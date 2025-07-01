Skip to Main Content
Overall 9-4-0 • ACC 5-3-0

Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils
  • Overall
    9-4-0
  • ACC
    5-3-0
Duke Blue Devils
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Elon Phoenix (6-6)
  • Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ELON
Thu, Aug 28
7:30 pm
ESP+
vs
ILL
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
@
TULANE
Sat, Sep 13
8:00 pm
ESP2
vs
NCST
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
CUSE
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
CAL
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
GATECH
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
CLEM
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
UCONN
Sat, Nov 8
3:30 pm
vs
UVA
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
UNC
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
WAKE
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    19:39

    Duke's Floor For 2025 Season Is A Bowl Game | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Which transfer quarterback will be the most impactful in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    2026 Duke Commit QB Terry Walker III | Elite 11 Nashville Regional Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    14:58

    Manny Diaz says his team is much farther along this Spring than last

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Portal players with most to prove in 2025: Darian Mensah | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    CFB Teams in danger of regression in 2025 Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Patrick Ngongba fouled out in second half but made a big impact first

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Realistic expectations for Duke in 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Can Duke take the next step in the ACC? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Darian Mensah highlights Duke's winter portal window

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Transfer Portal's Biggest Move: Darian Mensah to Duke | 247Sports College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Latest intel on Conner Weigman, Darian Mensah and several transfer portal QBs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Latest intel on Duke transfer QB Maalik Murphy

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    Duke Recruit That Will Boom Or Bust

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Duke Recruit That Will Have A Day One Impact

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Duke Recruit That Is A Diamond In The Rough

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Duke Recruit That Can Be An Early NFL Draft Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Miami takes down Duke, 53-31

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Inside College Football: Cam Ward Makes #5 Miami

Top Blue Devils News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 92.5
(128th) 		244.3
(44th) 		108th
Def. 149.6
(67th) 		213.5
(53rd) 		58th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 29 3
Full Rankings

