The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dave Hakstol, according to an announcement from the team. Hakstol had served as the team's head coach since it entered the NHL during the 2021-22 season.

The team also announced that assistant coach Paul McFarland was relieved of his duties in coordination with the Hakstol firing. Kraken general manager Ron Francis plans to immediately begin the search to find the franchise's next head coach.

"I thank Dave for his hard work and dedication to the Kraken franchise," Francis said in a press release. "Following our end-of-the-season review, we have decided to make a change at our head coach position. These decisions are never easy, but we feel that this is a necessary step to help ensure our team continues to improve and evolve. Dave is a good coach and a terrific person. We wish him and his family all the best. We will begin our search for the Kraken's next head coach immediately."

Hakstol was named Seattle's first head coach on June 24, 2021, and he led the team to a 107-112-27 record over three seasons. In 2022-23, the Kraken reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs and even defeated the Colorado Avalanche in seven games to win an opening-round series.

Hakstol was a Jack Adams Award finalist for the league's top head coach in 2022-23.

The Kraken took a step back to the tune of a 34-35-13 record (81 points) in 2023-24, finished 17 points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Seattle missed the postseason in two of Hakstol's three seasons with the franchise.