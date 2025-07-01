Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:30 pm ET |
FS1
vs Old Dominion Monarchs (5-7)
- Memorial Stadium
Top Hoosiers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
165.1
(63rd)
|
261.3
(34th)
|34th
|Def.
|
80.2
(1st)
|
176.1
(10th)
|2nd
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|10
|1
|Coaches
|10
|1
|CBS Sports
|8
|1
Hoosiers Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:30 pm
Memorial Stadium
Bloomington, IN