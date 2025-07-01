Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Florida Atlantic Owls (3-9)
- SECU Stadium
-
1:27
Buzz Williams's most successful teams at Texas A&M had lineup continuity, he needs to get back to that at Maryland
-
1:55
If Maryland wants to play a physical brand of basketball like Michigan State did last year, Buzz Williams should embrace faster place like Tom Izzo has
-
1:15
College basketball analyst Mike LaTulip says Maryland's identify under Buzz Williams can't just be rebounding their own misses
-
1:34
Former Maryland player Matt Raydo shares details on the Maryland alumni team Shell Shock playing in The Basketball Tournament
-
2:04
Former Maryland player Matt Raydo recalls playing with all-time Terp great Joe Smith and his first game against Georgetown
-
1:30
Former Maryland coach Kevin Willard continued to tell players throughout the NCAA Tournament run that he was going to stay at Maryland
-
1:03
Maryland's NIL situation lagged behind other Big10 schools by relying on volunteers
-
1:24
Former Maryland point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is saying that Maryland's NIL collective is not honoring his contract
-
1:25
Forward Chase Foster is a potential riser in the recruiting rankings and has the attention of the Maryland coaching staff
-
1:10
Maryland head coach Buzz Williams was able to land five-star recruit Darius Adams despite having no pre-existing relationship
-
1:33
Highly touted high school recruit Junior County will be a top target for Buzz Williams and Maryland
-
1:25
Is it too late for Buzz Williams and the Maryland Basketball staff to get in on top recruit Jordan Smith? Colby Giacubeno thinks they'll still try
-
1:27
Maryland coach Buzz Williams says the team's offseason theme will be "Compound UMD" and will focus on growing as a team
-
0:54
New Maryland head coach Buzz Williams wants to start the summer with an orientation to bond with players
-
1:20
Maryland coach Buzz Williams is proud of his program's player retention rate in the transfer portal era
-
0:49
New Maryland coach Buzz Williams says Kansas transfer David "Diggy" Coit will be the biggest surprise player
-
0:56
New Maryland head coach talks about bringing players with him from Texas A&M
-
1:33
New Maryland transfer Rakease Passmore comes over from Kansas and will fill a role as 3&D wing
-
0:55
New Maryland center Collin Metcalf was drawn to the style of play and reputation of head coach Buzz Williams
-
0:55
New Maryland center Collin Metcalf likes to watch Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan and incorporate different aspects of their games
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
110.6
(116th)
|
275.7
(17th)
|67th
|Def.
|
136.8
(46th)
|
241.3
(106th)
|81st
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|88
|2
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
SECU Stadium
College Park, MD