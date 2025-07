0:52 Saints With 2nd Longest Odds For Worst Record in NFL



1:59 New Orleans Saints Schedule Prediction



1:03 Chris Olave Ready For Healthy Return to 2025



1:59 Tyler Shough Not Fazed on Potential QB 1 Pressure



1:44 Tyler Shough: You're Not Going to Faze Me if We Start Off 0-2



1:16 QB Training Camp: Saints QB1 Completely up in Air After Derek Carr's Retirement



1:01 Should the Saints Start Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler?



1:39 Which NFL Rookie QB (Not Named Ward) Starts First?



1:29 NFL Top 5 'Prove it Year' Players & Coaches: No. 4 Derek Carr



1:42 NFC South Offseason Grades: New Orleans Saints



0:50 5 Trades That Could Shake Up the NFL: Kirk Cousins to the Saints



0:48 Prisco's Best & Worst NFL Draft Picks: New Orleans Saints



8:08 2025 NFL Draft Grades: NFC South



10:28 2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap



0:48 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Saints Select Jonas Sanker No. 93



0:39 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Saints Select Tyler Shough No. 40



0:27 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Saints Select Kelvin Banks Jr. No. 9



0:31 Saints interested in Ole Miss QB Jaxon Dart?



1:01 NFL Mock Draft: Saints pass on Shedeur, select OT Kelvin Banks