Yankees vs. Royals score: Live updates as Aaron Judge, Juan Soto go for 2-0 series lead in ALDS Game 2

The Yankees are aiming for another win at home in the best-of-five series

The 2024 MLB postseason continues Monday with Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. There were a postseason record five lead changes in Game 1 on Saturday. The Yankees took Game 1 (NY 6, KC 5) and are two wins away from their fourth Championship Series in the last eight years.

Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five postseason series, or 72%. The stakes are high then for the Royals, who will start their ace in Game 2. Losing a Cole Ragans start to fall into an 0-2 series hole would be a devastating blow to Kansas City's hopes of outlasting the Yankees and advancing to the ALDS. The Yankees will send out lefty Carlos Rodón and hope their big sluggers, especially Aaron Judge, can get it done at the plate.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary throughout the game. Follow along below for updates, highlights, analysis and more.

Three up, three down, three strikeouts in the first

That might've been the most dominant inning Carlos Rodón threw all season.

Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 11:42 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 7:42 pm EDT
 
The Yankees just put on the better pregame light show/hype videos I've seen at a postseason game. Guessing they didn't break it out in Game 1 because of the earlier start time. It was still a bit light out when that game began.

Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 11:37 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 7:37 pm EDT
 
Yeah. Inexperience doesn't necessarily show up when you're fielding grounders or receiving throws. It shows up on, where do I go when I'm the cutoff man, do I get this ball or is it the second baseman's, etc.

Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 11:32 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 7:32 pm EDT
 
To piggyback on the first base thing

First base is the easiest position on the field, but that doesn't mean it is easy. There are lots of footwork things that need to be second nature, especially in a playoff game where everything is heightened and one play could decide the game. 

So, again, first base isn't easy. 

Tell him, Wash. 

Matt Snyder
October 7, 2024, 11:27 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 7:27 pm EDT
 
Yankees have Berti at first base

Jon Berti, a utility man who was limited to 25 games by multiple injuries this season, gets the start at first base for the Yankees in Game 2. He's never played first base in an official game, majors or minors. He played three innings at first base in Spring Training in 2021. That is the extent of his experience at the position.

The Yankees are without their No. 1 (Anthony Rizzo) and No. 2 (DJ LeMahieu) first basemen due to injuries. Oswaldo Cabrera started there in Game 1, but with the Royals starting ace lefty Cole Ragans in Game 2, the Yankees wanted the righty hitting Berti in the lineup, and are willing to live with the inexperience at first base.

It should be noted though that Ragans is a reverse splits guy. He's tougher on righties than lefties because his changeup is so, so good. It might've been better to start the switch-hitting Cabrera and let him hit left-on-left against Ragans (Cabrera hit left-on-left several times this year as he toys with giving up switch-hitting).

Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 10:35 PM
Oct. 07, 2024, 6:35 pm EDT

