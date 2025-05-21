Missouri sports betting is expected to go live on Dec. 1, 2025. While sportsbooks are not yet operational in the state, new laws and policies will take effect in the coming months. This guide will educate users on what they can expect, including the best Missouri sports betting apps and promos.

Missouri sports betting status

Voters in Missouri elected to pass a sports betting amendment last November, and now state legislators are working with the Missouri Gaming Commission to come up with a set of rules and regulations for sportsbooks hoping to operate within the state. Legal sports betting will go live by Dec. 1, but an exact date has not been set.

Below is a brief timeline of how sports betting got approved in Missouri.

2025

February: The Missouri Secretary of State rejects emergency rulemaking for sports betting, delaying the launch. The standard rulemaking process sets August 30 as the earliest effective date for regulations.

2024

August: The sports betting ballot measure is certified for the November election after proponents collect more than 300,000 signatures.

2018-2023

2023: Multiple sports betting bills, including SB 30, are introduced but fail to pass due to disagreements over including video lottery terminals (VLTs).

Sports betting alternatives in Missouri

Sports betting sites have not launched yet in Missouri, but you can still play daily fantasy sports (DFS). A few of the most popular DFS sites also include welcome bonuses for new users, and we have included in the chart above the best Underdog Fantasy promo code, along with DFS bonus codes for Sleeper, Pick6 and DraftKings.

DFS app Bonus offer Promo code Underdog Up to $1,000 in promo credits CBSSPORTS2 Sleeper 100% Deposit Match up to $100 No code required Pick6 Play $5, Get $50 No code required DraftKings Deposit bonus up to $100 No code required

Best sportsbooks expected to go live in Missouri

While there are currently no Missouri betting apps that are live, some of the biggest brands are expected to apply for licenses and roll out when sports betting officially goes online. Missouri will initially have the capacity for 14 sportsbooks, and here is a look at some of the favorites to get licenses and go live by December, along with their current national sign-up bonuses.

Sportsbook Welcome offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins No code required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Best Missouri sports betting apps and promos

These betting sites haven't yet announced their Missouri-specific welcome offers, but here is a sample of some of the sportsbook promos you can expect to see come December.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel could be one of the first books to get approved in Missouri, and it is the most-used online sportsbook in the U.S. In most states, the FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers $200 in bonus bets if the first bet of $5 or more wins.

This nationwide promo does not come with a minimum odds requirement, so users can bet $5 on a heavy favorite and claim $200 in bonus bets if it wins. Bonus bets must be played through before they can be withdrawn.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Highly rated by users

SGP+ feature

Fast payouts and withdrawals

BetMGM Sportsbook

Already live in many states across the country, BetMGM is one of the more recognizable brands in sports betting, and the site offers enticing sign-up bonuses for new users. For example, the current national BetMGM Sportsbook promo code (CBSSPORTS) offers new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet doesn't win.

If the bet wins, you can collect your cash, as with any bet. If it loses, your account will be credited with bonus bets. If the initial bet was $49 or less, the bonus will be awarded in one lump sum. If it was $50 or more, five bonus tokens will be distributed, each worth 20% of the original stake.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Stream select events live

Elite rewards program

Vast number of betting markets

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is a big name in sports betting in the U.S., and it will presumably offer a smooth betting experience to bettors in Missouri. Currently, Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users across the country 10 profit boosts that can double users' winnings after the placement of a $1 (or more) bet.

To take advantage of this offer, you can use the Caesars promo code CBSDYW. Note that the profit boosts expire after 14 days. The max wager per profit boost allowed is $25, and the max in additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features:

Regular promos for existing users

Long history in the betting industry

Tied to Caesars Rewards

Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook is a growing brand in the sports betting world, and will presumably arrive in Missouri in December. It offers one of the more unique reward programs in the industry. Bettors can accrue FanCash, which can be used in the sportsbook app or to purchase team-licensed apparel from the Fanatics site.

The current Fanatics Sportsbook new user offer (nationally) awards up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets over a user's first 10 days with the betting app. On each of those 10 days, users can opt in and get a No Sweat Bet of up to $100, for a total possibility of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

FanCash earned on each wager placed

Affiliation with apparel giant

Ongoing promotions tailored to each user

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings offers one of the most popular sports betting apps in the country, and new Missouri users will likely be able to get substantial sign-up bonuses. The current national DraftKings promo, for example, grants new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins.

The bonus bets come in the form of 12 bonus tokens worth $25 each, which may not be broken up further. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued if they are not used.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Innovative promos for existing users

Seamless integration with DraftKings DFS

User-friendly interface across platforms

bet365 Sportsbook

While bet365 is a British brand, the sportsbook has grown in popularity throughout the U.S., and is expected to launch in Missouri. New users will find some enticing sign-up bonuses, and existing customers also receive a bevy of promos and boosts.

