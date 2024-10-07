Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates as Aaron Judge, Juan Soto go for 2-0 series lead in ALDS Game 2

The 2024 MLB postseason continues Monday with Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. There were a postseason record five lead changes in Game 1 on Saturday. The Yankees took Game 1 (NY 6, KC 5) and are two wins away from their fourth Championship Series in the last eight years.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five postseason series, or 72%. The stakes are high then for the Royals, who will start their ace in Game 2. Losing a Cole Ragans start to fall into an 0-2 series hole would be a devastating blow to Kansas City's hopes of outlasting the Yankees and advancing to the ALDS. The Yankees will send out lefty Carlos Rodón and hope their big sluggers, especially Aaron Judge, can get it done at the plate.

