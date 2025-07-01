1:48 CFB 2025 Schedule Release: Gary Danielson on the Call for One Final Purdue Game



1:23 Purdue's spring roster overhaul | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



0:21 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Giants Select Marcus Mbow No. 154



1:12 Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot



5:02 Which position is most important in the coaching carousel? | Cover 3



4:08 The problem with Purdue's head coach opening | Cover 3



0:50 Penn State defeats Purdue, 49-10



1:22 Oregon defeats Purdue, 35-0



1:46 Should Oregon be worried about Purdue?



2:56 Best bets for Nebraska vs. Purdue | Cover 3



1:42 Should Notre Dame be worried about Purdue?



5:20 Best bets for Notre Dame vs. Purdue | Cover 3



1:55 Purdue QB Hudson Card on EA Sports College Football 25 | Cover 3



3:29 Purdue QB Hudson Card on relationship with Drew Brees, wide receivers, and more | Cover 3



2:42 Purdue QB Hudson Card on team chemistry, relationship with HC Ryan Walters, and more | Cover 3



2:52 Who has the toughest schedule in the Big Ten? | Cover 3



0:38 Big Ten football quarterback rankings snapshot



0:35 Ranking every Big Ten head football coach ahead of 2024 season snapshot



1:47 The temperature is rising on Jeff Brohm at Purdue

