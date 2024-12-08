The college football regular season has come and gone and the conference champions have been crowned. Now, the attention turns to the postseason, meaning it's time to unveil the loaded slate of bowl games set to grace out television sets this holiday season.

There may not be a more anticipated season in college football history because in addition to the usual schedule of bowl games, this year ushers in the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff era. What was once tabbed the New Year's Six will now be part of the new playoff system after the first-round games have been played at home sites.

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

Bowl participants will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 8 now that the conference championship games have been decided. Here's how you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show, and be sure to follow our 2024 Bowl Games live announcements with updates on every game as they are finalized.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 20 National Championship

Atlanta 7:30 (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 10 Cotton (CFP Semifinal)

Arlington, Tex. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 9 Orange (CFP Semifinal)

Miami Gardens, Fla. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal)

New Orleans 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame winner Jan. 1 Rose (CFP Quarterfinal)

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN (1) Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State winner Jan. 1 Peach (CFP Quarterfinal)

Atlanta 1 p.m. (ESPN) (4) Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas winner Dec. 31 Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal)

Glendale, Ariz. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) (3) Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State winner Dec. 21 CFP First Round

8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN) (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State Dec. 21 CFP First Round

4 p.m. (TNT) (12) Clemson at (5) Texas Dec. 21 CFP First Round

Noon (TNT) (11) SMU at (6) Penn State Dec. 20 CFP First Round 8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN) (10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Other bowl games