Overall 10-3-0 • SEC 5-3-0

Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers
  • Overall
    10-3-0
  • SEC
    5-3-0
Missouri Tigers
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:30 pm ET |
SECN
vs Central Arkansas Bears (6-6)
  • Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CAR
Thu, Aug 28
7:30 pm
SECN
vs
KANSAS
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ESP2
vs
UL
Sat, Sep 13
4:00 pm
ESP+
vs
SC
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
UMASS
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
BAMA
Sat, Oct 11
12:00 pm
@
AUBURN
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
VANDY
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
TXAM
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
MISSST
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
OKLA
Sat, Nov 22
12:00 pm
@
ARK
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Kellie Harper on expectations for Mizzou

  • Image thumbnail
    4:02

    Kellie Harper discusses Mizzou's roster

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Kellie Harper discusses her coaching style

  • Image thumbnail
    2:51

    Mizzou coach Kellie Harper on Sophie Cunningham

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    Mizzou lands 4-star guard Scottie Adkinson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Braylon Ellison commits to Mizzou

  • Image thumbnail
    3:57

    Grading Mizzou sports in 2024-25

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Reacting to Mizzou's basketball schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    A look at Mizzou's non-conference basketball schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Breaking down Mizzou basketball's home schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Ahmad Hardy will be huge for Missouri in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Summer School: Expectations for Mizzou in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Summer School: Mizzou vibe check for 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Summer School: Breaking down Mizzou's 2025 schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Summer School: Previewing Mizzou's secondary

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Summer School: Previewing Mizzou's running backs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Summer School: What to expect from Beau Pribula?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Summer School: Mizzou's offensive line in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Summer School: Previewing Mizzou's wide receivers in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Mizzou should pump rev share money to football and men's basketball

Top Tigers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 164.5
(64th) 		225.1
(71st) 		62nd
Def. 136.2
(45th) 		181.3
(18th) 		17th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 22 1
Coaches 20
CBS Sports 25
Full Rankings

