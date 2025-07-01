Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Ball State Cardinals (3-9)
- Ross-Ade Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
-
1:48
CFB 2025 Schedule Release: Gary Danielson on the Call for One Final Purdue Game
-
1:23
Purdue's spring roster overhaul | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
0:21
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Giants Select Marcus Mbow No. 154
-
1:12
Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot
-
5:02
Which position is most important in the coaching carousel? | Cover 3
-
4:08
The problem with Purdue's head coach opening | Cover 3
-
0:50
Penn State defeats Purdue, 49-10
-
1:22
Oregon defeats Purdue, 35-0
-
1:46
Should Oregon be worried about Purdue?
-
2:56
Best bets for Nebraska vs. Purdue | Cover 3
-
1:42
Should Notre Dame be worried about Purdue?
-
5:20
Best bets for Notre Dame vs. Purdue | Cover 3
-
1:55
Purdue QB Hudson Card on EA Sports College Football 25 | Cover 3
-
3:29
Purdue QB Hudson Card on relationship with Drew Brees, wide receivers, and more | Cover 3
-
2:42
Purdue QB Hudson Card on team chemistry, relationship with HC Ryan Walters, and more | Cover 3
-
2:52
Who has the toughest schedule in the Big Ten? | Cover 3
-
0:38
Big Ten football quarterback rankings snapshot
-
0:35
Ranking every Big Ten head football coach ahead of 2024 season snapshot
-
1:47
The temperature is rising on Jeff Brohm at Purdue
-
3:15
Brady Allen - QB - Gibson Southern - Elite 11 Indianapolis (2021)
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Boilermakers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
115.3
(110th)
|
183.9
(113th)
|127th
|Def.
|
200.0
(120th)
|
251.6
(116th)
|124th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|123
|—
Boilermakers Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Ross-Ade Stadium
West Lafayette, IN