The college football regular season has come and gone and the conference champions have been crowned. Now, the attention turns to the postseason, meaning it's time to unveil the loaded slate of bowl games set to grace out television sets this holiday season.
There may not be a more anticipated season in college football history because in addition to the usual schedule of bowl games, this year ushers in the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff era. What was once tabbed the New Year's Six will now be part of the new playoff system after the first-round games have been played at home sites.
As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.
Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 8 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2024 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.
Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 20
National Championship
7:30 (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 10
Cotton (CFP Semifinal)
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 9
Orange (CFP Semifinal)
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
|Jan. 1
|Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal)
New Orleans
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|(2) Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame winner
|Jan. 1
|Rose (CFP Quarterfinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN
|(1) Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State winner
|Jan. 1
|Peach (CFP Quarterfinal)
Atlanta
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|(4) Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas winner
|Dec. 31
|Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal)
Glendale, Ariz.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|(3) Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State winner
|Dec. 21
|CFP First Round
|8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)
|(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State
|Dec. 21
|CFP First Round
|4 p.m. (TNT)
|(12) Clemson at (5) Texas
|Dec. 21
|CFP First Round
|Noon (TNT)
|(11) SMU at (6) Penn State
|Dec. 20
|CFP First Round
|8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)
|(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 4
|Bahamas
|Nassau, Bahamas
|11 a.m. (ESPN2)
|Buffalo vs. Liberty
|Jan. 3
|Duke's Mayo
|Charlotte, NC.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Jan. 3
|First Responder
|Dallas
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Jan. 2
|Gator
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 31
|Texas
|Houston
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 31
|Citrus
|Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m. (ABC)
|TBD
|Dec. 31
|Sun
|El Paso, Tx.
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|TBD
|Dec. 31
|ReliaQuest
|Tampa
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 30
|Music City
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 28
|Independence
|Shreveport, La.
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 28
|Alamo
|San Antonio.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|TBD
|Dec. 28
|Military
|Annapolis, Md.
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 28
|Arizona
|Tucson, Az.
|4:30 p.m. (CW Network)
|Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)
|Dec. 28
|Pop-Tarts
|Orlando, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|TBD
|Dec. 28
|New Mexico
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 28
|Pinstripe
|Bronx, NY
|12 p.m. (ABC)
|TBD
|Dec. 28
|Fenway
|Boston
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 27
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 27
|Holiday
|San Diego
|8 p.m. (FOX)
|TBD
|Dec. 27
|Liberty
|Memphis, Tenn.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 27
|Armed Forces
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Noon or 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 27
|Birmingham
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon or 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 26
|68 Ventures
|Mobile, Ala.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
|Dec. 26
|Rate
|Phoenix
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 26
|GameAbove Sports
|Detroit
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 24
|Hawai'i
|Honolulu
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|South Florida vs. San Jose State
|Dec. 23
|Potato
|Boise, Idaho
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois
|Dec. 23
|Myrtle Beach
|Conway, SC
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 20
|Gasparilla
|Tampa
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 20
|Cure
|Orlando, Fla.
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
|Dec. 19
|New Orleans
|New Orleans
|7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|TBD
|Dec. 18
|LA
|Inglewood, Calif.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 18
|Boca Raton
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBD
|Dec. 17
|Frisco
|Frisco, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Memphis vs. West Virginia
|Dec. 14
|IS4S Salute to Veterans
|Montgomery, Ala.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
|Dec. 14
|Celebration
|Atlanta
|12 p.m. (ABC)
|TBD