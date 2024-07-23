With training camp inevitably comes contract holdouts, but the New England Patriots won't have to worry about that. According to NFL Media, all Patriots reported for training camp on Tuesday, including pass rusher Matt Judon and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, who are both entering the final years of their current deals.

"The relationship is still good," Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday, per 985TheSportsHub. "Those guys have done a lot for us, hopefully we can figure something out. Hopefully we can get something done."

There was some speculation around the veteran Judon, who did show up to mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, but his recent social media activity had some wondering if he would hold out of training camp. Earlier this month, an X user tagged Judon in a post imploring the Patriots to "pay the man what he wants." Judon responded saying, "Ion think that's about to happen." He also posted a GIF of SpongeBob exiting a room snapping his fingers at his boss with the caption, "Ight Imma head out."

Judon is entering the last leg of the four-year, $56 million contract he signed with New England in 2021 after five successful seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The 31-year-old has recorded 32 sacks in 38 games played for the Patriots, and made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-22.

Godchaux, who turns 30 in November, came to New England from the rival Miami Dolphins in 2021. He has played in all 51 games for the Patriots over the last three years, and has recorded 183 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble to go along with nine QB hits.