completely against the public. While you are at risk if that popular player puts up a lackluster performance, you won't be the only one who gets hurt. And since half of the contest is being paid out, you'd only need to get right on one or two other players to get some sort of return.

Pick'Em Contests

Pick'Em contests are similar to predicting player props, so users can compare where sportsbooks set their lines for specific players before attempting to find value. NFL and NBA players tend to maintain their trends over a set number of games, which makes statistical projections a bit easier to follow. MLB and NHL trends are more random, but you can usually get a good return continuously backing the top players to go higher than their projection in the base statistical categories such as hits, bases and points.

Tournaments

Tournament contests are similar to Pick'Em but users compete against a larger group rather than making entries for themselves. Some platforms do pay users out for their individual entry if it wins, even if the user does not place highly in the overall group for the tournament.

Draft Contests

In NFL Draft-style contests and season-long Best Ball, the strategies are similar to traditional fantasy football. Users want to create lineups with a base level of stellar production while sprinkling in some high-upside selections. In Best Ball, your highest scorers are automatically put in your lineup so you don't have to technically set a lineup, unlike the traditional fantasy football matchups and weekly DFS offerings. This allows users to make slightly riskier plays in Best Ball without having as much downside, since the top scorers automatically make their lineups.

FAQ

Is daily fantasy sports legal?

Playing daily fantasy sports is legal, as long as the user is of legal age in a state where the platform is legally operating. Most states where DFS is legal requires the user to be at least 18 years old. But some states have different age limits, such as Nebraska, Alabama and Colorado requiring users to be 19 years old and Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Virginia having age requirements of 21 years old. Some platforms are more prevalent than others, while some are offshoots of popular sportsbooks.

What is a 50/50 contest?

A 50/50 contest is where the top 50% of the users are paid out at the end of the contest. The breakdowns differ by contest but each platform will have the breakdowns available for a user prior to him or her entering the contest.

What is a GPP contest?

A GPP contest is a "Guaranteed Prize Pool" event, where the total prize amount is set regardless of how many entrants are in the contest. This prize amount will be paid out no matter how many users enter, though the payout breakdown might change depending on entry size. Platforms will detail the payout breakdown on GPP contests prior to a user entering.

What's the difference between daily fantasy sports and regular fantasy sports?

Daily fantasy sports are typically more organized and run through a large network, offering larger payouts for short-term contests. Regular fantasy sports are often run as season-long competitions in private groups, not subject to DFS and state regulations. Some DFS platforms do offer hosting services for regular fantasy sports. DFS contests have more variety and rewards opportunities built in, while regular fantasy sports require the users to come up with short-term incentives over the full season.

Where can I play daily fantasy sports?

You can play daily fantasy sports on a platform which is legally operating in your state, as long as you are of legal age. FanDuel and DraftKings are among the most popular DFS platforms but outfits like Underdog and Sleeper have gained traction over the last few years. As long as you are of legal age in a state where a DFS platform operates, you can play daily fantasy sports on that platform.