The big moves of the 2025 NFL offseason may be complete, with the draft, free agency and trade market almost entirely in the rear view. That doesn't mean there aren't big questions -- and potential plans for resolution -- still attached to each of the league's 32 teams, however. Free agency, remember, is designed best to plug immediate holes while the draft is best for building a long-term foundation. Yet every single move is a projection, in some sense. And a single offseason can't patch every weakness.

So where, exactly, could each NFL team still stand to improve going into the 2025 season? Which bigger-picture concerns still exist, whether for Super Bowl contenders or bottom-of-the-barrel competitors? Which position battles are worth a close look and might reshape expectations? What should teams -- and their respective fan bases -- be asking in preparation for the new year?

We examined the entire NFL landscape -- one by one, from top to bottom -- to identify pressing questions facing each team now that the 2025 draft is in the books and offseason rosters are almost fully stocked:

Is Kyler Murray capable of a big leap? The defense looks much improved after they prioritized both experience (Josh Sweat) and upside (Walter Nolen) in the front seven. Still, Jonathan Gannon's squad isn't going anywhere if its veteran quarterback, who's already entering Year 7 in the desert, doesn't make strides as a consistent passer.

Who is Michael Penix Jr.? Well, we know who he is: the surprise first-round investment the Falcons chose over Kirk Cousins. What we really need to learn is what he's capable of as "the guy." The weapons are sufficient, and Raheem Morris' defense finally has edge-rushing promise. thanks to the arrival of Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Already 25, Penix remains a projection.

Can the youngsters put the defense over the top? Set aside the Lamar Jackson playoff concerns for now. Baltimore struggled to defend the pass to open 2024, and now two rookies could be key to the Ravens' progress in that area, with edge rusher Mike Green and safety Malaki Starks set for big roles. Their rate of development could determine whether the unit is solid or special.

Do they have enough non-Josh Allen playmakers? Yes, this team racked up points late in 2024. James Cook and Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are solid. For a team looking to go from perpetual runner-up to true title contender, they're just betting a lot on some risky upgrades at premium spots: Joshua Palmer (passable), Joey Bosa (aging/oft-injured) and Maxwell Hairston (rookie).

Is Bryce Young's receiving corps really that much better? The quarterback certainly looked more comfortable to close Year 2, which is hugely encouraging. But if it's a substantial leap we're expecting this time around, are we sure a rookie possession receiver is the secret ingredient? Remember, before Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers kind of tried this with Xavier Legette in 2024.

Can Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson work in tandem? The Bears have undeniably fortified their young quarterback's supporting cast, beefing up the O-line with vets like Joe Thuney and adding dynamism to a youthful pass-catching corps. We might be overlooking that Williams still has a new coach; it's imperative they mesh schematically to maximize the Windy City's tantalizing talent.

Which dominoes are yet to fall on defense? Provided Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are a virtual lock to be in the playoff mix, if not more. The defense, however, was atrocious for much of 2024, and Shemar Stewart's arrival as a first-round pass rusher may or may not spell an exit for Trey Hendrickson. Also, are we sure they're done addressing cornerback? They probably shouldn't be.

What on Earth is the plan at quarterback? It may well be: throw everything against the wall and see what sticks, which isn't entirely unfair given the Deshaun Watson hole from which they're still trying to emerge. Still, it's anyone's guess which of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will start games and/or remain on the roster throughout 2025.

Does Dak Prescott have enough at his disposal? Jerry Jones probably deserves more credit for prioritizing the trenches (see: Tyler Booker) even when it's unpopular, because Prescott has missed extensive time in three of his last five years. Still, beyond CeeDee Lamb, you have to squint pretty hard to see anything resembling a playoff-caliber skill group. Maybe the defense will balance it out.

Are they all in on defense? It's not necessarily a foolish play after the Philadelphia Eagles owned Super Bowl LIX by suffocating their opponent, but young Bo Nix appears set up to lean mostly on a run and ball-control game with Evan Engram as the top pass-catching addition. The "D," meanwhile, added heavy hitters like Dre Greenlaw; that could be their identity.

Does Aidan Hutchinson have enough help? The Lions struggled to find a reliable partner (and then replacement) for their star pass rusher throughout 2024. And it's arguable they still need to address that spot. Still, the offense looks to be in solid shape even after Ben Johnson's departure, with rookie Tate Ratledge joining Jared Goff's all-star supporting cast in the trenches.

What's next for Jaire Alexander? The Packers went all in on refining Jordan Love's weaponry, adding not one but two young wideouts in Matthew Golden and Savion Williams; if that unit stays healthy, they should go far. Still, Alexander is the elephant in the room on "D" after both sides basically anticipated a split. Nate Hobbs' addition should at least help the slot.

Is the remade offensive line sturdy enough? C.J. Stroud got some new pass catchers in Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but his 2024 regression was largely due to discomfort in the pocket. With Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green gone, it'll be up to new faces like Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson to keep the quarterback upright.

What exactly is the ceiling for their quarterback duo? Daniel Jones was added to challenge Anthony Richardson, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren was drafted to infuse rugged playmaking for whichever of the signal-callers actually earns the starting job. But even the Colts' spruced-up defense and middling division probably won't save them if one passer doesn't enjoy a surprise breakout.

