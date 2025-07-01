Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Elon Phoenix (6-6)
- Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Thu, Aug 287:30 pm
ESP+
|vs
|@
Sat, Sep 138:00 pm
ESP2
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
Top Blue Devils News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
92.5
(128th)
|
244.3
(44th)
|108th
|Def.
|
149.6
(67th)
|
213.5
(53rd)
|58th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|29
|3
