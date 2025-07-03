Skip to Main Content
Overall 3-9-0 • MWC 2-5-0

Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming Cowboys
  • Overall
    3-9-0
  • MWC
    2-5-0
Wyoming Cowboys
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Akron Zips (4-8)
  • InfoCision Stadium-Summa Health Field
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
AKRON
Thu, Aug 28
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
NOIOWA
Sat, Sep 6
TBA
vs
UTAH
Sat, Sep 13
8:00 pm
@
COLO
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
UNLV
Sat, Oct 4
7:00 pm
vs
SJST
Sat, Oct 11
7:00 pm
@
AF
Sat, Oct 18
3:30 pm
vs
COLOST
Sat, Oct 25
7:30 pm
@
SDGST
Sat, Nov 1
7:00 pm
@
FRESNO
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
NEVADA
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
HAWAII
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Cowboys News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 137.8
(88th) 		189.4
(107th) 		119th
Def. 191.7
(112th) 		218.9
(68th) 		103rd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 121
Full Rankings

Cowboys Tickets

@
AKRON
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium
Akron, OH
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $30.89
View all Cowboys Tickets on Stubhub
