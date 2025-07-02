Skip to Main Content
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 10:30 pm ET |
ESPN
vs California Golden Bears (6-7)
  • Reser Stadium
Game Preview

Pac-12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
WASHST
 0-0 8-5
OREGST
 0-0 5-7
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CAL
Sat, Aug 30
10:30 pm
ESPN
vs
FRESNO
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
CW
@
TXTECH
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
FOX
@
OREG
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
HOU
Fri, Sep 26
10:30 pm
ESPN
@
APLST
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
WAKE
Sat, Oct 11
3:30 pm
CW
vs
LAF
Sat, Oct 18
10:00 pm
CW
vs
WASHST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
SAMST
Sat, Nov 8
10:00 pm
CW
@
TULSA
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
WASHST
Sat, Nov 29
6:30 pm
CW
Full Schedule
  13:53
    13:53

    Oregon State Needs to Survive Tough Start to Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  2:50
    2:50

    What is Oregon State getting in WR Cynai Thomas?

  1:52
    1:52

    The moment WR Cynai Thomas committed to Oregon State

  1:26
    1:26

    QB Maalik Murphy commits to Oregon State

  1:15
    1:15

    BREAKING: Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy enters the transfer portal | Transfer Portal Palooza

  0:51
    0:51

    Oregon defeats Oregon State, 49-14

  1:44
    1:44

    Inside College Football: Can 9 Oregon Still Pull Off Wins in November?

  1:40
    1:40

    Best bets for Oregon vs. Oregon State | Cover 3

  1:46
    1:46

    PAC-12 Adds four schools from Mountain West

  1:22
    1:22

    Oregon State's keys to victory vs. Oregon

  0:53
    0:53

    Oregon State looks to stay on the college football radar with upset over Oregon

  2:11
    2:11

    Oregon State position battles | Cover 3 Summer School

  1:23
    1:23

    What position has a chance to be better at Oregon State this season? | Cover 3 Summer School

  1:40
    1:40

    Evaluating Oregon State's football schedule | Cover 3 Summer School

  1:18
    1:18

    What are the expected changes at Oregon State this season? | Cover 3 Summer School

  1:30
    1:30

    What's the current mood among the Oregon State fanbase? | Cover 3 Summer School

  1:10
    1:10

    Who isn't being talked about enough on the Oregon State roster? | Cover 3 Summer School

  0:57
    0:57

    Deepest position at Oregon State | Cover 3 Summer School

  1:33
    1:33

    Thoughts on Damien Martinez still in the Transfer Portal | Cover 3

  0:30
    0:30

    Final AP Top 25 poll projection for 2023 season Snapshot

Top Beavers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 189.2
(29th) 		201.4
(94th) 		59th
Def. 185.8
(108th) 		214.1
(55th) 		98th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 97 2
Full Rankings

