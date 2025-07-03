Last Game
Dodger Stadium
Regular season
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
1:46
Highlights: White Sox at Dodgers (7/3)
6:00
Clayton Kershaw Becomes 20th Pitcher To Eclipse 3,000 K's
1:58
Max Muncy (Knee) Set To Undergo MRI Today
11:21
Top 5 Prospects to Stash! Andrew Painter Coming Soon?
3:10
Highlights: White Sox at Dodgers (7/2)
3:33
Clayton Kershaw Gets 3,000 Career Strikeouts As Dodgers Walk Off Against White Sox
1:45
This Just In: MLB Reveals 2025 All-Star Game Starters
2:19
Clayton Kershaw The Last Pitcher To Reach 3,000 K
1:07
1:34
Highlights: White Sox at Dodgers (7/1)
11:15
Top 5 Prospects to Stash! Emmet Sheehan Dominating Triple-A!
1:27
MLB Power Rankings: Shohei Ohtani Significant Favorite to Win 4th MVP Award
1:58
MLB Power Rankings: Shohei Ohtani Returns as Pitcher Starting Tonight for Dodgers
9:34
Devers Traded to San Francisco & Is Spencer Strider Back!?
1:45
MLB Power Rankings: Top 3 Matchup Begins Tonight in LA
1:02
Dodgers Bolster Bullpen With Trade for Alexis Diaz
1:16
Yankees-Dodgers World Series Rematch This Weekend
10:30
Week 10 Sleepers & Two-Start Pitchers!
1:36
Ohtani Continues to Impress Despite the Dodgers Struggles
1:35
Dodgers Drop Their 4th Straight Game
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Knocks in three in win
Freeman went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.
Freeman opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and plated the Dodgers' next two runs with another two-bagger in the third. This was Freeman's third multi-hit effort over his last four games. The first baseman is at a .312/.382/.507 slash line with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored and no stolen bases over 75 games this season. He's also collected 23 doubles, which has him tied for third in the majors through Thursday's action.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Hits two-run homer
Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.
Conforto's bat has improved lately, as he's gone 8-for-29 (.276) with three homers over his last seven games. He capped a four-run rally for the Dodgers with his third-inning blast Thursday. Overall, Conforto is at a .177/.297/.312 slash line with seven homers, 21 RBI, 32 runs scored and one stolen base over 74 contests in a strong-side platoon role.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Knocks 10th homer
Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.
Betts tacked on an insurance run with his seventh-inning blast, which was his 10th homer of the season. He had gone 0-for-12 over his previous three games, and the 32-year-old hadn't hit a homer since June 8 in St. Louis. For the season, Betts has struggled far more than usual with a .246/.321/.383 slash line while adding 43 RBI, 53 runs scored, six stolen bases, 11 doubles and one triple across 80 contests. His plate discipline remains excellent, so it looks like Betts is just working through a slump in the middle of the season.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Dustin May: Dazzles in win over White Sox
May (5-5) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven-plus innings to earn the win over the White Sox on Thursday.
May retired the first 16 batters he faced in this dominant outing, which also saw him pitch into the eighth inning for the first time this year. That's where he started to fade, allowing a two-run home run to Brooks Baldwin that ended his start. May was mediocre in June, posting a 5.67 ERA across 27 innings over his five starts last month, but July is off to a better start for him after he took advantage of an easy matchup. The right-hander is now at a 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 84:36 K:BB over 89.2 innings through 16 starts. His next start is expected to be on the road versus the Brewers.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Reaches 78 pitches
Glasnow (shoulder) allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight across 4.1 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Alex Freedman, the Communications Director for Oklahoma City reports.
Glasnow got mixed results, but his eight strikeouts were a positive. He also managed to ramp up to 78 pitches, reaching his target for the outing. There's no definitive word from the Dodgers on whether Glasnow's next start will come in the majors, but that appears to be a possibility.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out at least six weeks
Muncy (knee) will be sidelined for at least six weeks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Muncy injured his knee after being slid into on a stolen base attempt Wednesday night. There was some concern he'd miss the rest of the season, but imaging revealed he did not suffer ligament damage. Given that, this is relatively good news, particularly if Muncy can return near the announced timeline. Miguel Rojas is starting at third base in Muncy's place and should be among the players to see a bump in playing time.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Esteury Ruiz: Promotion made official
Ruiz was recalled by the Dodgers on Thursday.
Ruiz is being called up to replace Max Muncy (knee) on the active roster, though he provides depth in the outfield. Ruiz remains an exceptional stolen base threat, as he racked up 38 swiped bags across 66 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, his career .297 on-base percentage in the majors will limit his opportunities, and he also isn't likely to get regular playing time.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Lands on IL
Muncy (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Muncy injured his knee while taking a throw at third base Wednesday night and underwent an MRI on Thursday. The exact results of the tests remain unclear, but the issue is severe enough to sideline Muncy for at least the next 10 days. Miguel Rojas is starting at third base in his place against the White Sox on Thursday.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Getting action at third Thursday
Rojas (finger) is starting and third base and batting ninth Thursday against the White Sox.
