Those interested in joining ParlayPlay can use the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users both a first deposit match of up to $100 and a free $5 entry. In this review, we'll break down the ParlayPlay bonus code, how to sign up with the platform, review the ParlayPlay app and much more. Click here to sign up for ParlayPlay.

ParlayPlay promo code

The ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS matches your first deposit up to $100. That means if you deposit $100, ParlayPlay will also, giving you $200 to use with the platform. If you deposit $50, you would receive an additional $50 in bonus credit for a total of $100. You can divide these credits up how you please, meaning if you deposited $50 and got an additional $50 in site credit, you can use that $100 total to do 20 $5 plays, 10 $10 plays, etc. Users must use promo funds before their cash balance is used, and site credit can't be withdrawn.

If you win using site credit, the payout is made in cash funds, while if you lose, your cash balance isn't impacted. Site credit expires seven days after it's issued. ParlayPlay also has another promo going on where you receive a $5 free entry once you sign up and verify your account. New users can claim both promos when they sign up with the promo code CBSSPORTS.

ParlayPlay promo code details

ParlayPlay bonus offer First deposit matched up to $100 and a $5 free entry ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS ParlayPlay available states (iOS) Alabama, Alaska, California, Canada (excluding Ontario), Georgia, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin ParlayPlay available states (Android) Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin ParlayPlay sign-up link Click here ParlayPlay deposit methods Debit and credit cards ParlayPlay terms and conditions New users only, 18+ in a state where ParlayPlay operates (19+ Nebraska, Alabama) Promo code last verified August 2025 App Store and Google Play Store ratings 4.5/5 (over 5,000 reviews) and 4.5/5 (over 1,700 reviews)

ParlayPlay promo code compared to other DFS apps

ParlayPlay isn't the only top DFS app with a promotion for new users. Here's what ParlayPlay and other apps are offering right now, including promo codes for how to claim these offers.

DFS app Bonus offer Promo code ParlayPlay First deposit matched up to $100 CBSSPORTS Underdog Up to $1,000 in promo credits CBSSPORTS2 Sleeper 100% Deposit Match up to $100 in Site Credits CBSSPORTS DraftKings DFS Play at least $5, play free for millions in prizes None required Pick6 Play $5, get $50 None required Boom Fantasy Up to $100 back if first entry loses CBSSPORTS Betr First entry on us: Win or lose, up to $250 cbssports

How to sign up for the ParlayPlay promo code

It's very quick to create an account with ParlayPlay and claim the ParlayPlay bonus code. Follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free $5 entry. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Get started here:

How to play on the ParlayPlay Fantasy app

The main format at ParlayPlay is a Pick 'Em-style higher/lower game called More/Less. Here, you choose whether a player will exceed or fall short of a designated number in a statistical category. For example, Christian McCaffrey may have his rushing yard total set at 77.5. You can choose whether you think he'll hit that mark or fall short. You must choose at least two players from different teams, but you can choose up to nine players.

What makes this format interesting is that unlike other DFS platforms where you're drafting and playing against other players in most contests, you're playing essentially by yourself against the house here. This makes it so prize pools are more consistent. ParlayPlay offers football (NFL, UFL and college), basketball (NBA, WNBA and college), NHL, MLB, UFC, tennis, golf, cricket, soccer and eSports (CS:GO, League of Legends, Valorant, DOTA and Rocket League).

ParlayPlay payouts for More/Less payouts

For More/Less entries, the payout is determined by the specific picks you made, the number of picks you made and how many were correct. Each stat projection carries a unique multiplier, and the higher the multiplier for those players, the higher the final payout multiplier will be.

After you choose your entry amount for More/Less, you choose either the All-In option or the Insurance option. With the Insurance option, you can have one incorrect pick and still win your entry. All-In, as you can imagine, requires all your picks to be correct. The maximum multiplier for an All-In entry is 155x the entry fee, and the maximum multiplier for an Insurance entry is 80x if all are correct and 6x if all but one are correct. In both cases, you'd have to make nine contest picks.

More/Less All-In multipliers

Correct picks Multiplier (times your entry fee) 2x 3x 3x 5x 4x 10x 5x 20x 6x 35x 7x 75x 8x 110x 9x 155x

More/Less Insurance multipliers

Number of picks Number of correct picks Multiplier (times your entry fee) 2 1 0.5x 2 2 2x 3 2 1.25x 3 3 2.5x 4 3 1.25x 4 4 5x 5 4 2.5x 5 5 10x 6 5 2x 6 6 25x 7 6 3x 7 7 32x 8 7 4x 8 8 50x 9 8 6x 9 9 80x

ParlayPlay promo code for existing users

New ParlayPlay users aren't the only ones who can get promos and bonuses. Here are some that existing users have access to.

Parlay Club

ParlayPlay offers a tiered rewards program for users, which can include exclusive contest entry opportunities, profit boosts and free entries.

Profit boosts

With profit boosts, you will receive additional winnings at ParlayPlay should your entry win. For example, if you had a $10 entry that would normally win $30, a 10% profit boost would mean you receive $33 instead.

Free entries

ParlayPlay will occasionally offer free entries to users where they can earn bonus credit. If you have free entries available, they must be used before entering paid contests.

Referrals

Users can refer ParlayPlay to friends and receive a $5 bonus if a friend signs up, verifies their email and makes at least one entry.

ParlayPlay Fantasy app review: User experience

While ParlayPlay can be limited in scope in terms of the types of contests offered, it has a very good app that runs well, is organized and has an easy-to-navigate interface. The necessary information as far as players, leagues, higher/lower options and different multipliers are very clear and easily accessible to users.

