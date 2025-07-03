Next Game
Thu, Aug 7 @ 10:00 pm ET |
NFL+
vs Las Vegas Raiders (4-13-0)
- Lumen Field
Schedule
|Preseason
|vs
Thu, Aug 710:00 pm
NFL+
|vs
Fri, Aug 1510:00 pm
NFL+
|@
Sat, Aug 234:00 pm
NFL+
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
Thu, Sep 258:15 pm
AMZN
|vs
|@
|vs
Mon, Oct 2010:00 pm
ESP+
BYE
|—
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
Thu, Dec 188:15 pm
AMZN
|@
|@
-
1:13
Top 5 NFL Defenses: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks
-
1:58
Seahawks Minicamp: Which Version of Sam Darnold Do We End Up Seeing in Seattle?
-
1:10
When Does Jalen Milroe Start a Game for the Seahawks?
-
1:25
Top QB To Change Teams For 2025: Sam Darnold
-
1:46
NFC West Schedule Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks
-
0:56
Top 5 NFL WR Moves This Offseason: No. 4 DK Metcalf to Steelers
-
1:51
Prisco's Post-NFL Draft Power Rankings: Seahawks Drop 11 Spots to No. 27
-
1:41
NFC West Offseason Grades: Seattle Seahawks
-
0:45
Prisco's Best & Worst NFL Draft Picks: Seattle Seahawks
-
7:51
2025 NFL Draft Grades: NFC West
-
0:16
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks Select Damien Martinez No. 223
-
1:17
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks Select Jalen Milroe No. 92
-
0:42
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks Select Nick Emmanwori No. 35
-
1:37
4 Teams To Keep An Eye On During Round 2: Seahawks
-
0:20
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks Select Grey Zabel No. 18
-
1:41
Biggest NFL Offseason moves (so far): Seahawks land top free agent Sam Darnold
-
1:05
Demarcus Lawrence Talks Leaving Cowboys, Joining Seahawks
-
3:16
Week 16 Highlights: Vikings at Seahawks (12/22)
-
1:12
Packers, Seahawks Sound Off On SNF Clash
-
0:24
MUST SEE: Seattle's Zach Charbonnet leaves Cards in the dust on 51-yard TD burst
Top Seahawks News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Reuniting with Seattle
Griffin agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year, $3 million contract with the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin, who suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Minnesota in 2024, now joins forces with Seattle on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $4 million. The 29-year-old brings reliability and experience to the Seahawks' cornerback corps, and he'll likely spend training camp competing with Josh Jobe for the No. 3 gig behind starters Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
95.7
(28th)
|
257.6
(5th)
|
332.2
(14th)
|Def.
|
120.8
(16th)
|
231.2
(12th)
|
332.7
(14th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|K. Walker III RB Kenneth Walker III RB
|Ankle
|E. Jones LB Ernest Jones LB
|Knee
|B. Murphy II DT Byron Murphy II DT
|Back
|U. Nwosu LB Uchenna Nwosu LB
|Knee
|D. Jackson LB D'Eryk Jackson LB
|Undisclosed
Seahawks Tickets
|vs
Thu, Aug 7 @ 10:00 pm
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA