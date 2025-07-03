Skip to Main Content
Overall 8-9-0 • EAST 3-3-0 • EAST 2nd

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins
  • Overall
    8-9-0
  • EAST
    3-3-0
  • EAST
    2nd
Miami Dolphins
Next Game
Sun, Aug 10 @ 1:00 pm ET |
NFL+
@ Chicago Bears (5-12-0)
  • Soldier Field
Game Preview

AFC East Standings

Team Div Overall
BUF
 5-1-0 13-4-0
MIA
 3-3-0 8-9-0
NYJ
 2-4-0 5-12-0
NE
 2-4-0 4-13-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
CHI
Sun, Aug 10
1:00 pm
NFL+
@
DET
Sat, Aug 16
1:00 pm
vs
JAC
Sat, Aug 23
7:00 pm
NFL+
Regular season
@
IND
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
vs
NE
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
@
BUF
Thu, Sep 18
8:15 pm
AMZN
vs
NYJ
Mon, Sep 29
7:15 pm
ESPN
@
CAR
Sun, Oct 5
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
LAC
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
@
CLE
Sun, Oct 19
1:00 pm
@
ATL
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
vs
BAL
Thu, Oct 30
8:15 pm
AMZN
vs
BUF
Sun, Nov 9
1:00 pm
vs
WAS
Sun, Nov 16
9:30 am
NFL+
BYE
vs
NO
Sun, Nov 30
1:00 pm
FOX
@
NYJ
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
@
PIT
Mon, Dec 15
8:15 pm
ABC
vs
CIN
Sun, Dec 21
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
TB
Sun, Dec 28
1:00 pm
FOX
@
NE
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Dolphins News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 105.6
(21st) 		237.4
(13th) 		325.4
(18th)
Def. 103.7
(9th) 		225.2
(9th) 		314.4
(4th)

Injuries

Player Injury
T. Hill WR Tyreek Hill WR Wrist
N. Westbrook-Ikhine WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR Undisclosed
J. Brooks LB Jordyn Brooks LB Wrist
B. Chubb OLB Bradley Chubb OLB Knee - ACL
J. Phillips LB Jaelan Phillips LB Knee - ACL
Full Injuries