User interface

The app lays out different sports, leagues and players with the ability to swap between all options and even search for specific players. You can also easily see the different options for each player in the higher/lower format along with the available multipliers. It's easy to move from the home screen and higher/lower contest to the Free2Play option, as well as to move to the rewards page and your entry history.

Home screen layout

The home screen at ParlayPlay showcases the higher/lower game. There, different players are available for different sports, as well as the different higher/lower options available along with their multipliers. You can easily change between leagues and sports, and there's a search function available, too. The option to move to the Free2Play feature, as well as track your picks and check out available rewards are also available to all users on the home screen.

App design, speed, functionality

The app runs fast and well, with no real hiccups or bugs to speak of. It may seem on the surface like there's a lot of information given there are so many leagues and players available to pick from right as you access the home screen, but it's not nearly as overwhelming as only the necessary information is available. It's easy and straightforward to make picks or to move between pages, be it to track your entries or check out the rewards page/tab.

App vs. desktop site

The ParlayPlay app and website are very similar in terms of layout, look and functionality. Things will naturally be more condensed on an app compared to a desktop webpage, but both work exceptionally well and are easy to navigate and utilize.

How to track your contests and entries

There is a "track picks" option on the app and web that is readily available for users to access. There, you can follow your live entries and see past entries as well.

ParlayPlay Fantasy customer support

ParlayPlay offers a few ways to get in contact with its customer support staff, which you can see below.

Customer support method How to reach out Phone number (888)-680-0405 Live chat (starting with AI bot) On the app or website under "contact us" Email support@parlayplay.io

ParlayPlay Fantasy banking methods

ParlayPlay does not offer many options when it comes to depositing or withdrawing funds. It's also worth noting the withdrawal minimum is $10 and maximum is $1,000, and only one withdrawal request can be made at a time. The minimum deposit is also $10 and the maximum daily deposit is $1,000.

ParlayPlay deposit and withdrawal methods

Currently, ParlayPlay only allows users to deposit and withdraw funds with debit and credit cards. Deposits are instant while withdrawals can take between one and three business days, though they're usually completed within 24 hours.

ParlayPlay responsible gaming tools

Whether using ParlayPlay or other DFS apps, it's important to practice responsible gaming. ParlayPlay has multiple responsible gaming tools and resources available to its users.

Entry history

Users can track many aspects of their gaming habits, including total entries made, entries won and entries lost. They can also track the amount of money they've won and lost, as well as information about money deposited and withdrawn.

Deposit limits

ParlayPlay users can set limits for how much money they can deposit into their account over different time periods. Users can set daily, weekly or monthly limits, and you will not be able to deposit additional funds until that time period ends.

Contest entry limits

Users can limit the amount of entries they make on ParlayPlay over a given time period, be it daily, weekly or monthly. Users can't enter additional contests until the allotted time period is over.

Maximum entry limits

ParlayPlay also allows users to set limits on the amount of money they can enter contests with over a certain period of time. Users can set weekly and monthly maximum entry limits, and once you have reached this limit, you can't enter paid contests until the time limit is over.

Self-exclusion

Users can take voluntary breaks by contacting ParlayPlay customer support via email or live chat. Self-exclusion disables your account for a set period of time, and during this timeframe, you can't login or access your account.

ParlayPlay Fantasy review: Final grades and ratings

Here's how ParlayPlay does in some key categories for DFS apps, as well as key takeaways and feedback after using the app.

Promo code and welcome bonus: 9/10

Promos and bonuses for existing users: 8/10

User experience: 9/10

DFS Payouts: 8/10

Customer support: 7/10

Banking methods: 4/10

Three big takeaways after reviewing the ParlayPlay Fantasy app

Signing up and claiming the ParlayPlay promo code is very easy and straightforward. Making an account takes very little time, and once you've verified your account and made your first deposit, you've got two bonuses coming your way with the free $5 entry play as well as the first deposit match. ParlayPlay also has a lot of bonus offers for users such as regular profit boosts and free entries, as well as a solid rewards program. ParlayPlay has a sleek and easily navigable interface that makes it very clear the options you are picking in a specific game, as well as what the entry and maximum prize(s) are.

Two pieces of feedback after reviewing the ParlayPlay Fantasy app

The banking options are extremely lackluster, especially compared to other notable DFS apps. Increasing the amount of deposit and withdrawal options would definitely be a plus moving forward and keep ParlayPlay more in line with other top DFS platforms. It also can only process one withdrawal request at a time, which could be improved.

ParlayPlay doesn't have paid head-to-head contests against other users, which can be seen as a plus for some or a negative to others. The Free2Play feature does allow users to compete against others for prizes, but there's no paid head-to-head pick 'em contests for ParlayPlay users. If you're someone who likes to enter paid contests with friends and compete for the same prize pool, you're not going to find that with ParlayPlay. The idea of playing against the house may intrigue some, but a good next step for ParlayPlay could be adding at least some forms of paid head-to-head contests for its users.

ParlayPlay Fantasy FAQ

What is the ParlayPlay promo code?

With the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, ParlayPlay will match your first deposit up to $100. Additionally, new users will receive a $5 free entry once their account is verified.

Is ParlayPlay legit?

Yes, ParlayPlay is a legit DFS app available in many states.

Does ParlayPlay have a deposit match?

Yes, with the latest ParlayPlay promo code, new users' first deposit is matched by ParlayPlay up to $100.

How long does ParlayPlay withdrawal take?

Withdrawals with ParlayPlay are typically completed within 24 hours but can take between one and three business days.

Is ParlayPlay legal in Florida?

Florida residents can play ParlayPlay Rumble, which is a peer-to-peer format, but they can't play ParlayPlay Picks.