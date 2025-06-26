Last Game
- Bridgestone Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
-
1:05
Highlights: Predators at Stars (4/3)
-
0:50
Highlights: Senators at Predators (2/3)
-
1:28
Highlights: Sharks at Predators (1/21)
-
0:50
Highlights: Flames at Predators (12/10)
-
0:35
Highlights: Lightning at Predators (11/29)
-
4:47
Breaking News: Nikolaj Ehlers Signs With Hurricanes
-
0:43
Breaking News: Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers To 6-Year, $51M Deal
-
1:58
Winners and Losers: Boston Bruins
-
2:32
Winners and Losers: Vegas Golden Knights
-
1:42
Winners and Losers: Los Angeles Kings
-
1:35
Winners and Losers: Carolina Hurricanes
-
9:51
NHL Day 1 Free Agency: Will McDavid leave the Oilers?
-
1:14
Golden Knights Introduce Mitch Marner
-
2:39
NHL Free Agency: Ducks Ink F Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
1:58
NHL Free Agency: Rangers Sign Best Dman Available In Vladislav Gavrikov
-
1:24
NHL Free Agency: Habs Bring In Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc
-
1:30
NHL Free Agency: Bruins Make Questionable Signing In Tanner Jeannot
-
1:34
NHL Free Agency: Panthers Re-Sign Marquee Players In Road To Threepeat
-
1:22
McDavid Eligible For Contract Extension
-
1:27
How Much Better Is Rangers Defense?
Top Predators News
-
Predators' Nick Perbix: Moving to Music City
Perbix signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with Nashville on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Perbix notched six goals, 13 assists and a plus-8 rating over 74 regular-season outings with Tampa Bay in 2024-25. The right-shot blueliner should be able to carve out more ice time with the Preds in 2025-26, as he managed 14:41 with the Lightning last season, mostly in a third-pairing capacity.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Sent to Music City
Hague signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Predators after being acquired in a trade from the Golden Knights on Sunday in exchange for Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body), according to Darren Dreger of TSN. The Predators also received a conditional 2027 third-round pick in the trade.
General manager Barry Trotz is clearly trying to send a message to his locker room that this past season was unacceptable by sending away two players and acquiring Hague in the process. The 26-year-old Hague logged five goals, 12 points, 82 hits, 74 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 68 regular-season appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. The left-shot blueliner played mostly in a bottom-pairing role with the Golden Knights, but he'll almost certainly be a top-four piece with the Predators in 2025-26 and beyond.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Alex Huang: Fall ends late in Round 4
Huang was the 122nd overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, Huang recently completed his second CHL campaign. His offensive numbers (seven goals and 40 points in 64 regular-season appearances) were nearly identical to a year prior, although his defensive play improved, and he logged significant minutes in all situations. Huang skates well, but at just 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, his size isn't a strength. It's difficult to make a living in the NHL as a smaller rearguard if you aren't putting up points. Working in Huang's favor is the fact that his birthday is in late July, making him one of the draft's younger players. He's very much a long-term project for Nashville.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Jack Ivankovic: Selected by Music City in Round 2
Ivankovic was the 58th overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
There's an extreme bias in the NHL these days when it comes to smaller goaltenders, and the biggest knock against Ivankovic is that he's 5-foot-11. While the lack of size is a concern, Ivankovic has a long history of strong play for Canada on the international stage. His play in the OHL for Brampton during the 2024-25 regular season -- he had a 25-12-5 record, 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage across 43 outings -- was a bit more uneven. Ivankovic earns exceptionally high marks for his positioning and overall hockey IQ. In other words, the exact things you need to be good at to succeed as an undersized netminder. Ivankovic is going to have his doubters until he proves he can succeed at the NHL level, but he has the potential to someday serve as a starter if it all comes together.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Jacob Rombach: Hulking defender at No. 35
Rombach was the 35th overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Already 6-foot-6 and over 200 pounds at age 18, Rombach possesses the elite size all NHL teams look for in rearguards. He hasn't done much from an offensive standpoint with USHL Lincoln the past two years (six goals and 27 points in 116 games), but Rombach finished this past season with an impressive plus-29 rating. He wasn't drafted for his point production. The fact Rombach is essentially a finished product from a physical standpoint should allow him to earn an immediate role when he steps on campus at the University of Minnesota this coming fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Ryker Lee: Selected 26th overall at draft
Lee was the 26th overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Lee is a talented offensive player with buttery hands, but he shows the warts of youth. Namely, he cheats plays in order to show off his skills, and he's not the first or second guy back when the puck goes the other way. Will that change with development? We don't know. Lee's skating needs work, but he needs to show that his work ethic can get him there. Some see a touch of Trevor Zegras in him, and we all know how that's gone so far. Approach with caution on draft day. Lee is a wait and see.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Cameron Reid: Picked 21st overall at entry draft
Reid was the 21st overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Reid had a great draft season. He put up the 10th-most points among OHL defenders (54 points in 67 regular-season games), and his skating jumped out. He showed flashes of high-end potential, but he doesn't project as an offensive performer in the NHL. Instead, Reid looks like a prototypical top-four defender who transitions well because of his mobility and contributes secondary scoring. That is, once he fills out his slim frame and hopefully adds a touch of height. Reid may struggle against big, fast NHL forwards. But his skating and brain should keep the pucks moving up and out of his zone, rather than him getting pinned in. Nashville knows D, so this guy is going to deliver.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Brady Martin: Fifth overall pick at entry draft
Martin was the fifth overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Martin already plays an old-school, bull-nosed pro game, and we don't need to look much further than the 2025 Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett, to see how valuable that will be to the Predators. Martin's shot is a ripper, and his compete is the best in the 2025 Draft. His motor is unsurpassed, and he never takes a shift or a practice off. He's that committed to his craft. Martin is a good-old farm boy who'll perhaps take the Stanley Cup home to his small town, maybe more than once. Cripes -- the kid chose to stay home in Elmira, Ontario instead of heading to the draft because he had barn chores to do. But like Bennett, his fantasy value will be less than his on-ice contributions. Remember -- Bennett didn't crack the 50-point plateau until his age-29 year.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Yegor Surin: Continuing development overseas
Surin has signed a two-year contract with KHL Lokomotiv, according to Daria Tuboltseva of RG Media on Tuesday.
