Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 10-7-0 • WEST 4-2-0 • WEST 2nd

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    10-7-0
  • WEST
    4-2-0
  • WEST
    2nd
Seattle Seahawks
ChevronDown
Next Game
Thu, Aug 7 @ 10:00 pm ET |
NFL+
vs Las Vegas Raiders (4-13-0)
  • Lumen Field
Game Preview

NFC West Standings

Team Div Overall
LAR
 4-2-0 10-7-0
SEA
 4-2-0 10-7-0
ARI
 3-3-0 8-9-0
SF
 1-5-0 6-11-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
LV
Thu, Aug 7
10:00 pm
NFL+
vs
KC
Fri, Aug 15
10:00 pm
NFL+
@
GB
Sat, Aug 23
4:00 pm
NFL+
Regular season
vs
SF
Sun, Sep 7
4:05 pm
FOX
@
PIT
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
NO
Sun, Sep 21
4:05 pm
@
ARI
Thu, Sep 25
8:15 pm
AMZN
vs
TB
Sun, Oct 5
4:05 pm
@
JAC
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
HOU
Mon, Oct 20
10:00 pm
ESP+
BYE
@
WAS
Sun, Nov 2
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
ARI
Sun, Nov 9
4:05 pm
@
LAR
Sun, Nov 16
4:05 pm
FOX
@
TEN
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
MIN
Sun, Nov 30
4:05 pm
FOX
@
ATL
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
IND
Sun, Dec 14
4:25 pm
vs
LAR
Thu, Dec 18
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
CAR
Sat, Dec 27
TBA
@
SF
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Top 5 NFL Defenses: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Seahawks Minicamp: Which Version of Sam Darnold Do We End Up Seeing in Seattle?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    When Does Jalen Milroe Start a Game for the Seahawks?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Top QB To Change Teams For 2025: Sam Darnold

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NFC West Schedule Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Top 5 NFL WR Moves This Offseason: No. 4 DK Metcalf to Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Prisco's Post-NFL Draft Power Rankings: Seahawks Drop 11 Spots to No. 27

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFC West Offseason Grades: Seattle Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Prisco's Best & Worst NFL Draft Picks: Seattle Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    7:51

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: NFC West

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks Select Damien Martinez No. 223

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks Select Jalen Milroe No. 92

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks Select Nick Emmanwori No. 35

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    4 Teams To Keep An Eye On During Round 2: Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks Select Grey Zabel No. 18

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Biggest NFL Offseason moves (so far): Seahawks land top free agent Sam Darnold

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Demarcus Lawrence Talks Leaving Cowboys, Joining Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Week 16 Highlights: Vikings at Seahawks (12/22)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Packers, Seahawks Sound Off On SNF Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    MUST SEE: Seattle's Zach Charbonnet leaves Cards in the dust on 51-yard TD burst

See All NFL Videos

Top Seahawks News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 95.7
(28th) 		257.6
(5th) 		332.2
(14th)
Def. 120.8
(16th) 		231.2
(12th) 		332.7
(14th)

Injuries

Player Injury
K. Walker III RB Kenneth Walker III RB Ankle
E. Jones LB Ernest Jones LB Knee
B. Murphy II DT Byron Murphy II DT Back
U. Nwosu LB Uchenna Nwosu LB Knee
D. Jackson LB D'Eryk Jackson LB Undisclosed
Full Injuries

Seahawks Tickets

vs
LV
Thu, Aug 7 @ 10:00 pm
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $40.39
View all Seahawks Tickets on Stubhub