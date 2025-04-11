Two Eastern Conference rivals will clash on NHL Network on Friday night when the New Jersey Devils host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. ET. The Devils clinched a playoff spot already and enter Friday's contest with 89 points. At 76 points, the Penguins will not be in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Devils are -196 money-line favorites (bet $196 to win $100), per SportsLine consensus odds, while the Penguins are +162 (bet $100 to win $162) money-line underdogs. The over/under for goals scored is 6, and the Devils are 1.5-goal favorites.

When it comes to prop bets for Penguins-Devils, New Jersey's Nico Hischier is the favorite to be an anytime goal scorer at +165 on DraftKings, followed by teammate Timo Meier at +170. For Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby is priced at +180.

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated the Penguins-Devils matchup, and you can see what it has to say about this game, every other NHL game on Friday's schedule and what picks experts are making at SportsLine.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS at NEW JESEY DEVILS | 4/11 | 7 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Pittsburgh +168

Pittsburgh wins in 47% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Puck line

Pick: Penguins +1.5 (-155)

Pittsburgh covers in 72% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 6

The Over hits in 44.7% of simulations

Projected score: Devils 3.2, Penguins 3.0