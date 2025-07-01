Skip to Main Content
Overall 1-11-0 • BIG10 0-9-0

Purdue Boilermakers

  • Overall
    1-11-0
  • BIG10
    0-9-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Ball State Cardinals (3-9)
  • Ross-Ade Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
BALLST
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
BTN
vs
SIL
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
BTN
vs
USC
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
@
ND
Sat, Sep 20
3:30 pm
NBC
vs
ILL
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
MINN
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
NWEST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
RUT
Sat, Oct 25
12:00 pm
@
MICH
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
OHIOST
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
WASH
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
IND
Fri, Nov 28
7:30 pm
NBC
Full Schedule
Top Boilermakers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 115.3
(110th) 		183.9
(113th) 		127th
Def. 200.0
(120th) 		251.6
(116th) 		124th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 123
Full Rankings

Boilermakers Tickets

vs
BALLST
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Ross-Ade Stadium
West Lafayette, IN
