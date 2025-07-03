Skip to Main Content
Overall 4-13-0 • EAST 2-4-0 • EAST 4th

New England Patriots

New England Patriots
  • Overall
    4-13-0
  • EAST
    2-4-0
  • EAST
    4th
New England Patriots
Next Game
Fri, Aug 8 @ 7:30 pm ET
vs Washington Commanders (12-5-0)
  Gillette Stadium
Game Preview

AFC East Standings

Team Div Overall
BUF
 5-1-0 13-4-0
MIA
 3-3-0 8-9-0
NYJ
 2-4-0 5-12-0
NE
 2-4-0 4-13-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
WAS
Fri, Aug 8
7:30 pm
@
MIN
Sat, Aug 16
1:00 pm
@
NYG
Thu, Aug 21
8:00 pm
AMZN
Regular season
vs
LV
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
@
MIA
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
vs
PIT
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
vs
CAR
Sun, Sep 28
1:00 pm
FOX
@
BUF
Sun, Oct 5
8:20 pm
NBC
@
NO
Sun, Oct 12
4:25 pm
@
TEN
Sun, Oct 19
1:00 pm
vs
CLE
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
ATL
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
@
TB
Sun, Nov 9
1:00 pm
vs
NYJ
Thu, Nov 13
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
CIN
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
vs
NYG
Mon, Dec 1
8:15 pm
ESPN
BYE
vs
BUF
Sun, Dec 14
1:00 pm
@
BAL
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
@
NYJ
Sun, Dec 28
1:00 pm
vs
MIA
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Patriots News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 115.8
196.6 (32nd)
292.0 (31st)
(31st)
Def. 131.4
220.5 (6th)
342.9 (22nd)
(22nd)

Injuries

Player Injury
S. Diggs WR Stefon Diggs WR Knee - ACL
K. Dugger SAF Kyle Dugger SAF Ankle
J. Tavai LB Jahlani Tavai LB Calf
J. Polk WR Ja'Lynn Polk WR Shoulder
M. Onwenu OG Mike Onwenu OG Hand
Full Injuries