Rojas appeared to injure his finger by jamming it on a stolen base attempt Sunday in Kansas City and left the game early. After not appearing in the first two games of the series against the White Sox, he is in the lineup in place of Max Muncy (knee) at third.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Will Smith: Resting Thursday
Smith is not in the Dodgers' lineup against the White Sox on Thursday.
Smith will get some rest during Thursday's rubber match against the White Sox after going 3-for-5 with a home run and three walks in the first two games of the series. Dalton Rushing has the start behind the plate and is batting eighth.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Steward Berroa: DFA'd by Dodgers
The Dodgers designated Berroa for assignment Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Steward Berroa did not make any appearances in the majors for the Dodgers after being traded to them in May. He was able to put up good numbers in his brief time with Triple-A Oklahoma City by slashing .330/.424/.433 across 119 plate appearances in 27 games. However, his OPS for the 2025 season is .703 when his time with Triple-A Buffalo for the Blue Jays is included. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers claimed CJ Alexander from the Yankees on Thursday.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' CJ Alexander: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Alexander from the Yankees on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Alexander joins his third organization of 2025 after starting the season with the Athletics and being designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday. He has appeared in 54 games at the Triple-A level in 2025, slashing .239/.339/.443, and has played in six games in the majors. The third baseman joins the Dodgers after Max Muncy went down with a knee injury in Wednesday night's game. With the Dodgers claiming Alexander, they designated Steward Berroa for assignment Thursday.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Esteury Ruiz: Set to be called up
The Dodgers are expected to recall Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Max Muncy is set to undergo an MRI on his left knee Thursday, and Ruiz's arrival suggests the former is headed to the 10-day injured list. Ruiz was acquired via trade just after Opening Day and has slashed .292/.394/.458 with eight home runs and 38 stolen bases over 66 games with Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old can be an impact fantasy player with his speed if he gets regular playing time, but regular at-bats with the Dodgers seem unlikely.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Andy Pages: Belts 17th long ball
Pages went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win against the White Sox.
Pages recorded an extra-base hit for the third straight game with a 415-foot solo shot to center field in the second inning. The 24-year-old has reached base safely in 14 of his past 17 contests and is slashing .333/.352/.636 with five home runs, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored during that span. Pages has made a legitimate case for an All-Star nod in his second MLB season -- among NL outfielders, he's tied for fifth with 17 homers and ranks third with 58 RBI while posting an .839 OPS over 83 games.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Undergoing MRI on knee Thursday
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's game versus the White Sox that Muncy will undergo an MRI on his left knee Thursday, DodgersBeat.com reports.
Muncy was injured when Michael Taylor's head collided with the third baseman's knee on a stolen-base attempt in the sixth inning. Roberts said after Muncy was evaluated by trainers that the team is "optimistic" the 34-year-old is dealing with a sprain rather than a tear, but the MRI will provide more clarity. At the very least, Roberts expects Muncy to be sidelined "for the next few days." Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas will handle third base while Muncy is shelved.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Reaches 3,000 K milestone
Kershaw didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings.
Kershaw became the 20th player in MLB history to record 3,000 career strikeouts, and he did so in dramatic fashion. The 37-year-old labored through five innings, yielding four runs and throwing 92 pitches with merely two strikeouts, but he still came out for the sixth frame. Kershaw retired Mike Tauchman to start the inning before allowing a double to Michael Taylor. Taylor was caught stealing third base, setting up an inning-ending strikeout of Vinny Capra for Kershaw to etch his name in the history books. While he couldn't continue his four-start win streak, Kershaw maintained his lossless 2025 campaign since the Dodgers rallied for the walk-off win. In his last five appearances, Kershaw has a 2.48 ERA and a 24:5 K:BB across 29 innings. He's on track to face the Brewers for his next start.... See More ... See Less
Dodgers' Will Smith: Lifts homer
Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.
Smith clubbed a two-out, solo homer off Brandon Eisert in the first inning, marking the catcher's 11th long ball of the campaign. He also drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Freddie Freeman to deliver a walk-off RBI single to cap off a three-run ninth frame. In his last 11 games, Smith is 12-for-35 (.343) with five home runs and a 6:8 BB:K.... See More ... See Less
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.262
(1st)
|
494
(1st)
|
138
(1st)
|
4.16
(22nd)
|Player
|Injury
|B. Snell SP Blake Snell SP
|Shoulder
|M. Muncy 3B Max Muncy 3B
|Knee
|T. Glasnow SP Tyler Glasnow SP
|Shoulder
|R. Sasaki SP Roki Sasaki SP
|Shoulder
|T. Gonsolin SP Tony Gonsolin SP
|Elbow
|vs
Fri, Jul 4 @ 9:10 pm
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles, CA