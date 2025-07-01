Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 5-7-0 • BIG12 3-6-0

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • BIG12
    3-6-0
Cincinnati Bearcats
ChevronDown
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6)
  • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NEB
Thu, Aug 28
9:00 pm
ESPN
vs
BGREEN
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ESP+
vs
NWST
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
ESP+
@
KANSAS
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
IOWAST
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
UCF
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
OKLAST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
BAYLOR
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
UTAH
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
ARIZ
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
BYU
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
TCU
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    15:39

    Cincinnati Needs To Get To 7 Wins in 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Joe Cotton becoming a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Colorado takes down Cincinnati, 34-23

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Best bets for Cincinnati vs. Colorado | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Midseason Quarterback Power Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    3:22

    Best bets for Pitt vs. Cincinnati | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    7:23

    Take the O/U on Cincinnati's 5.5 win total? | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Does Cincinnati HC Scott Satterfield or ASU HC Kenny Dillingham have a better outlook? | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Cincinnati 2024 National Signing Day Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Late Kick Blitz: Previewing the biggest college football games in Weeks 1 & 2

  • Image thumbnail
    2:48

    Final CFP Semifinal Preview: Cincinnati vs Alabama (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    CFP Semifinal Preview: Cincinnati vs Alabama (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    College Football Playoff Field Set (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:34

    Week Five Reaction: Cincinnati Takes Down Notre Dame 24-13 (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Week Five Preview: Cincinnati @ Notre Dame (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Cincinnati Has Major Opportunity Week Three vs Indiana (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    Why The P5 vs G5 Debate Is So Complicated (Late Kick Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    5:53

    Floating the idea of a G5 national champion along with a P5 Playoff (Late Kick Extra Cut)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    Perfect Storm For G-5 Team To Make Playoff? (Late Kick Cut)

See All NCAAF Videos
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Bearcats News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 184.1
(36th) 		236.5
(55th) 		37th
Def. 162.7
(88th) 		222.8
(73rd) 		85th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 64 1
Full Rankings

Bearcats Tickets

vs
NEB
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, MO
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $78.00
View all Bearcats Tickets on Stubhub
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola