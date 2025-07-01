Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 9-4-0 • SEC 5-3-0

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    9-4-0
  • SEC
    5-3-0
South Carolina Gamecocks
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sun, Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Virginia Tech Hokies (6-7)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
VATECH
Sun, Aug 31
3:00 pm
ESPN
vs
SCST
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
VANDY
Sat, Sep 13
TBA
@
MIZZOU
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
UK
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
LSU
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
OKLA
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
BAMA
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
MISS
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
TXAM
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
CSTCAR
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
CLEM
Sat, Nov 29
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Noah Clark on why he picked South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Noah Clark commits to South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Gamecocks land massive DT Noah Clark

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    BREAKING: 4-Star WR Sequel Patterson Commits to South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Patterson is another electric playmaker

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Raw Footage: Landon Duckworth at the Elite 11

  • Image thumbnail
    26:44

    Can LaNorris Sellers Lead South Carolina To The CFP | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Gamecocks freshman has serious lift

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    The youngest wide receivers in P4?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Gamecocks' 2026 team recruiting ranking set to rise

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    What's the outlook for South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor in 2025? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    What's the status of Rahsul Faison at South Carolina? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Gamecocks land the Harris brothers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Gamecocks good with Noah Clark heading into official visit

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Gamecocks have made a move with the Harris brothers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Crystal Ball: Landon Duckworth to South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    There's a lot to like about Gamecock target KJ Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Power rating the top five quarterbacks in the SEC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Class of 2027: Patterson and Tillman are elite

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Troy Pikes was a "priority the whole way" for South Carolina

See All NCAAF Videos
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Gamecocks News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 184.9
(34th) 		222.8
(75th) 		46th
Def. 112.2
(17th) 		204.4
(44th) 		16th

Inside the Gamecocks: A South Carolina football podcast

uploads-2f1568978598534-55yejvo8ttm-5fc11ed99659f40ab793938b6375a05d-2finsidethegamecocks.jpg
Special: Gamecocks land four-star Defensive Tackle
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 19 5
Coaches 19 5
CBS Sports 18 5
Full Rankings

Gamecocks Tickets

vs
VATECH
Sun, Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $122.40
View all Gamecocks Tickets on Stubhub
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola