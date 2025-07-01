Skip to Main Content
Overall 9-4-0 • BIG12 5-4-0

Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats
  • Overall
    9-4-0
  • BIG12
    5-4-0
Kansas State Wildcats
Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Iowa State Cyclones (11-3)
  • Aviva Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
IOWAST
Sat, Aug 23
12:00 pm
ESPN
vs
NDK
Sat, Aug 30
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
ARMY
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESPN
@
ARIZ
Fri, Sep 12
9:00 pm
FOX
vs
UCF
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
BAYLOR
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
TCU
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
KANSAS
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
TXTECH
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
OKLAST
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
UTAH
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
COLO
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Wildcats News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 215.5
(12th) 		211.4
(85th) 		31st
Def. 118.7
(28th) 		224.7
(78th) 		43rd

Powercat Podcast | A Kansas State athletics podcast

blockk-pod1-0224.png
Which Kansas State Wildcats are ready to break out | Powercat Podcast
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 30 1
Coaches 29
CBS Sports 27 1
Full Rankings

