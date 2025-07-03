Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:00 pm ET
- Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
Sat, Sep 612:00 pm
ESP+
|@
Sat, Sep 133:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
Top Huskies News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
199.2
(22nd)
|
198.4
(100th)
|56th
|Def.
|
132.3
(39th)
|
215.0
(60th)
|46th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|60
|—
