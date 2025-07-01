3:13 What are the expectations for Kansas football in 2025?



0:59 Jalon Daniels is the biggest key to KU's success in 2025



2:23 What tweaks are coming to the KU defense under D.K. McDonald?



1:51 Projecting how the KU football offense could look in 2025



24:08 Can Jalon Daniels Put It All Together And Lead Kansas To A Big 12 Title Contention | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



0:49 New Maryland coach Buzz Williams says Kansas transfer David "Diggy" Coit will be the biggest surprise player



1:05 The state of Kansas has two of the most underrated coaches in college football



1:36 Dan Fitzgerald explains what making the NCAA Tournament means for KU baseball



2:18 Dan Fitzgerald gives his read on KU baseball's NCAA Tournament regional



1:33 New Maryland transfer Rakease Passmore comes over from Kansas and will fill a role as 3&D wing



0:40 Is Kansas baseball in the picture to host a regional?



0:27 2025 NFL Draft Grades: 49ers Select Marques Sigle No. 160



1:12 Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot



1:59 How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show



1:24 Lance Leipold pinpoints Jim Zebrowski's biggest strength as a coordinator



1:52 Lance Leipold weighs in on KU's 2025 schedule



1:15 Lance Leipold explains how he landed on D.K. McDonald as KU's new DC



2:03 Rate Bowl Preview: Rutgers vs Kansas State



1:27 Kansas takes down Colorado, 37-21

