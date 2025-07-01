Skip to Main Content
Overall 5-7-0 • BIG12 4-5-0

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • BIG12
    4-5-0
Kansas Jayhawks
Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 6:30 pm ET |
FOX
vs Fresno State Bulldogs (6-7)
  • David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
FRESNO
Sat, Aug 23
6:30 pm
FOX
vs
WAG
Fri, Aug 29
7:30 pm
ESP+
@
MIZZOU
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ESP2
vs
WVU
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
CINCY
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
UCF
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
TXTECH
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
KSTATE
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
OKLAST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
ARIZ
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
IOWAST
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
UTAH
Fri, Nov 28
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    What are the expectations for Kansas football in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Jalon Daniels is the biggest key to KU's success in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    What tweaks are coming to the KU defense under D.K. McDonald?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Projecting how the KU football offense could look in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    24:08

    Can Jalon Daniels Put It All Together And Lead Kansas To A Big 12 Title Contention | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    New Maryland coach Buzz Williams says Kansas transfer David "Diggy" Coit will be the biggest surprise player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    The state of Kansas has two of the most underrated coaches in college football

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Fitzgerald explains what making the NCAA Tournament means for KU baseball

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    Dan Fitzgerald gives his read on KU baseball's NCAA Tournament regional

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    New Maryland transfer Rakease Passmore comes over from Kansas and will fill a role as 3&D wing

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Is Kansas baseball in the picture to host a regional?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: 49ers Select Marques Sigle No. 160

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Lance Leipold pinpoints Jim Zebrowski's biggest strength as a coordinator

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Lance Leipold weighs in on KU's 2025 schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Lance Leipold explains how he landed on D.K. McDonald as KU's new DC

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Rate Bowl Preview: Rutgers vs Kansas State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Kansas takes down Colorado, 37-21

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Kansas could pose trouble for Colorado

Top Jayhawks News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 212.1
(13th) 		208.8
(90th) 		36th
Def. 153.5
(74th) 		239.1
(104th) 		92nd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 54 1
Full Rankings

Jayhawks Tickets

vs
FRESNO
Sat, Aug 23 @ 6:30 pm
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Lawrence, KS
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $90.94
View all Jayhawks Tickets on Stubhub
