Overall 2-10-0 • SEC 0-8-0

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • Overall
    2-10-0
  • SEC
    0-8-0
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-11)
  • Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
USM
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
ESPN
vs
ARIZST
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ESP2
vs
ALCORN
Sat, Sep 13
6:00 pm
ESP+
vs
NILL
Sat, Sep 20
4:15 pm
SECN
vs
TENN
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
TXAM
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
FLA
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
TEXAS
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
ARK
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
UGA
Sat, Nov 8
12:00 pm
@
MIZZOU
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
MISS
Fri, Nov 28
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
Top Bulldogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 137.9
(87th) 		239.3
(50th) 		78th
Def. 216.9
(130th) 		239.5
(105th) 		126th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 109
Full Rankings

Bulldogs Tickets

@
USM
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium
Hattiesburg, MS
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $90.60
View all Bulldogs Tickets on Stubhub
