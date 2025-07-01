Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:30 pm ET |
PEAC
vs Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-8)
- Memorial Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Fri, Aug 297:30 pm
PEAC
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
153.6
(79th)
|
211.2
(86th)
|92nd
|Def.
|
149.0
(65th)
|
224.8
(79th)
|68th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|16
|5
|Coaches
|16
|5
|CBS Sports
|15
|6
Fighting Illini Tickets
|vs
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:30 pm
Memorial Stadium
Champaign, IL