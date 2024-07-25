If you want to have a long career in the NFL, you have to take care of your body and Tyreek Hill went the extra mile to do that this offseason. The Dolphins receiver revealed this week that he recently made a trip to the Caribbean to get a stem cell treatment done.

Hill got the treatment done to help with blood flow in his body and to also help with his durability.

"Stem cells have been great," Hill said this week. "I just got back from Antigua [on Monday], from doing stem cells and it's been amazing. Just helping me regenerate some of the cells in my body and giving me the correct blood flow that I need. So that's been great."

The Dolphins star turned 30 this offseason, which can sometimes be an age when players at his position start to slow down, but he's clearly trying to do everything possible to make sure that doesn't happen. That being said, it's not clear how much this specific treatment actually helps. Stem cell treatments still haven't been approved by the FDA in the United States, which is why Hill had to fly to Antigua. There isn't a lot of research about how much stem cell therapy can aid athletes, but several current and former NFL players, including 49ers tight end George Kittle, are convinced that it helps.

One of the most notable players to undergo stem cell therapy was Peyton Manning, who had a treatment done on his neck in 2011.

For Hill, getting the experimental treatment done is all about elongating his career. Hill says he has to keep his body in tip-top shape at all times if he wants to keep playing at a high level.

"I feel like I'm going to be training my whole entire life because I feel like each and every year I've got to prove something to people," Hill said. "Because a lot of people feel like I'm not supposed to be doing what I'm supposed to be doing because of my size and my stature. But it's like -- Tom Brady said it the best -- you don't have to be the best or you don't have to be the strongest or the tallest but as long as you stay consistent in what you do each and every day, you'll be all right. And I feel like that's who I've been my whole entire career."

Hill is going into his ninth NFL season and after recording a career-high 1,799 receiving yards in 2023, it doesn't sound like he plans on slowing down.