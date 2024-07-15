A new era in the SEC begins Monday as coaches and players from the league's 16 teams descend on Dallas for media days, which run through Thursday.
Welcome to the party, Texas and Oklahoma. And good luck.
During the offseason, 247Sports rolled out SEC positional rankings: Quarterback, skill talent, offensive line, front-seven (defensive line plus linebackers) and the secondary. Meanwhile, CBS Sports did an exhaustive ranking of the top coaches.
We've compiled the results into the below table, which will give SEC fans a convenient preseason guide to where every team is strong -- or weak.
|Team
|QB
|Skill
|OL
|Front-7
|Secondary
|Coach
|Alabama
|4
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Arkansas
|13
|14
|14
|8
|15
|14
|Auburn
|14
|9
|10
|12
|11
|10
|Florida
|7
|10
|11
|14
|9
|13
|Georgia
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kentucky
|11
|12
|7
|9
|3
|6
|LSU
|9
|7
|1
|11
|13
|2
|Mississippi State
|12
|15
|15
|15
|14
|16
|Missouri
|5
|5
|8
|10
|4
|7
|Oklahoma
|10
|8
|12
|7
|5
|11
|Ole Miss
|3
|3
|6
|3
|10
|5
|South Carolina
|15
|13
|13
|13
|8
|12
|Tennessee
|6
|6
|5
|2
|12
|8
|Texas
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|3
|Texas A&M
|8
|11
|9
|6
|6
|9
|Vanderbilt
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|15
For more, you can check out the full rankings articles for each, with explanations.
SEC QB rankings: Carson Beck narrowly edges Quinn Ewers for No. 1 spot
SEC skill rankings: Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns had no issue reloading on offense
SEC OL rankings: You can't beat LSU's tackle bookend, but plenty of teams will try
SEC front-seven rankings: Tennessee, Ole Miss have forces to be reckoned with
SEC secondary rankings: Georgia still top dog, but don't sleep on Alabama and Kentucky
SEC coach rankings: No. 1 is a lock, but Nos. 2-4 could generate a good debate
