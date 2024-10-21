The Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) announced Monday it is opting out of its collective bargaining agreement with the WNBA. The current CBA was set to expire in 2027 and will still be in effect until Oct. 31, 2025. However, the two sides have a year to come to an agreement to avoid a lockout.

WNBA president and Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike released a statement saying the decision was not just about getting more money.

"We are ready to lead transformational change -- change that goes beyond women's sports and sets a precedent for something greater," Ogwumike said. "Opting out isn't just about bigger paychecks -- it's about claiming our rightful share of the business we've built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today's players and the generations to come. We're not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we're demanding it, because we've earned it."

The WNBA is growing in popularity and will also be expanding from its current 12 teams in the coming years. The 2024 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx were the most watched in 25 years, but the hype was felt through the entire season as multiple attendance records were broken.

"The players made the decision to opt out of the last CBA to realign the business and save the league from its own limitations," WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said in a statement. "Today, with a stronger foundation and new investments flowing in, they're opting out again -- this time to fully professionalize the league, secure proper wages, improve working conditions and lock in meaningful benefits."

Although the players had until Nov. 1 to opt out of the current deal, they did it just a day after the 2024 season ended with the Liberty winning their first championship.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a brief statement shortly after the WNBPA's decision, expressing hope for collaboration on both sides.

"With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come," Engelbert said.