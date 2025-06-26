Hague signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Predators after being acquired in a trade from the Golden Knights on Sunday in exchange for Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body), according to Darren Dreger of TSN. The Predators also received a conditional 2027 third-round pick in the trade.

General manager Barry Trotz is clearly trying to send a message to his locker room that this past season was unacceptable by sending away two players and acquiring Hague in the process. The 26-year-old Hague logged five goals, 12 points, 82 hits, 74 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 68 regular-season appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. The left-shot blueliner played mostly in a bottom-pairing role with the Golden Knights, but he'll almost certainly be a top-four piece with the Predators in 2025-26 and beyond.