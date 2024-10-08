The 2024-25 season is about to get underway, and that means that it's time to get out the crystal ball.

It's a clean slate for all 32 NHL franchises as they receive a fresh start in 2024-25. Following a significant amount of movement in the offseason, the Florida Panthers will be coming off their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and will begin their title defense against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

As many Stanley Cup winners do, the Panthers will go through some turnover. Florida saw the likes of defenseman Brandon Montour and winger Vladimir Tarasenko sign elsewhere in free agency. Many teams will be looking to give them all that they can handle throughout the season, including the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and Bruins just to name a few.

With the puck set to drop on a new campaign, we have unveiled our individual picks for each of the major awards, what the playoff field could look like, and who will be raising the Stanley Cup this season.

Award predictions

Chris Bengel

Austin Nivison

Playoff seeding predictions

Bengel

Atlantic Division: 1. Florida Panthers 2. Boston Bruins 3. Tampa Bay Lightning

1. Florida Panthers 2. Boston Bruins 3. Tampa Bay Lightning Metropolitan Division: 1. New York Rangers 2. New Jersey Devils 3. Carolina Hurricanes

1. New York Rangers 2. New Jersey Devils 3. Carolina Hurricanes Eastern Conference Wild Card: 1. Toronto Maple Leafs 2. Philadelphia Flyers

1. Toronto Maple Leafs 2. Philadelphia Flyers Central Division: 1. Colorado Avalanche 2. Dallas Stars 3. Nashville Predators

1. Colorado Avalanche 2. Dallas Stars 3. Nashville Predators Pacific Division: 1. Edmonton Oilers 2. Seattle Kraken 3. Vancouver Canucks

1. Edmonton Oilers 2. Seattle Kraken 3. Vancouver Canucks Western Conference Wild Card: 1. Winnipeg Jets 2. Utah Hockey Club

Nivison

Atlantic Division: 1. Florida Panthers 2. Toronto Maple Leafs 3. Boston Bruins



1. Florida Panthers 2. Toronto Maple Leafs 3. Boston Bruins Metropolitan Division: 1. New Jersey Devils 2. Carolina Hurricanes 3. New York Rangers

1. New Jersey Devils 2. Carolina Hurricanes 3. New York Rangers Eastern Conference Wild Card: 1. Tampa Bay Lightning 2. New York Islanders

1. Tampa Bay Lightning 2. New York Islanders Central Division: 1. Dallas Stars 2. Nashville Predators 3. Colorado Avalanche

1. Dallas Stars 2. Nashville Predators 3. Colorado Avalanche Pacific Division: 1. Edmonton Oilers 2. Vancouver Canucks 3. Vegas Golden Knights

1. Edmonton Oilers 2. Vancouver Canucks 3. Vegas Golden Knights Western Conference Wild Card: 1. Utah Hockey Club 2. Winnipeg Jets

Stanley Cup predictions

Bengel

Western Conference Final: Edmonton Oilers over Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers over Dallas Stars Eastern Conference Final: New York Rangers over Florida Panthers

New York Rangers over Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers over New York Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers nearly reached the pinnacle of the sport during the 2023-24 season, but fell just short against the Florida Panthers in last season's Stanley Cup Final. This time around, the Oilers will get the job done. Edmonton arguably has a deeper roster than a year ago after adding veteran forwards like Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson to their top six. For the first time in several years, the Oilers also have a strong netminder in the crease in the form of Stuart Skinner, who tallied a 2.45 goals-against-average during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023-24. The Oilers could easily be the most talented team in the West, and it won't be a huge surprise if they finally reach the mountaintop of the NHL during the 2024-25 campaign.

Nivison

Western Conference Final: Dallas Stars over Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars over Edmonton Oilers Eastern Conference Final: New Jersey Devils over Florida Panthers

New Jersey Devils over Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final: Dallas Stars over New Jersey Devils

The Dallas Stars have lost in the Western Conference Final in each of the last two seasons, but they get over that hump this season. The Stars did downgrade their defensive depth in the offseason, but that is made up for and then some by a forward group that has more firepower than the Galactic Empire. That, along with elite goaltending from Jake Oettinger, helps them sneak past the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch of last year's conference final. Coming off a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, the New Jersey Devils plugged holes in their roster and once again look like a true Cup contender. Jack Hughes, coming off a Hart Trophy regular season, will help New Jersey overcome the reigning Cup champs in the Eastern Conference Final. In a Stanley Cup Final that should provide plenty of offense, the Stars outlast the Devils in a long series.