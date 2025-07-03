Last Game
- Rogers Place
Top Kings News
-
Kings' Jack Hughes: Signs minor-league deal
Hughes signed a two-year, minor-league contract with OHL Ontario on Thursday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.
According to PuckPedia, Hughes will only remain on the Kings' reserve list until Aug. 15, so either the club needs to sign him to an NHL-level deal or he will technically become an unrestricted free agent. Still, the fact that the 21-year-old center is at least committed to the organization through the minor-league club is a good sign that there might still be a future with the second-round pick.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Logan Brown: Signs one-year contract
Brown signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Wednesday.
Brown had 11 goals and 29 points in 33 regular-season outings with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. The 27-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since 2022-23 and will probably spend most, if not all, of the upcoming season in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Samuel Bolduc: Agrees to two-way deal
Bolduc signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Bolduc had six goals and 35 points across 69 regular-season appearances with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. He also appeared in one game with the Islanders last season, but Bolduc logged just 5:56 of ice time in that outing. The 24-year-old is expected to start this coming season in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Taylor Ward: Signs two-way contract
Ward signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Wednesday, PuckPedia reports.
Ward made his NHL debut with the Kings last year, recording a goal and three hits in his lone regular-season appearance. He'll remain in the organization during the 2025-26 campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to spend plenty of time in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Cole Guttman: Nabs two-year deal
Guttman signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Guttman didn't see any NHL action with the Blackhawks in 2024-25 after logging 14 points in his first 41 games over the previous two years. It'll be even tougher for him to earn NHL time with the Kings, who have far more established talent. The 26-year-old showed plenty of scoring potential with 23 goals and 57 points in 68 games for AHL Rockford last year and will likely spend most of 2025-26 with AHL Ontario.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Anton Forsberg: Signs two-year pact
Forsberg inked a two-year, $4.5 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Forsberg will enter training camp with a shot at unseating Pheonix Copley as the No. 2 option behind Darcy Kuemper. With the Senators last season, the 32-year-old Forsberg played in 30 games, posting an 11-12-3 record, career-best 2.72 GAA and three shutouts. Forsberg should see similar usage in 2025-26, limiting his fantasy value as long as Kuemper stays healthy.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Brian Dumoulin: Lands three-year deal
Dumoulin signed a three-year, $12 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Dumoulin will be part of a revamped blue line for the Kings after the team also added Cody Ceci and saw Vladislav Gavrikov leave in free agency. The 33-year-old Dumoulin won't offer a ton of offensive upside -- though he did record 22 points in 80 regular-season games with the Devils and Ducks last year. Still, the Maine native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and gives the Kings a strong shutdown option on the blue line.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Cody Ceci: Staying on West Coast
Ceci agreed to terms on a four-year, $18 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Ceci will effectively serve as a replacement for Vladislav Gavrikov on the Kings' blue line but will come in significantly cheaper. The 31-year-old Ceci split the 2024-25 campaign between Dallas and San Jose, recording four goals and 20 assists in 85 regular-season contests. The offense dried up for the Ontario native in the postseason, as he notched just three assists in 18 playoff games, including a 12-game pointless streak to end the year.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Corey Perry: Going to LA
Perry agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday
Perry can earn up to an additional $2 million in performance bonuses. As a member of the Oilers in 2024-25, he had 19 goals and 30 points in 81 regular-season outings before adding 10 tallies and four assists in 22 playoff contests. The 40-year-old forward will be a middle-six option for the Kings in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Joel Armia: Headed out West
Armia signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Armia ended the 2024-25 campaign, including the playoffs, mired in a 24-game goal drought during which he managed a mere 14 shots on net. Despite the end-of-the-year slump, Armia still managed to generate 29 points in 81 regular-season tilts. With the Kings, the Finn will likely slot into a bottom-six role but could be tapped for a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Staying in LA
Kuzmenko signed a one-year, $4.3 million contract with the Kings on Monday.
Kuzmenko had 11 goals, 37 points and 83 shots on net in 66 regular-season appearances with LA, Calgary and Philadelphia in 2024-25. He was a solid fit with the Kings, supplying five goals and 17 points in 22 regular-season outings before adding three tallies and three helpers in six playoff appearances. Kuzmenko will probably see time on the top line and the first power-play unit in the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Kristian Epperson: Denver commit joins LA
Epperson was the 88th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Epperson was eligible for the 2024 draft and was not selected. It was at that point he decided to bolt the US NTDP for OHL Saginaw, and his stock exploded. Often playing alongside 2025 No. 2 overall selection Michael Misa, Epperson posted 27 goals, 80 points, and a plus-45 rating in 58 regular-season outings. Misa's impact on those numbers can't be overstated, but the entire league is wishing they spent a seventh-round pick on Epperson a mere 12 months ago. It will be interesting to see if the Wisconsin native can make an immediate offensive impact at the University of Denver when he arrives there this fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Vojtech Cihar: Czech import joins LA
Cihar was the 59th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Although his offensive numbers were unimpressive (four goals and nine points in 43 regular-season outings), Cihar earned major brownie points in the eyes of scouts by spending the entire campaign in Czechia's top league. He was better than the statistics suggest, and the 18-year-old also played for his home country at the World Juniors. Cihar has proven to be a solid all-around player with no significant weaknesses in his game. His defense is ahead of his offense at this point, and Cihar is more likely to make it as a bottom-six depth option as opposed to a top-six scorer.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Henry Brzustewicz: Selected 31st overall at draft
Brzustewicz was the 31st overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Brzustewicz is a product of the CHL's best development program in London, and the kid has chops. His brother, Hunter Brzustewicz, is in Calgary's system, but the younger defender doesn't have as high an outlook. Henry hasn't really shown much offense, although he will likely be given that opportunity in the next couple years with the Knights. His compete is his best attribute, and he should work the brain lapses out of his game working with the Hunter brothers. If so, Brzustewicz can carve out a 4D, Olli Maatta-type career. If so, he's a guy whose best fantasy contribution will come from blocking shots.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Kings' Pheonix Copley: Inks one-year deal
Copley signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Kings on Monday.
Copley spent most of the 2024-25 regular season with AHL Ontario, posting a 24-17-1 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 42 appearances. With David Rittich eligible for unrestricted free agency in July, Copley could compete for the Kings' backup role behind Darcy Kuemper at training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.01
(15th)
|
2.45
(2nd)
|
17.9
(28th)
Injuries
