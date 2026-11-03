The Minnesota Vikings were the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL and now find themselves as 3-point underdogs at home against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. In another game involving a one-loss team, the 6-1 49ers take on the visiting Raiders (+9.5). The biggest spread of the day has the Arizona Cardinals facing the NFC West-rival Seahawks (-11.5) at Seattle. The Cardinals rallied from 14 points down to shock the Cowboys 33-30 in overtime in Week 8. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of other intriguing matchups in Week 9, including several intraconference matchups. Among them include Jaguars vs. Ravens (+8.5), Rams vs. Commanders (+5.5), Texans vs. Chargers (+4.5), and Buccaneers vs. Bears (-5.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' Before locking in any Week 9 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 9 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly +3000. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 9 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 44.5 in the Cardinals vs. Seahawks matchup, hitting in 68% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Over has hit in six of the past 10 Arizona games, and in three of the last five Seattle matchups. The Seahawks have the 11th-highest scoring offense in the league at 24.0 points per game. Arizona is 21st, averaging 21.9.

The Cardinals have a number of weapons on offense. Running back Tyler Allgeier leads the running game. He has carried 72 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns. In the win at Dallas, he carried 11 times for 147 yards and a score. Tight end Trey McBride is the team's top pass catcher with 66 receptions for 544 yards and five touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Darnold powers the Seattle passing attack. In 17 games last season, he completed 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He helped lead Seattle to a Super Bowl championship. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 9 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing multiple spread picks that hit well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 9 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 9 NFL best bets from a model on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks, and find out.