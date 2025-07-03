Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-3-0 • USA 6-2-0

Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkats
  • Overall
    10-3-0
  • USA
    6-2-0
Sam Houston Bearkats
Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:00 pm ET |
@ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6)
  • Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Game Preview

Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
JAXST
 7-1 9-5
WKY
 6-2 8-6
SAMST
 6-2 10-3
LIB
 5-3 8-4
LATECH
 4-4 5-8
UTEP
 3-5 3-9
FIU
 3-5 4-8
NMEXST
 2-6 3-9
MTSU
 2-6 3-9
KENSAW
 2-6 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
WKY
Sat, Aug 23
7:00 pm
vs
UNLV
Fri, Aug 29
9:30 pm
@
HAWAII
Sat, Sep 6
TBA
@
TEXAS
Sat, Sep 20
8:00 pm
ESP+
@
NMEXST
Thu, Oct 2
9:00 pm
vs
JAXST
Thu, Oct 9
8:00 pm
vs
UTEP
Wed, Oct 15
7:00 pm
@
LATECH
Fri, Oct 31
8:00 pm
@
OREGST
Sat, Nov 8
10:00 pm
CW
vs
DE
Sat, Nov 15
1:00 pm
@
MTSU
Sat, Nov 22
3:00 pm
vs
FIU
Sat, Nov 29
1:00 pm
Full Schedule
Top Bearkats News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 179.8
(40th) 		168.2
(122nd) 		102nd
Def. 144.5
(56th) 		177.0
(13th) 		22nd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 57 1
Full Rankings

Bearkats Tickets

@
WKY
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:00 pm
Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium
Bowling Green, KY
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $21.24
View all Bearkats Tickets on Stubhub
