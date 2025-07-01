Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 10-3-0 • BIG10 6-3-0

Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    10-3-0
  • BIG10
    6-3-0
Illinois Fighting Illini
ChevronDown
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:30 pm ET |
PEAC
vs Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-8)
  • Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
WIL
Fri, Aug 29
7:30 pm
PEAC
@
DUKE
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
vs
WMICH
Sat, Sep 13
7:00 pm
FS1
@
IND
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
USC
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
PURDUE
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
OHIOST
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
WASH
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
RUT
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
MD
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
WISC
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
NWEST
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    Werner & Wagner: What's behind Illini football's recruiting roll

  • Image thumbnail
    4:10

    Piper & Werner: Defensive changes coming for Illini basketball?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Luke Altmyer is a top five quarterback in the Big Ten

  • Image thumbnail
    19:25

    Illinois CAN Be The CFP Darkhorse | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Trieu: What 3-star DL King Liggins brings to Illini

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Trieu: What 4-star WR/DB Nasir Rankin brings to Illini

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Trieu: Takeaways from Illini landing Nasir Rankin & King Liggins

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    BREAKING: 4-Star ATH Nasir Rankin commits to Illinois

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    BREAKING: 3-Star DL King Liggins commits to Illinois

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Trotter: What excites me most about Illini's 2025-26 roster

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    What's the post-spring outlook for Illinois?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    Reaction: Illini RB Josh McCray enters transfer portal

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Werner & Wagner: Can Illini close on 4-star 2026 ATH Nasir Rankin?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Werner & Wagner: Biggest need remaining in Illini Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Werner & Wagner: Sneaky need for Illini in Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Keep an eye on Illinois in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Illinois has the easiest schedule in the Big Ten this year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    2027 QB Trae Taylor footage from The Sevens tournament in Atlanta

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Fornelli: Why Bret Bielema has brought success to Illini football

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Fighting Illini News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 153.6
(79th) 		211.2
(86th) 		92nd
Def. 149.0
(65th) 		224.8
(79th) 		68th

Illini Inquirer Podcast

uploads-2f1559074755089-d08nmz99kcc-0221c807ed67ae7d38e9c92f30e01c23-2fillinois.png
Ep. 1005 - Shauna Green on new-look Illini WBB; Illini FB misses on downstate tight ends
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 16 5
Coaches 16 5
CBS Sports 15 6
Full Rankings

Fighting Illini Tickets

vs
WIL
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:30 pm
Memorial Stadium
Champaign, IL
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $11.34
View all Fighting Illini Tickets on Stubhub