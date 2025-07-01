Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:30 pm ET |
SECN
vs Central Arkansas Bears (6-6)
- Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Thu, Aug 287:30 pm
SECN
|vs
Sat, Sep 63:30 pm
ESP2
|vs
Sat, Sep 134:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
-
1:17
Kellie Harper on expectations for Mizzou
-
4:02
Kellie Harper discusses Mizzou's roster
-
1:22
Kellie Harper discusses her coaching style
-
2:51
Mizzou coach Kellie Harper on Sophie Cunningham
-
2:53
Mizzou lands 4-star guard Scottie Adkinson
-
1:34
Braylon Ellison commits to Mizzou
-
3:57
Grading Mizzou sports in 2024-25
-
1:55
Reacting to Mizzou's basketball schedule
-
1:03
A look at Mizzou's non-conference basketball schedule
-
1:21
Breaking down Mizzou basketball's home schedule
-
1:15
Ahmad Hardy will be huge for Missouri in 2025
-
1:04
Summer School: Expectations for Mizzou in 2025
-
1:36
Summer School: Mizzou vibe check for 2025
-
1:51
Summer School: Breaking down Mizzou's 2025 schedule
-
1:53
Summer School: Previewing Mizzou's secondary
-
0:46
Summer School: Previewing Mizzou's running backs
-
1:54
Summer School: What to expect from Beau Pribula?
-
1:12
Summer School: Mizzou's offensive line in 2025
-
0:47
Summer School: Previewing Mizzou's wide receivers in 2025
-
3:00
Mizzou should pump rev share money to football and men's basketball
Top Tigers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
164.5
(64th)
|
225.1
(71st)
|62nd
|Def.
|
136.2
(45th)
|
181.3
(18th)
|17th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|22
|1
|Coaches
|20
|—
|CBS Sports
|25
|—
Tigers Tickets
|vs
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:30 pm
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Columbia, MO