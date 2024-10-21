The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series to face the New York Yankees are headed to the World Series. The Dodgers took down the New York Mets Sunday night to win the NLCS and their first National League pennant since 2020, when they won it all in the pandemic-shortened season.

The top-seeded Dodgers dug out of a 2-1 hole in the NLDS to come back and beat the San Diego Padres in the best-of-five series, then beat the Mets in six. The Yankees, who earned a bye on the American League side, beat the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.

The World Series will begin Friday, Oct. 25. Here's the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule.

Below is a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

2024 MLB playoff bracket

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees 8, Guardians 6 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York wins 4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers 10, Mets 5 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: Yankees vs. Dodgers

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: Yankees vs. Dodgers

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: Yankees vs. Dodgers

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: Yankees vs. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: Yankees vs. Dodgers

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: Yankees vs. Dodgers

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: Yankees vs. Dodgers

*-if necessary

2024 MLB playoff scores

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Clevelands wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)