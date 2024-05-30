The 2024 college football schedule is coming together, not just with date adjustments but some newly announced kickoff times and TV info for the early weeks of the upcoming season. Thursday afternoon saw a collection of announcements from all four major conferences, which included some notable changes to a couple historic rivalries.

Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC is one of the big storylines of the 2024 season, and while each team's conference schedule is undergoing a major facelift, their annual rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl remains. What will be different for the first SEC-based edition of the Red River Rivalry will be the time; the league announced Texas-Oklahoma will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local). It's only the second time in the last 14 seasons the Red River Rivalry has not started at Noon ET, with the only other instance coming in 2017, a 29-24 Sooners win.

The SEC is where we find another big change from recent tradition as the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is going to move to Black Friday, Nov. 29, with a 3:30 p.m. ET start. According to 247Sports, the Egg Bowl has been played on Thanksgiving 23 times since 1998, including every year since 2017. The game has been played on Black Friday before, like it was recently in 2008, but for many college football fans the rivalry had taken on as traditional a spot in the Thanksgiving routine as turkey or dressing.

But most of the games announced on Thursday across the power conferences were focused on the first weeks of the season. That includes a tantalizing rematch between Deion Sanders' Colorado squad an in-state rival Colorado State on CBS in primetime on Sept. 14 as the back end of a doubleheader with Notre Dame at Purdue, as well as a doubleheader in Week 1 that showcases Ohio State's season opener followed by a trip to Hawaii for Deshaun Foster and UCLA.

Elsewhere, Penn State at West Virginia will get a Noon ET start on FOX on Aug. 31, the SEC-Big 12 battle between Arkansas and Oklahoma State in Stillwater will be at Noon on ABC on Sept. 7, and the Clean, Old Fashioned Hate rivalry game between Georgia and Georgia Tech will be in primetime on Black Friday after the Egg Bowl with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Check out the official announcements from all four power conferences below.