Surin, a 2024 first-round selection by Nashville (No. 22 overall), will remain with Lokomotiv after contributing seven goals, 14 points and a plus-10 rating with the team over 41 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. The 18-year-old might not make the transition to North America until 2027-28 considering his new deal runs through the 2026-27 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Erik Haula: Dealt to Nashville
Haula was traded to the Predators from the Devils on Wednesday in exchange for Jeremy Hanzel and a fourth-round pick in 2025.
Haula's offense diminished during his time with the Devils, going from 41 points two years ago to 35 points in 2023-24 and just 21 points in 69 regular-season games in 2024-25. That doesn't bode well for his production moving forward, but he should be a regular in the Predators' lineup as a middle-six forward, either at center or on the wing. Haula can also add some hits and PIM, which should work well with the other gritty players that will be around him with his new team.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Expects to play next season
Josi (concussion) expects to play in the 2025-26 season after being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, per Swiss news outlet Blick on Tuesday.
Josi kept experiencing headaches well into his recovery from a season-ending concussion, which is one of the symptoms of the condition. It can also result in a fast heart rate, fatigue and dizziness when transitioning from sitting or lying down to standing. Josi missed the final 25 games of the 2024-25 regular season after suffering a concussion against Florida on Feb. 25. He is feeling better, but his availability for training camp is currently unclear.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Predators' David Edstrom: Coming to North America
Edstrom was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.
Edstrom registered 19 points in 39 regular-season games for Swedish club Frolunda HC this year before coming up pointless in three postseason contests. With the Admirals, the 20-year-old center will get his first taste of hockey in North America. While he figures to be a long shot for the Predators' 2025-26 Opening Night roster, the Swede should make the full transition across the pond for next season and could eventually make his NHL debut.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Marc Del Gaizo: Sent to minors
Del Gaizo was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Del Gaizo was waived by the Predators last week, and he'll head to the minors now that the team's season has concluded. Over 46 appearances with Nashville this year, he recorded two goals, seven assists, 71 hits and 53 blocked shots while averaging 16:45 of ice time.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Sent to AHL
Svechkov was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Svechkov produced eight goals, 17 points, 64 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 32 hits across 52 NHL regular-season outings in 2024-25. He should be back with the Predators next year after competing in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Was sidelined by concussion
Josi missed the last 25 games of the season due to a concussion, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports Friday.
Josi is feeling good about where he's at in his recovery after finishing 2024-25 on injured reserve. At this point, it doesn't sound like there's too much concern about his status for the start of 2025-26. He's projected to be the Predators' top defenseman next season.... See More ... See Less
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Reaches agreement with Nashville
Englund signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Predators on Friday.
Englund was slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, but he'll remain with the Predators for the 2025-26 campaign. The 29-year-old made 35 appearances between Los Angeles and Nashville this year and recorded a goal, two assists, 78 hits, 40 blocked shots and 48 PIM while averaging 13:16 of ice time.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Slides helper in win
Svechkov notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Svechkov was a regular in the Predators' lineup from January onward. The 22-year-old finished the campaign with eight goals, nine assists, 64 shots on net, 32 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 52 appearances as a rookie this season. It's solid production, but as a first-round pick (2021), the scoring expectations will be elevated heading into 2025-26. In the long run, he projects to be a reliable middle-six center, so that will probably put him on the fringe in fantasy once he reaches his peak.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.57
(32nd)
|
3.32
(28th)
|
21.9
(19th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|R. Josi D Roman Josi D
|Concussion
|J. Lauzon D Jeremy Lauzon D
|Lower Body
|A. Wilsby D Adam Wilsby D
|Upper Body