Next Game
- Soldier Field
Schedule
|Preseason
|@
Sun, Aug 101:00 pm
NFL+
|@
|vs
Sat, Aug 237:00 pm
NFL+
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|@
Thu, Sep 188:15 pm
AMZN
|vs
Mon, Sep 297:15 pm
ESPN
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
Thu, Oct 308:15 pm
AMZN
|vs
|vs
Sun, Nov 169:30 am
NFL+
BYE
|—
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Out of retirement, dealt to Miami
Waller is coming out of retirement and was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with the Giants on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The two teams are swapping late-round picks, with the Giants acquiring a conditional sixth-rounder in 2026 and Miami also getting a 2027 seventh-rounder. Waller will sign an adjusted, incentive-laden deal to facilitate the trade to Miami, according to Pelissero. Waller turns 33 years old in September and retired ahead of training camp last summer. However, he recently informed the Giants of his desire to return to football, but only if it could be in Miami. With Jonnu Smith traded by the Dolphins to the Steelers on Monday, Miami had a massive hole at tight end. Waller is getting up there in age and hasn't been particularly effective or healthy since 2020 with the Raiders. It's still a worthwhile flier for a Dolphins offense that was lacking established pass catchers behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
105.6
(21st)
|
237.4
(13th)
|
325.4
(18th)
|Def.
|
103.7
(9th)
|
225.2
(9th)
|
314.4
(4th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|T. Hill WR Tyreek Hill WR
|Wrist
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
|Undisclosed
|J. Brooks LB Jordyn Brooks LB
|Wrist
|B. Chubb OLB Bradley Chubb OLB
|Knee - ACL
|J. Phillips LB Jaelan Phillips LB
|Knee - ACL
