NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights unseat Lightning at No. 1, Stars on the rise

The throne has been stolen.

After months of the Tampa Bay Lightning drawing consensus acclaim atop the NHL with both a league-leading goal differential and win total, a new team has worked its way to the top of our latest hockey power rankings -- and it's literally a new team.

The Vegas Golden Knights, maybe the best expansion team in NHL history thanks to its run of records through January, officially moved into first place atop the league standings with its win on Sunday, but their shift to No. 1 in our pecking order comes with more in mind. Tampa Bay may very well boast the better headliners and is probably still the top team in the long haul, but no one has exemplified grit -- and thrived with balance -- better than the Golden Knights, so the only reason it sounds weird to crown them the NHL's best of late January is that, well, the team just didn't exist even a year ago.

Vegas isn't the only team on the move in our latest rundown of the NHL, either. The Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins remain top-five contenders a few weeks into the new year, while the Dallas Stars are among a handful of clubs, including the red-hot Colorado Avalanche, on the rise: