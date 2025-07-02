Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-5 • EAST 1st

New York Liberty

New York Liberty
  • Overall
    12-5
  • EAST
    1st
Last Game
Thu, Jul 3
vs Los Angeles Sparks
  • Barclays Center
79
Final
89
Game Recap

Eastern Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
NYL
 12-5 5-5 W1
ATL
 11-7 6-4 L1
WAS
 8-10 5-5 L2
IND
 9-8 6-4 W2
CHI
 5-11 3-7 W1
CT
 2-15 1-9 L9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
SEA
Sun, Jun 22
L 89-79
@
GS
Wed, Jun 25
W 81-78
@
PHO
Fri, Jun 27
L 106-91
@
ATL
Sun, Jun 29
L 90-81
vs
LAS
Thu, Jul 3
W 89-79
vs
SEA
Sun, Jul 6
1:00 pm
vs
LVA
Tue, Jul 8
8:00 pm
ESPN
vs
ATL
Sun, Jul 13
3:00 pm
vs
IND
Wed, Jul 16
7:30 pm
vs
IND
Tue, Jul 22
8:00 pm
ESPN
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Highlights: Sparks at Liberty (7/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Liberty Host Storm Sunday On CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    WNBA Player Power Rankings: No. 4 Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:54

    WNBA Recap Presented By State Farm

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    WNBA Player Power Rankings: No. 5 Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    Liberty Hold Off Fever to Remain Undefeated

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Caitlin Clark Injured in Loss to Liberty

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    We Need To Talk: New York Liberty Win WNBA Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    HQ Spotlight: Are the New York Liberty's a Champion Caliber Team?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Highlights: Storm at Dream (7/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Highlights: Mercury at Wings (7/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Clark-Less Fever Stay Hot, Rout Aces

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Lynx Bounce Back, Improve To 9-0 At Home

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Aces Continue Up-And-Down Play, Fall To 8-9

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Highlights: Mystics at Lynx (7/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Highlights: Aces at Fever (7/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Red Panda Suffers Broken Wrist

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Highlights: Fever at Lynx - Commissioner's Cup Championship (7/1)

Top Liberty News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 87.6 79.8

Injuries

Not available

Liberty Tickets

vs
SEA
Sun, Jul 6 @ 1:00 pm
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $25.81
