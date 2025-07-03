Skip to Main Content
Overall 9-4-0

Connecticut Huskies

Connecticut Huskies
  • Overall
    9-4-0
  • IA
    0-0-0
Connecticut Huskies
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:00 pm ET
vs Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-6)
  • Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
FBS Independents Standings

Team Conf Overall
ND
 0-0 14-2
UCONN
 0-0 9-4
UMASS
 0-0 2-10
Schedule

Regular season
vs
CCTST
Sat, Aug 30
2:00 pm
@
CUSE
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
ESP+
@
DE
Sat, Sep 13
3:00 pm
ESP+
vs
BALLST
Sat, Sep 20
3:30 pm
@
BUFF
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
FIU
Sat, Oct 4
3:30 pm
@
BC
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
RICE
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
UAB
Sat, Nov 1
12:00 pm
vs
DUKE
Sat, Nov 8
3:30 pm
vs
AF
Sat, Nov 15
12:00 pm
@
FAU
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
Top Huskies News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 199.2
(22nd) 		198.4
(100th) 		56th
Def. 132.3
(39th) 		215.0
(60th) 		46th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 60