When using bet365 promo code CBSBET365, new users can currently grab $150 in bonus bets when placing a $5 wager. The bonus bets will be awarded whether the initial bet wins or loses. A $10 minimum deposit is required to claim the bet365 promo.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

Early payouts

Frequent odds boosts

Extensive international betting markets

How to start betting on sports in Missouri

As sports fans and sports betting apps get ready to launch in Missouri, here is a step-by-step guide for starting your sports betting journey, so you can be ready once the sportsbooks are live.

Choose a legal sportsbook: The ones mentioned above are great choices for getting started. Look for the sportsbooks that offer the best welcome bonuses, competitive odds, and a layout that suits your preferences. Create an account: Click on one of the links on this page to sign up for your sportsbook(s) of choice. Then provide the requested information, such as your name, email and phone number. The betting site will likely need to verify your age and location in order to make sure you meet the legal requirements. Make a deposit: Fund your account using one of the accepted payment methods, such as credit card, online bank transfer, or PayPal. Keep in mind that certain promos require a minimum deposit. Claim the bonus: Make sure to follow the directions to claim the welcome offer. Some sportsbooks will give the option to enter a promo code to activate the bonus. Browse betting markets: Explore the available options to bet on. Choose which sport and market you want to wager on, such as NFL futures or NHL puck lines. Place your bet: Enter the amount you wish to wager, review your betslip and confirm once you're ready. Track your bets: Use the sportsbook's app to monitor results in real-time. Many platforms let you cash out early on select bets. Some brands even offer live streaming. Withdraw winnings: When you're ready to cash out, visit the cashier section and choose your preferred withdrawal option. Payout times will vary depending on the chosen option.

Betting on Missouri sports teams

Missouri is home to NFL, MLB, NHL and several major college teams. Those will all be popular teams for Missouri residents to bet on, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the most successful NFL teams in recent history.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have already established partnerships with both BetMGM and DraftKings.

Those who like to bet on the NFL may want to place team futures on the Chiefs or simply bet them to cover the spread.

St. Louis Cardinals

Prior to the 2025 baseball season, the Cardinals announced bet365 as its official mobile sports betting partner, which includes advertising throughout Busch Stadium.

MLB betting is unique in that one of the more popular bets to make is the run line, which operates similarly to the point spread but is almost always set at 1.5 runs.

Kansas City Royals

Another Missouri team baseball fans will look forward to betting on is the Royals.

As of 2025, the Royals have partnerships with both ESPN Bet and FanDuel Sportsbook, as well as Underdog Fantasy, a daily fantasy sports app.

St. Louis Blues

Popular NHL betting markets include the puck line, which is similar to how the run line works in baseball betting. Blues fans will soon be able to place puck line wagers, in addition to other hockey bets, such as goalie props.

The Blues have not yet announced an official sports betting partnership yet, though the organization has been an active proponent of legalizing sports betting in Missouri, engaging fans through initiatives such as in-arena petitions.

Betting on college sports in Missouri

Missouri is home to numerous college teams, with the Missouri Tigers being the most popular brand. The Tigers play in the SEC, and their football and basketball programs have had varying degrees of success over the last handful of years.

Once the sports betting market launches in Missouri, college sports betting will be permitted, including on in-state teams. However, specific regulations regarding bet types, such as player prop bets, are still being finalized by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Missouri retail sportsbooks

Once sports betting becomes operational in Missouri, users can expect there to be retail sportsbooks at all 13 casinos that are already licensed in Missouri.

While specific locations have not been confirmed, potential retail sportsbook sites include:

Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

River City Casino & Hotel (St. Louis)

Hollywood Casino St. Louis

Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Boonville

Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa (Riverside)

Harrah's North Kansas City

Additionally, professional sports venues such as Arrowhead Stadium (Chiefs), Busch Stadium (Cardinals), and Enterprise Center (Blues) may host retail sportsbooks.

How Missouri online sports betting compares to other states

When sports betting launches in the state, Missouri will join many of its neighboring states, like Kansas, Illinois and Iowa, which already offer sports betting. The plan is for Missouri to allow mobile betting, in-stadium sportsbooks, and multiple licenses tied to casinos and pro sports teams, similar to the frameworks seen in Colorado and Illinois.

While Illinois has raised its tax rates on sports betting to as high as 40%, Missouri is expected to adopt a more moderate 10-15% rate, which would likely encourage more sportsbook competition.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Legislators are still coming up with rules and regulations for sports betting in Missouri, but those battling compulsive gambling issues can call the state hotline 888-BETS-OFF. They can also call the national gambling addiction hotline 1-800-GAMBLER.

Missouri sports betting FAQ

Is mobile betting available in Missouri?

Not yet, but it is expected to go live later in 2025.

What is the legal age for sports betting in Missouri?

Users will need to be 21 years old and present in the state of Missouri to place bets at Missouri sportsbooks.

What sports can I bet on in Missouri?

The exact markets are not yet known, but it is expected that users will be able to bet on all major sports. That includes leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL. It is also expected to include golf, soccer, tennis and many other sports.

How many online sportsbooks are live in Missouri?

There are currently zero sportsbooks live in Missouri. However, the state will have the capacity for 14 sportsbooks when it does go live.