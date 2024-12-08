Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia v Florida
Getty Images

The college football regular season has come and gone and the conference champions have been crowned. Now, the attention turns to the postseason, meaning it's time to unveil the loaded slate of bowl games set to grace out television sets this holiday season. 

There may not be a more anticipated season in college football history because in addition to the usual schedule of bowl games, this year ushers in the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff era. What was once tabbed the New Year's Six will now be part of the new playoff system after the first-round games have been played at home sites. 

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 8 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2024 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern. 

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 20 

National Championship
Atlanta

7:30 (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 10 

Cotton (CFP Semifinal)
Arlington, Tex.

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 9 

Orange (CFP Semifinal)
Miami Gardens, Fla.

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 1 Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal)
New Orleans		8:45 p.m. (ESPN)(2) Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame winner
Jan. 1 Rose (CFP Quarterfinal)
Pasadena, Calif.		5 p.m. (ESPN(1) Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State winner
Jan. 1 Peach (CFP Quarterfinal)
Atlanta		1 p.m. (ESPN)(4) Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas winner
Dec. 31 Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal)
Glendale, Ariz.		7:30 p.m. (ESPN)(3) Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State winner
Dec. 21 CFP First Round
8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State
Dec. 21 CFP First Round
4 p.m. (TNT)(12) Clemson at (5) Texas
Dec. 21 CFP First Round
Noon (TNT)(11) SMU at (6) Penn State
Dec. 20CFP First Round8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Other bowl games

DateBowl LocationTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 4BahamasNassau, Bahamas11 a.m. (ESPN2)Buffalo vs. Liberty
Jan. 3Duke's Mayo Charlotte, NC. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Jan. 3First Responder Dallas4 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Jan. 2Gator Jacksonville, Fla. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 31Texas Houston3:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 31Citrus Orlando, Fla. 3 p.m. (ABC)TBD
Dec. 31SunEl Paso, Tx. 2 p.m. (CBS)TBD
Dec. 31ReliaQuest Tampa12 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 30Music City Nashville, Tenn. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 28Independence Shreveport, La. 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 28AlamoSan Antonio. 7:30 p.m. (ABC)TBD
Dec. 28Military Annapolis, Md. 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 28Arizona Tucson, Az. 4:30 p.m. (CW Network)Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)
Dec. 28Pop-Tarts Orlando, Fla. 3:30 p.m. (ABC)TBD
Dec. 28New MexicoAlbuquerque, New Mexico2:15 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 28Pinstripe Bronx, NY12 p.m. (ABC)TBD
Dec. 28Fenway Boston11 a.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 27Las VegasLas Vegas10:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 27Holiday San Diego8 p.m. (FOX)TBD
Dec. 27Liberty Memphis, Tenn. 7 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 27Armed ForcesFort Worth, Texas Noon or 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 27Birmingham Birmingham, Ala. Noon or 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 2668 Ventures Mobile, Ala. 9 p.m. (ESPN)Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
Dec. 26Rate Phoenix5:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 26GameAbove Sports Detroit2 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 24Hawai'i Honolulu8 p.m. (ESPN)South Florida vs. San Jose State
Dec. 23Potato Boise, Idaho2:30 p.m. (ESPN)Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois
Dec. 23Myrtle BeachConway, SC11 a.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 20Gasparilla Tampa3:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 20Cure Orlando, Fla. 12 p.m. (ESPN)Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
Dec. 19New OrleansNew Orleans7 p.m. (ESPN2)TBD
Dec. 18LA Inglewood, Calif. 9 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 18Boca Raton Boca Raton, Fla. 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBD
Dec. 17Frisco Frisco, Texas 9 p.m. (ESPN)Memphis vs. West Virginia
Dec. 14IS4S Salute to Veterans Montgomery, Ala. 9 p.m. (ESPN)South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
Dec. 14CelebrationAtlanta12 p.m. (ABC)TBD