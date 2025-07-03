Epperson was the 88th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Epperson was eligible for the 2024 draft and was not selected. It was at that point he decided to bolt the US NTDP for OHL Saginaw, and his stock exploded. Often playing alongside 2025 No. 2 overall selection Michael Misa, Epperson posted 27 goals, 80 points, and a plus-45 rating in 58 regular-season outings. Misa's impact on those numbers can't be overstated, but the entire league is wishing they spent a seventh-round pick on Epperson a mere 12 months ago. It will be interesting to see if the Wisconsin native can make an immediate offensive impact at the University of Denver when he arrives there this fall.