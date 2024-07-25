Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was widely considered the most talented wideout in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was not among the Fantasy football breakouts after being stuck behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the depth chart. He still caught 63 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns and could take another step forward this year. Njigba has a new offensive coordinator, so different schemes could make him one of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts to target on draft day. Second-year players often fly under the radar after a quiet rookie season, but they can also become 2024 Fantasy football busts if they were a stud in their first year.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Gibbs rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and a score. Gibbs was coming off the board in the middle of the fourth round on average but finished as a top-10 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. The ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft led the Washington Huskies with 1,640 receiving yards last season as he and Michael Penix Jr. connected for 92 receptions, which also resulted in 13 touchdowns. He ended his collegiate career with 214 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns in the air with an additional 40 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The biggest question surrounding Odunze is where he will pencil into the Bears depth chart. The receiving corps looks crowded ahead of the season with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen already there, although Allen's injury history has kept him from playing a full season. If either Allen or Moore miss time, Odunze can establish himself as Chicago's new downfield threat.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Saints running back Kendre Miller. The second-year back dealt with injuries during his rookie season, limiting him to just eight total games. However, he flashed his potential when he rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 18 against Atlanta.

Miller was the fourth running back selected in the 2023 Draft, so he is a player that New Orleans will try to get more involved in the offense this year. He is expected to start the season behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams on the Saints depth chart, but Miller has the skillset to jump Williams. SportsLine's model thinks Miller is in line for a breakout season, ranking him ahead of running backs like Miles Sanders and Alexander Mattison. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2024 to pick here.

