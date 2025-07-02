Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 10:30 pm ET |
ESPN
vs California Golden Bears (6-7)
- Reser Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 3010:30 pm
ESPN
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
Fri, Sep 2610:30 pm
ESPN
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
-
13:53
Oregon State Needs to Survive Tough Start to Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
2:50
What is Oregon State getting in WR Cynai Thomas?
-
1:52
The moment WR Cynai Thomas committed to Oregon State
-
1:26
QB Maalik Murphy commits to Oregon State
-
1:15
BREAKING: Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy enters the transfer portal | Transfer Portal Palooza
-
0:51
Oregon defeats Oregon State, 49-14
-
1:44
Inside College Football: Can 9 Oregon Still Pull Off Wins in November?
-
1:40
Best bets for Oregon vs. Oregon State | Cover 3
-
1:46
PAC-12 Adds four schools from Mountain West
-
1:22
Oregon State's keys to victory vs. Oregon
-
0:53
Oregon State looks to stay on the college football radar with upset over Oregon
-
2:11
Oregon State position battles | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:23
What position has a chance to be better at Oregon State this season? | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:40
Evaluating Oregon State's football schedule | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:18
What are the expected changes at Oregon State this season? | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:30
What's the current mood among the Oregon State fanbase? | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:10
Who isn't being talked about enough on the Oregon State roster? | Cover 3 Summer School
-
0:57
Deepest position at Oregon State | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:33
Thoughts on Damien Martinez still in the Transfer Portal | Cover 3
-
0:30
Final AP Top 25 poll projection for 2023 season Snapshot
Top Beavers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
189.2
(29th)
|
201.4
(94th)
|59th
|Def.
|
185.8
(108th)
|
214.1
(55th)
|98th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|97
|2
Beavers Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 10:30 pm
Reser Stadium
Corvallis, OR