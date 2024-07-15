A new era in the SEC begins Monday as coaches and players from the league's 16 teams descend on Dallas for media days, which run through Thursday.

Welcome to the party, Texas and Oklahoma. And good luck.

During the offseason, 247Sports rolled out SEC positional rankings: Quarterback, skill talent, offensive line, front-seven (defensive line plus linebackers) and the secondary. Meanwhile, CBS Sports did an exhaustive ranking of the top coaches.

We've compiled the results into the below table, which will give SEC fans a convenient preseason guide to where every team is strong -- or weak.

Team QB Skill OL Front-7 Secondary Coach Alabama 4 4 4 4 1 4 Arkansas 13 14 14 8 15 14 Auburn 14 9 10 12 11 10 Florida 7 10 11 14 9 13 Georgia 1 2 3 1 1 1 Kentucky 11 12 7 9 3 6 LSU 9 7 1 11 13 2 Mississippi State 12 15 15 15 14 16 Missouri 5 5 8 10 4 7 Oklahoma 10 8 12 7 5 11 Ole Miss 3 3 6 3 10 5 South Carolina 15 13 13 13 8 12 Tennessee 6 6 5 2 12 8 Texas 2 1 2 5 7 3 Texas A&M 8 11 9 6 6 9 Vanderbilt 16 16 16 16 16 15

For more, you can check out the full rankings articles for each, with explanations.

SEC QB rankings: Carson Beck narrowly edges Quinn Ewers for No. 1 spot

SEC skill rankings: Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns had no issue reloading on offense

SEC OL rankings: You can't beat LSU's tackle bookend, but plenty of teams will try

SEC front-seven rankings: Tennessee, Ole Miss have forces to be reckoned with

SEC secondary rankings: Georgia still top dog, but don't sleep on Alabama and Kentucky

SEC coach rankings: No. 1 is a lock, but Nos. 2-4 could generate a good debate