Can Trevor Lawrence maximize his new setup? The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled to both stay healthy and control the ball amid years of iffy play-calling and supporting casts. Now he's got a new coach in Liam Coen and a splashy new weapon in Travis Hunter to go with Brian Thomas Jr. Is that enough to finally stabilize his tantalizing arm?

Is the offensive line actually fortified? Retaining Trey Smith was wise, and rock-solid anchor Creed Humphrey remains at center. But they're betting a lot on rookie Josh Simmons as a short- and long-term left tackle for Patrick Mahomes, considering their answer to a Super Bowl flop was dealing All-Pro Joe Thuney and signing a career reserve in Jaylon Moore.

Can Pete Carroll's defense justify their win-now approach? Pairing Carroll, 73, with Geno Smith, 34, signifies they're in it to compete for the AFC West right away. Young playmakers Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers should help. Can they hold their own against other offenses, though? Maxx Crosby is elite, but the second levels of the "D" still look a bit thin.

Can they ride the run game the whole way? Jim Harbaugh focused on the trenches in his first offseason, but the ground attack never developed into a late-year force. Now he's got Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris as dual bludgeons. If those two can click, maybe Justin Herbert won't feel so much pressure to shake off another unsettling playoff appearance.

Can Matthew Stafford stay upright again? He and Sean McVay have repeatedly hit their stride at the right times, making the Rams look title-caliber when other circumstances would suggest otherwise. And the young defense is catching fire. Still, we might not be talking enough about the fact Stafford will be 38 by the time the next Super Bowl wraps up.

What's going on in the secondary? It'd be one thing to recite concerns about Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel adapting on a big stage. But the defense might have trouble stopping the pass against, well, everyone in 2025. With Jevon Holland gone and Jalen Ramsey seemingly also on the way out, they're working with lots of unknowns on the back end.

What does J.J. McCarthy have in him? The second-year quarterback should have one of the NFL's most favorable setups, inheriting a restocked line and electric pass-catching corps. Still, he's 22 with zero actual NFL experience, and Vikings fans watched Sam Darnold win 14 games a year ago. The bar is actually quite high for such a young leader.

How far can Drake Maye leap in Year 2? Most gave the young gunslinger positive reviews for a poised rookie debut. Now Maye's got a better line (headlined by Will Campbell and Garrett Bradbury), and a new No. 1 wideout in Stefon Diggs. Then there's Mike Vrabel's physical touch and reloaded defense. Is a run at the division crown too much to ask?

What's up with Derek Carr? We know the quarterback has a shoulder issue. We know Saints management is aware of it. We still have no idea if/when Carr will take the field again, despite his insistence there's "nothing wrong" between he and the front office that spent a second-round pick on Tyler Shough. The club has decent weapons, but who's throwing the ball?

How will the crowded quarterback room play out? Joe Schoen delivered on his promise to "look under every rock" for new help at the position. Now comes the hard part: Squeezing actual results from the additions. Veteran Russell Wilson is the de facto No. 1, but first-rounder Jaxson Dart could quickly become coach Brian Daboll's favorite for his mobility.

Can Aaron Glenn stabilize the culture? Justin Fields is a smart low-risk, high-upside flyer at quarterback. Armand Membou is a commendable bet at tackle. The defense still has some hitters. Still, the problem in New York has often been togetherness. Glenn was well regarded with the Detroit Lions, but he might need to work overtime to avoid sideshows in East Rutherford.

Philadelphia Eagles

Can the defense weather its turnover? The offensive core (Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, etc.) is more than strong enough to propel this team. But Vic Fangio's tenacious "D" did a lot of heavy lifting in 2024 before an offseason exodus of veterans. There will be pressure on youngsters like Nolan Smith and Jihaad Campbell to drive the pass rush.

Is there any real plan under center? Waiting on a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers counts as something, we guess. He might be an upgrade on what they got from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024. He might also be their only remaining option other than ... Mason Rudolph? Kirk Cousins? Late-round rookie Will Howard? It'll be a mild surprise if they get over their wild-card hump.

Can they stay healthy? It's an age-old question for Kyle Shanahan, who's either overseen Super Bowl bids or injury-marred trainwrecks in the Bay Area. After an offseason of salary shedding, they need remaining stars like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Co. to be in top physical form. Otherwise, it'll be all on Shanahan to scheme up magic.

Does Sam Darnold have adequate protection? He probably isn't too concerned about losing his new gig to Jalen Milroe, who registers as more of a gadget weapon out of the gate. And Mike Macdonald's "D" should be helpful, too. Still, will rookie Grey Zabel be enough to steady the oft-shaky front? Will Cooper Kupp stay on the field to serve as Darnold's passing safety valve?

Is Todd Bowles' defense equipped for a real run? We know now that Baker Mayfield has the arm and the guts to spoil contenders down the stretch, plus a lineup now featuring rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka. Is Bowles' once-vaunted unit on the same level? It would certainly help if Haason Reddick is able to come through as a sack artist for hire.

How much difference will Cam Ward make? It might be a silly question, given previous quarterback Will Levis' penchant for giving the ball away. Ward's live arm also comes with a backyard style, though. If he meshes instantly with vets like Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, maybe there's a way the Titans sneak into playoff relevance.

Are the new veterans enough to put them over the top? We won't know this until crunch time of the 2025 campaign, of course, but Washington quickly and understandably pivoted to win-now mode after Jayden Daniels' magical debut. How new left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wideout Deebo Samuel pan out could determine their postseason ceiling.