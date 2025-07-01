Skip to Main Content
Overall 4-8-0 • BIG10 1-8-0

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins
  • Overall
    4-8-0
  • BIG10
    1-8-0
Maryland Terrapins
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Florida Atlantic Owls (3-9)
  • SECU Stadium
Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Schedule

Regular season
vs
FAU
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
BTN
vs
NILL
Fri, Sep 5
7:30 pm
BTN
vs
TWST
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
PEAC
@
WISC
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
WASH
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
NEB
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
UCLA
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
IND
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
RUT
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
ILL
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
MICH
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
MICHST
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Buzz Williams's most successful teams at Texas A&M had lineup continuity, he needs to get back to that at Maryland

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    If Maryland wants to play a physical brand of basketball like Michigan State did last year, Buzz Williams should embrace faster place like Tom Izzo has

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    College basketball analyst Mike LaTulip says Maryland's identify under Buzz Williams can't just be rebounding their own misses

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Former Maryland player Matt Raydo shares details on the Maryland alumni team Shell Shock playing in The Basketball Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    Former Maryland player Matt Raydo recalls playing with all-time Terp great Joe Smith and his first game against Georgetown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Former Maryland coach Kevin Willard continued to tell players throughout the NCAA Tournament run that he was going to stay at Maryland

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Maryland's NIL situation lagged behind other Big10 schools by relying on volunteers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Former Maryland point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is saying that Maryland's NIL collective is not honoring his contract

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Forward Chase Foster is a potential riser in the recruiting rankings and has the attention of the Maryland coaching staff

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Maryland head coach Buzz Williams was able to land five-star recruit Darius Adams despite having no pre-existing relationship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Highly touted high school recruit Junior County will be a top target for Buzz Williams and Maryland

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Is it too late for Buzz Williams and the Maryland Basketball staff to get in on top recruit Jordan Smith? Colby Giacubeno thinks they'll still try

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Maryland coach Buzz Williams says the team's offseason theme will be "Compound UMD" and will focus on growing as a team

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    New Maryland head coach Buzz Williams wants to start the summer with an orientation to bond with players

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Maryland coach Buzz Williams is proud of his program's player retention rate in the transfer portal era

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    New Maryland coach Buzz Williams says Kansas transfer David "Diggy" Coit will be the biggest surprise player

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    New Maryland head coach talks about bringing players with him from Texas A&M

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    New Maryland transfer Rakease Passmore comes over from Kansas and will fill a role as 3&D wing

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    New Maryland center Collin Metcalf was drawn to the style of play and reputation of head coach Buzz Williams

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    New Maryland center Collin Metcalf likes to watch Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan and incorporate different aspects of their games

Top Terrapins News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 110.6
(116th) 		275.7
(17th) 		67th
Def. 136.8
(46th) 		241.3
(106th) 		81st

Inside Maryland Sports Radio

ims-radio-1400x1400.jpg
Fear the Podcast: NBA Draft recap - Derik Queen to New Orleans! Plus, Julian Reese heads to LA & Selton Miguel to Utah
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 88 2
