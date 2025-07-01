Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6)
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Thu, Aug 289:00 pm
ESPN
|vs
Sat, Sep 63:30 pm
ESP+
|vs
Sat, Sep 133:30 pm
ESP+
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
-
15:39
Cincinnati Needs To Get To 7 Wins in 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
1:05
Joe Cotton becoming a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal
-
1:59
How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show
-
1:48
Colorado takes down Cincinnati, 34-23
-
1:53
Best bets for Cincinnati vs. Colorado | Cover 3
-
0:55
Midseason Quarterback Power Rankings
-
3:22
Best bets for Pitt vs. Cincinnati | Cover 3
-
7:23
Take the O/U on Cincinnati's 5.5 win total? | Cover 3
-
2:58
Does Cincinnati HC Scott Satterfield or ASU HC Kenny Dillingham have a better outlook? | Cover 3
-
0:24
Cincinnati 2024 National Signing Day Snapshot
-
3:00
Late Kick Blitz: Previewing the biggest college football games in Weeks 1 & 2
-
2:48
Final CFP Semifinal Preview: Cincinnati vs Alabama (Late Kick Cut)
-
3:28
CFP Semifinal Preview: Cincinnati vs Alabama (Late Kick Cut)
-
3:00
College Football Playoff Field Set (Late Kick Cut)
-
3:34
Week Five Reaction: Cincinnati Takes Down Notre Dame 24-13 (Late Kick Cut)
-
2:06
Week Five Preview: Cincinnati @ Notre Dame (Late Kick Cut)
-
3:05
Cincinnati Has Major Opportunity Week Three vs Indiana (Late Kick Cut)
-
3:35
Why The P5 vs G5 Debate Is So Complicated (Late Kick Cut)
-
5:53
Floating the idea of a G5 national champion along with a P5 Playoff (Late Kick Extra Cut)
-
3:04
Perfect Storm For G-5 Team To Make Playoff? (Late Kick Cut)
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Bearcats News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
184.1
(36th)
|
236.5
(55th)
|37th
|Def.
|
162.7
(88th)
|
222.8
(73rd)
|85th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|64
|1
Bearcats Tickets
|vs
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, MO