Waller is coming out of retirement and was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with the Giants on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The two teams are swapping late-round picks, with the Giants acquiring a conditional sixth-rounder in 2026 and Miami also getting a 2027 seventh-rounder. Waller will sign an adjusted, incentive-laden deal to facilitate the trade to Miami, according to Pelissero. Waller turns 33 years old in September and retired ahead of training camp last summer. However, he recently informed the Giants of his desire to return to football, but only if it could be in Miami. With Jonnu Smith traded by the Dolphins to the Steelers on Monday, Miami had a massive hole at tight end. Waller is getting up there in age and hasn't been particularly effective or healthy since 2020 with the Raiders. It's still a worthwhile flier for a Dolphins offense that was lacking established pass catchers behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.