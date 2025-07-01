Skip to Main Content
Overall 11-2-0 • BIG10 8-1-0

  • Overall
    11-2-0
  • BIG10
    8-1-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:30 pm ET |
FS1
vs Old Dominion Monarchs (5-7)
  • Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ODU
Sat, Aug 30
2:30 pm
FS1
vs
KENSAW
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
FS1
vs
INST
Fri, Sep 12
TBA
vs
ILL
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
IOWA
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
OREG
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
MICHST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
UCLA
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
MD
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
PSU
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
WISC
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
PURDUE
Fri, Nov 28
7:30 pm
NBC
Full Schedule
Top Hoosiers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 165.1
(63rd) 		261.3
(34th) 		34th
Def. 80.2
(1st) 		176.1
(10th) 		2nd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 10 1
Coaches 10 1
CBS Sports 8 1
Full Rankings

